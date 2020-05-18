Aurora Cannabis: Progress Made, But Long-Term Challenges Remain

According to the market, things are looking rather upbeat for Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and its shareholders. The company’s reaffirmation that it’s targeting positive EBITDA come the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year served to propel investor confidence in the business higher on May 15th. Certainly, if management can continue to show these types of improvements, and if it does see the positive EBITDA it is forecasting, the near-term prospects for investors should be quite attractive. Even so, there are issues outside of the company’s control that are working against it. Issues that, if they persist, will undermine the viability of the company in the long run.

Some good news

At a surface-level glance, the picture facing Aurora is certainly looking up. The company reiterated for shareholders that its current trajectory places it on track to generate positive EBITDA in the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year. Though this sounds like forever away, it’s actually quite close when you consider the company’s latest financial filing was for the third quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. As I type this, we are currently in the firm’s fourth quarter.

In addition to cutting capex (to just $100 million or less in the full second half of its current fiscal year), management is working hard to reduce its SG&A costs. In the second quarter this year, this figure came out to $99.88 million. It dropped to just $80.15 million in the third quarter, and that was with $5 million in one-time severance costs. This is impressive progress in just one quarter, but management’s ultimate ambitions are greater. The end goal, by the end of the fourth quarter this year, is for its run-rate SG&A costs to range between $40 million and $45 million. This would save the company significant amounts of money.

Issues persist

This is great and all, but it’s important to keep in mind that EBITDA is not cash flow. Interest expense, for instance, is a very real cost to shareholders. Using third-quarter reported figures, annual run-rate interest expense for the firm is about $63.58 million. This, combined with other factors, could have Aurora losing cash for the foreseeable future, even if we ignore capital expenditures. Despite cost-cutting, operating cash outflows in the third quarter alone this year totaled $153.60 million. Total year-to-date, that figure is $288.30 million, up from the $187.64 million seen the same three quarters of its 2019 fiscal year.

The issues facing Aurora appear to be, at least in large part, outside of its control. The business is dealing with competitive pressures in a flooded market. When dealing with a commoditized product (which cannabis is), this leads to a price war. To be fair, Aurora, just like its peers, is trying to mitigate this problem with the launch of what has become known as Cannabis 2.0. In short, the decision by the Canadian government to make edibles/beverages, etc. legal could create opportunities for the firms to distinguish themselves from the competition and to create economic moats that are not easily overcome. For now, though, that’s still in its early stages. It remains to be seen if quality brands that can command customer loyalty can develop in this space.

*Created by Author

Until the results of that investment are known, investors are wise to consider Aurora and its peers as companies in a commoditized space. In recent quarters, this has shown up in the form of weak pricing power. Just consider the graph above, which covers each quarter from the second quarter of the company’s 2019 fiscal year through the third quarter this year. In it, you can see fluctuations in two metrics for the firm. The first of these I would like to draw you to is the net selling price of medical cannabis for the business. This is the only metric that has been fairly stable, hovering between $7.99 per gram and $8.51 per gram in any given quarter.

The other metric shown in the graph, however, looks scary. Net consumer selling prices for cannabis has plummeted from $5.67 per gram to $4.33 per gram. Every cent taken off here is a loss of cash flow for the business. Now, to be fair, costs for Aurora have also dropped over time. This can be seen in the graph below. Total cash costs of production have dropped from $1.92 per gram to $0.85 per gram. Cash costs of sales have seen a similar decline, dropping from $2.60 per gram to $1.50. Although this sounds like great news, consider that the drop in cash costs of production totaled $1.07 per gram over the time frame covered, while the drop in cash costs of sales totaled $1.10 per gram. By comparison, the drop in sales price on consumer cannabis comes out to $1.34 per gram. Fortunately, this drop is somewhat offset by medical cannabis’ stability, but the lesson is that Aurora, on the consumer cannabis side, is just chasing pricing down.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Right now, investors are feeling better about Aurora than they have in a while. Given management’s existing plans and progress on the cost-reduction side, the company is doing better than I would have thought if asked prior to its latest quarterly release. Having said that, there are industry concerns that are more or less outside of management’s control. So long as these trends persist, the company is fighting an uphill battle that will serve to mitigate upside for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.