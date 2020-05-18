Farfetch: April Website Traffic Data Confirms There's Light At The End Of The Tunnel

The long-term macroeconomic outlook is favorable, and the business model of the company fits well with the ongoing developments in the industry.

Source

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) shares fell 11% on Friday, the first trading day after reporting first-quarter earnings. From the look of it, this seems rational. After all, who would want to spend on luxury items when there's a recession? As surprising as this might sound, there seem to be many consumers who are still shelling out money on luxury items. This, however, doesn't necessarily make Farfetch an attractive investment. What makes it, however, is the strong liquidity position, the favorable outlook for the long term, and the business structure of the company. In this analysis, I will take you through all these aspects, starting from the surprising growth in the number of shoppers.

Farfetch is bucking the trend

Following the legendary Warren Buffett's guidance, investors often wait for difficult times to prevail to identify the companies that were "swimming naked". There are many, but Farfetch is not one.

One would assume that the number of visitors hitting on online luxury marketplaces have declined drastically since the beginning of the year as Covid-19 wreaked havoc on the global economy. As a reminder, the demand for luxury items is usually income elastic, meaning a drop in disposable income will lead to an even larger decline in demand. This remained true for the first three months of this year, but things were different in April for Farfetch, but not for its closest rival Net-A-Porter.

Source: SimilarWeb

Total visits to Farfetch.com grew from 17.7 million in March to 19.4 million in April, whereas Net-A-Porter visitors declined from 5.05 million to 2.7 million or 46%. Before diving deep to find out why consumers are showing love to Farfetch, let's find out how other competitors have fared since the outbreak of Covid-19. As a reminder, we are only looking at website traffic, which may or may not translate into sales.

Source: SimilarWeb

The rebound of Farfetch in April, as we can see from the above chart, is spectacular and its competitors have not been enjoying similar success. Another characteristic that we can see is the dominant position of Farfetch in the luxury e-commerce industry from a website traffic perspective.

The success of Farfetch comes from two fronts; the marketing strategy and the commitment to customer satisfaction.

Both Farfetch and Net-A-Porter consistently generate over 50% of their traffic through organic search. However, Farfetch gets more traffic from search results that don't include its company name. This is critical to the growth of traffic to any website as this enables new users to discover the website. In comparison, generating organic traffic from search terms that include the company name is an indication that the consumer is already aware of the brand name, meaning fewer people are, in fact, discovering the brand through search results. This success comes down to the marketing strategy of the company, and Farfetch is committed to improving its Google search presence, which I see as a very positive sign for the future.

From a customer satisfaction perspective, Farfetch is once again ahead of the competition.

Company Average all-time rating (out of 5) Farfetch 3.4 Net-A-Porter 2.41

Source: Site Jabber

Also important to note is that the average rating of Farfetch has trended higher in the last five years, but not for Net-A-Porter.

Farfetch average rating

Net-A-Porter average rating

Source: Site Jabber

Farfetch is focused on improving the efficiency of its customer services department, which would help it garner more positive reviews in the future as delays in answering customer queries were the primary reason behind the small number of negative reviews in the last few months.

Farfetch, by far, is the leading online marketplace for luxury items on a global scale and is showing its strength during these trying times.

The business structure is a strength of Farfetch

Farfetch does not keep inventory. The company operates as a marketplace that partners with independent retailers that use Farfetch.com as a distribution channel for their items. When a purchase is completed, Farfetch earns a cut from the sales price, so its business model is dependent on sales commissions. As one could imagine, Farfetch does not take on inventory or fulfillment risk. In comparison, Net-A-Porter is the complete opposite. Considering these differences, director of data analytics firm EDITED wrote:

It is important to think of Farfetch as more of a technology company than as a retailer. They don't hold any stock, but are an aggregator. It's a great point of difference in the market which enables them to have a huge assortment without the risks involved.

The fact that Farfetch does not have to manage inventory during these trying times is the result of its unique business model, which is a core strength of the company.

The partnerships the company has formed with both leading and up and coming names in the luxury shopping space is another strength of the company. As one could imagine, the appeal of an online marketplace depends largely on the ability of such a marketplace to cater to all requirements of consumers, and partnering with a wide range of brands is key to making this a reality.

Source: Investor presentation 2019

Another advantage is the global scale of the company. The company has a good reputation among the Chinese, which is a good thing as life in this East Asian country is once again getting back to where it was before the pandemic. Until the U.S. makes a comeback, the scale of the company will help bring in sales from Asian nations. Because digital sales account for the bulk of company revenue, Farfetch is in a position to funnel its marketing budget to regions that are coming out of the lockdown. Company CEO Jose Neves confirmed this in the first-quarter earnings conference call.

This (online presence) has proven particularly powerful in the current environment as we have been able to adjust our demand generation efforts in real-time in response to fluctuations in the evolving situation. For example, when we saw a slowdown in late Q1 in customer activity in our larger markets in Europe and North America, we pulled back our demand generation efforts in those regions. On the other hand, in the China region, where lockdown measures began in January, we increased our marketing efforts as customer interest began to accelerate starting February, which resulted in faster growth in this region by the end of the quarter than for all of 2019.

The business structure of the company bodes well with industry-wide developments as well, which is the subject of the next segment of this analysis.

Macroeconomic outlook

Farfetch is the beneficiary of two macroeconomic trends in the making:

The secular growth of the luxury shopping industry The industry transition from brick-and-mortar stores to online marketplaces

The million-dollar question is how the growth in the luxury industry will be affected by Covid-19. There will be a hit, no doubt, but how bad the impact would be?

According to the Boston Consulting Group, the fashion and luxury industry will see sales declining between $450 billion and $600 billion in 2020, contracting annual sales to the levels seen in 2011. This is not a promising sign by any stretch of the imagination as the forecast is for nine years of growth to vanish in the matter of a few months.

This, I'm sure, is at the center of the bearish thesis for Farfetch. However, there's reason to believe the industry might, in fact, fare much better than these forecasts. A quick look at the below headlines should cast reasonable doubt in an investor's mind as to the credibility of the extremely negative forecasts for the industry.

"Tesla's China sales hit record high in March: industry association" - Reuters (April 9)

"Hermès Hauled in $2.7 Million in One China Store on Saturday: Sources" - WWD (April 13)

"LVMH Sees Sharp Rebound in China After 15% Q1 Sales Drop" - WWD (April 16)

"More people are booking cruises for 2021 compared to 2019 despite coronavirus" - The Hill (April 9)

At the first sign of normalcy, consumers have been quick to go back to their spending habits. Historically, this has not been the case. The below excerpt from a study conducted by the University of Arkansas to evaluate the performance of the luxury industry during the financial crisis acts as a reminder that this industry tends to do well during certain stages of the business cycle and perform poorly in others.

This analysis revealed the comparatively poor performance of the luxury industry throughout the most recent recession. As economic conditions weakened firms within the luxury industry faced below-average earnings and profits.

Whether or not history will repeat itself is yet to be seen, and it's a bit too early to comment on that. However, if the industry weathers this crisis better than historic crises, the credit should go to the affluent millennials who are itching to get back to how things were before the pandemic.

This generation of the wealthy will play an important role in the growth story of the luxury e-commerce industry in the next decade. The Boston Consulting Group expects millennials to account for 50% of the global luxury sales by 2025, up from 32% in 2019. This is good news for Farfetch as millennials are likely to prefer online shopping channels over brick-and-mortar stores. For instance, in 2019, millennials completed 60% of their purchases online, and the number will only grow higher in the coming years, playing to the advantage of luxury e-commerce marketplaces.

When Covid-19 is behind us, investors are likely to focus on the long-term prospects of the industry. This is when Farfetch shares would start gaining traction. The International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to grow at a record pace of over 5% in 2021, fueled by trillion-dollar stimulus packages and expansionary monetary policy decisions by central banks around the world. Global economic growth will be at the center of the recovery of the luxury industry.

In summary, the long-term macroeconomic outlook is favorable, but there will be headwinds in the next few months. The extent of the impact of Covid-19 on luxury sales is still unknown, and going by a few recent developments, there seems to be a possibility of a better-than-expected 2020 for the luxury industry.

The liquidity position

Raising debt to remain solvent is something investors do not embrace. Neither do I. However, one should agree that this virus-induced recession is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime event, and bold measures need to be taken to position a company to weather the crisis and come out alive to see light at the end of the tunnel. Farfetch priced a private offering of $400 million convertible senior notes in April and a $250 million convertibles in February. These recent funding activities have boosted the liquidity position of the company. For many businesses, the primary goal right now is to remain solvent and relevant until the macro outlook improves. Farfetch, with its liquidity concerns now aside, is in a strong position to do this.

Takeaway

For now, Covid-19 will dictate terms over the performance of Farfetch shares. As Benjamin Graham suggested, the market will act as a "voting machine" in the short run, punishing Farfetch for disappointing earnings. Sanity, however, will prevail in the long run. Shares will head higher when this happens, which could be as early as the latter half of this year. The post-coronavirus recovery of global business activities will act as the catalyst for shares to deliver stellar returns to investors. In any case, I do not expect Farfetch's revenue and earnings to come significantly off of the expectations, and the rebound of website traffic in April is an indication that business is not as bad as investors believe. It took just four years for the company to grow its revenue from $140 million to over a billion dollars, and the next decade will see the company transform into a multi-billion-dollar, profitable business. The company has previously guided for operating profitability in 2021, and this goal remains intact even after factoring in the negative impact of Covid-19. Shares could only edge higher along with this expectation for profitability.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.