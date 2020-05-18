Square: This Multi-Bagger Is Just Getting Started

Cash App's precipitous rise to dominate the digital wallet landscape has supercharged the company's top line, and this digital wallet may eventually become worth more than its core business.

Square's core Seller ecosystem will continue to drive strong growth for the company, and the advent of its status as an "industrial bank" will only bolster this growth.

Investment Thesis

Over the last decade, Square Inc.’s (SQ) success has been predicated on its Point of Sales system (henceforth referred to as "Seller ecosystem") that allows sellers to distribute their products, receive payments, manage employees, and analyze data related to the seller's business. In the last couple years, Square's Cash App has experienced an astronomical rise, and its existence further bolsters Square's position as the "democratizing" bank of the future.

In that, Square’s primary objective throughout its history has been to democratize banking and small business’ access thereto. In the same way that Seeking Alpha and index funds have democratized investing, in the same way that Google (GOOG, GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) have democratized advertising, and in the same way that Amazon (AMZN) has empowered individuals to sell on its platform, Square will continue this path of individual empowerment, i.e., democratization of banking and the access thereto.

To this end, the company will be able to generate strong growth in the future via the business segments below:

Today, I am going to highlight how these key segments will fuel revenue growth, resulting in an increase in share price for Square over time.

The Ecosystem Of The Sale

Square has seen steady growth in its gross payment volume from its sellers since 2012. The company generates the majority of its revenue from its Seller ecosystem, in which it extracts transaction and subscription fees from those that use its software/hardware. In 2019, Square surpassed $100 billion in gross payment volume, as can be seen below.

The company has been able to achieve consistently strong growth rates for this aspect of its business. However, the growth rate of the gross payment volume for Square won’t grow by over 25% each year in perpetuity. Therefore, we should expect to see average annualized growth throughout the 2020s of approximately 17.5% (on an extremely conservative basis; currently in excess of 25%).

Square’s Seller ecosystem generated $356 million of gross profit from $853 million of revenue in Q1 of 2020. And with its extremely sticky ecosystem, we can expect the business to generate solid free cash flow margins of anywhere between 15% and 25% as Square continues to grow and earn fees from its sellers.

With these metrics in mind, the Seller ecosystem market cap for Square is expected to grow to ~$130.5 billion by 2030, based solely on its current gross margin and a conservative assumption of its free cash flow margin, as well as the growth rates thereof.

Square has made itself an indispensable asset for smaller businesses, as Square provides an all-in-one platform, as well as financing options for said businesses. Through Square Capital, the company offers its sellers' loans directly, which makes it extremely easy for companies to attain financing (in comparison to traditional means of small business financing). Square Capital employs data analytics and artificial intelligence by which it quickly and effectively assesses the creditworthiness of a borrower within its ecosystem.

Square Financial Services

Square’s access to this treasure trove of data on its businesses' financials gives it the ability to offer its sellers ideal loans that fit their needs as well as financial capabilities. In March 2019, the head of Square Capital Jackie Reses said in an interview that Square leverages data from undercapitalized businesses who use its software, such as salons and restaurants, to provide them loans more effectively.

By providing businesses with the capital to grow efficiently and safely, Square benefits from its customers' growth. With the advent of its status as a bank, the company will generate even greater profits on these loans, which have been historically lent by third-party banks.

In March, Square had its application approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance Agency (FDIC) to become a de novo industrial bank and to operate separately as a direct entity of Square (Square Financial Services). A de novo bank is a newly licensed bank that is not acquired through purchase and is granted an "Industrial Loan Company" license. Square Financial Services will mainly offer loans through Square Capital to small businesses. The company will look to generate synergies between its newly established financial services arm and its Seller ecosystem so as to drive their client’s businesses ever forward and, in turn, drive Square's revenues and free cash flow ever higher.

Square offers loan terms such that sellers can pay in incremental installments, known as Square Installments, which charge a 3.5% fee at the point of sale.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, Square Capital distributed 97,000 loans for $671 million, a 42% increase from the prior year. If Square can establish its own bank (the chart approval is a major step in the right direction), it will be able to provide loans for its sellers through its installments program and capital services, thereby "disintermediating" fees and interference from its traditional third-party loan providers (while, to be fair, also assuming the risk of these loans).

For now, Square will continue to work with its third-party loan providers; however, by 2021 or 2022, Square Financial Services should be fully up and "loaning".

Square's Seller Mix

Square has been working on increasing its large sellers’ growth over the past few years, since these will result in the most consistent revenues, and hence, free cash flow. From June 2017 to June 2019, the company was able to increase its sellers of $500,000 or more by 7%.

As can be seen below, Square has steadily increased the number of larger companies in its ecosystem, and this trend is only set to continue.

This signifies that Square is helping its businesses grow, and this, in turn, accelerates the rate at which the company itself grows.

Encouraging the Sale: Cash App

As I've mentioned previously, Square's objective since its inception has been to empower individuals who've often been left out of the financial system. That is, it has striven to democratize the financial world.

With this in mind, it's only logical for the company to develop a consumer-side platform on which democratization and empowerment can take place.

Enter: Cash App.

What does Cash App do?

Provides a seamless and anonymous method to send money digitally.

Allows individuals to buy digital currencies, such as Bitcoin.

Allows individuals to buy stocks, including fractional shares.

Offers substantial discounts on purchases at major business, such as Chick-fil-A, Walmart and Domino's.

These capabilities make Cash App highly appealing, and this is evidenced by the increase in monthly active users.

As can be seen above, Venmo (PYPL) was able to get a head start, but Cash App has come to dominate the landscape in terms of annual downloads.

Cash App has been growing at faster rates than Venmo since 2018. Venmo last announced that it was running at an annual revenue rate of $400 million annually, while Cash App is currently running at a rate of $528 * 4 = ~$2 billion. This can be attributed to Cash App’s astronomical growth since 2017 as well as its focus on digital currencies.

Over the past 3 years, Cash App has tripled its monthly active users and doubled its growing revenue per active user. In Q1 2020, it generated $528 million of total net revenue and $183 million of gross profit.

Employing the L.A. Stevens Valuation Model, we could expect Cash App’s market cap to increase to reach a staggering $239 billion by 2030. Now, this may seem unrealistic, but one must consider that Cash App is on track to do $2 billion in revenue this year with 35% gross margins, while growing in the triple digits.

Therefore, one might already assign a valuation of $20-40 billion.

Cash App released its Cash Card in 2017, which is a free debit card that connects to your Cash App balance. The Cash Card can be used anywhere that Visa is accepted in the U.S. and charges businesses 2.75% for every transaction.

Cash App has been able to utilize its debit card by teaming with chains and restaurants, such as Chipotle (CMG), Starbucks (SBUX), Xbox (MSFT), and Dunkin' Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) to offer discounts. This has been a key driver to Cash App’s growing revenue.

One Ecosystem

With 27% of Square’s gross profits coming from Cash App in the fourth quarter of 2019, the app will continue to grow rapidly over the next few years, and the company will look to capitalize on this explosive growth. It will do this by bringing together businesses and individuals through the Seller ecosystem and Cash App software.

Here's an example of how these two could be brought together: Square could employ data analytics and location tracking to offer discounts at local Square Sellers to individuals using Cash App in the same area.

The opportunities here are massive, but it will all be contingent on Jack and his team's ability to execute.

Financial Analysis

Now that we've discussed the quality of Square's business, let's delve into what you should pay for the company.

So let's begin!

L.A. Stevens Valuation Model

To determine a fair value for Square's business, we will employ our proprietary valuation model. Here's what it entails:

Traditional discounted cash flow model using free cash flow to equity discounted by our (as shareholders) cost of capital. Discounted cash flow model, including the effects of buybacks. Normalizing valuation for future growth prospects at the end of the 10 years (3a). Then, using today's share price and the projected share price at the end of 10 years, we arrive at a CAGR. If this beats the market by enough of a margin, we invest. If not, we wait for a better entry point.

Now, let's check out the results!

Assumptions

Assumption Value Free cash flow per share $1.77 Free cash flow per share growth rate 20% Terminal growth rate 2% Years of elevated growth 10 Total years to stimulate 100 Discount Rate (Our "Next Best Alternative") 9.8%

(Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

According to the LASV Model, Square is slightly overvalued on an extremely, extremely conservative basis.

Now, let's check out what we should expect in the way of annualized returns over the next decade.

(Source: L.A. Stevens Valuation Model)

As can be seen above, one can expect well above S&P 500 returns buying the stock at $80, and therefore, I rate Square a buy.

Concluding Remarks

Square has developed a coveted platform on which businesses can grow and access vital resources. Square’s Seller ecosystem has made it easier for businesses to sell their products, and the company will continue to generate income from new and previous partners, who will continue to grow due to the support they receive from Square's powerful ecosystem, which has been made even more powerful since the advent of its status as an industrial bank.

While the company’s first product will mature, i.e., the Seller ecosystem, Cash App will prove to be a significant growth driver for the long term as revenues and users continue to grow rapidly.

With a 17% return over the next 10 years, Square is undervalued right now, and I recommend a Strong Buy given more than twice the expected return of our 9.8% hurdle rate.

