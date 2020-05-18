Signet Jewelers: A Diamond In The Rough (Or A Fake Diamond?)

Signet does not do well during recessions.

Signet Jewelers (SIG) is the world's largest retail diamond company. Two years ago, they hired a new CEO Gina Drosos and embarked on a turnaround program called "Path to Brilliance" which was making good progress until COVID-19 hit.

And although their numbers looked really good for FY (Fiscal Year) 2020 ending in February, the future remains extremely cloudy.

Here are 5 reasons to be cautious.

1. SIG's stock price had been going down, down, down even before COVID-19

Here are a couple of ugly charts. The market has not been enamored with SIG for quite awhile.

First, SIG by itself has dropped by more than 90% in the last 4 years.

And second, compared to the S&P it hasn't done well either.

And that was before COVID-19 hit.

2. SIG is selling at 1 times FCF (Free Cash Flow) but does that mean anything in this environment?

Historically, SIG has generated very good FCF numbers and the price has been many times that FCF. But today is much different than yesterday.

That's right, $7.51 in FCF per share for FY 2020 and a current stock price (as of April 24, 2020) of $7.61.

Joan Hilson CFO:

" Higher operating profit together with improved working capital management resulted in free cash flow of $419 million, up $300 million year-over-year on an adjusted basis, which excludes the non-prime credit proceeds in the prior year.

Very impressive but even with that the share price was only $18.54 on January 2 or about 2.5x FCF.

But going forward, with all of their North American stores currently closed, will FCF be negative for the FY ending 2021? And how long will the 477 UK stores be open? Not long I would guess.

3. With stores closed e-commerce sales will not save the day

Here's why: e-comm sales were 10% of revenue in FY 2020. Ten percent of $6 billion is $600 million. That ain't going to cut it.

4. SIG did not do well during the "Great Recession"

The last time we faced a recession in the 2007-2010 era, SIG dropped by more than 80%. If the same thing happens this time (assuming there is a recession coming) the price would be under $2.

5. How much of SIG's current $1.2 billion cash horde will be left after another 18 months?

SIG management did a good job raising cash from its available line giving it $1.2 billion in cash and more left on the draw. But will it be enough to weather the coming economic storm?

Joan Hilson CFO:

" In order to strengthen our financial flexibility, we accessed an additional $900 million on our asset-based facility on March 19th. As of the date of this drawdown, we had more than $1.2 billion in cash on hand and an additional $292 million available on this facility.

Conclusion

I see absolutely no reason to buy SIG at this time.

If the 4th quarter is good with a positive FCF number in the $100 million range and with stores being opened on a reasonably fast basis then it will be worth another look.

But as of this moment, it looks like it could be a very big and sharp falling knife.

Avoid Signet Jewelers.

Risks, alarm bells and red flags

In this volatile market, all investment decisions deserve extra caution. Who knows what Congress and the Fed may do going forward?

Meaning extraordinary caution is required for all investments including this one.

And remember, there is nothing wrong with being in cash at this point in time until the market shows less volatility and more firm direction. Cash is a viable alternative.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.