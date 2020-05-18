3 Speculative REITs For Your Portfolio

Kimco is a shopping center REIT that has changed drastically for the better from the last recession, yet shares are trading at 2009 levels.

Macerich collected only 26% of April rents that were billed and 18% through the first week of May.

REITs have been severely punished during this pandemic as investors try to cope with the impact to these landlords.

The relief rally we have seen off the March lows is beginning to show cracks. From March 23rd through May 11th, the S&P 500 rose over 30%. That is staggering growth in a time span of less than eight weeks.

During that same time frame, we have seen record unemployment of over 33 million Americans and consumer confidence levels continuing to move downward. The rally initially got a jolt from the Fed and Congress at the end of March and beginning of April by way of federal stimulus that could be upwards of over $8 trillion.

Just this week, House Democrats released framework for another round of stimulus, which was estimated to be another $3 trillion. The money printing press has been working overtime in Washington, DC, this year, and how it all shakes out in the end will be interesting. The aid is certainly helpful with many businesses forced to close their doors and/or run at low capacity levels, which has put unwarranted pressure on business owners when it comes to their staff.

There is no doubt that the economy is crippled and the American consumer is shaken by this pandemic - a pandemic we were not prepared for and one that continues to spread, with cities slowly looking to re-open despite fears of a second wave hitting the US again, similar to what China and South Korea is seeing.

With all that being said, it is hard to understand the rally we have seen in the financial markets, which has largely been led by the big-cap tech names like Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon.com (AMZN), to name a few. This has led small and mid-cap names to still offer compelling buying opportunities, particularly in the Real Estate sector.

How Landlords Have Been Impacted

In March, investors saw the fastest 30% drop in the market’s history. The S&P 500 (SPY) fell 33%, while the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) and the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (IYR) fell over 40%. REITs of all shapes and sizes have been impacted by this pandemic.

When it comes to REITs, investors are fearful of the changing environment we are going to see when this pandemic subsides and a vaccine is readily available. The other thing investors fret is the potential missed rent checks or possible bankruptcies that could take place with current tenants.

The fact is, both of those fears are quite reasonable. Take office REITs, for example. The office environment we see today will most certainly be different in the future with social distancing at the forefront of employees' minds and more opportunity and flexibility to work from home.

Retail pre-COVID was already seeing a large push to online, but this pandemic only further strengthens the retailers with a strong online presence. This could heavily impact lower-end malls and outlets, which were already under immense amounts of pressure prior to the pandemic.

However, not all REITs are dead in the water, as much of the sector is priced, and there are a few speculative buys if you are looking for a little more risk/reward positions in your portfolio.

3 Speculative REITs To Consider For Your Portfolio

Speculative REIT #1 - Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

The first speculative REIT I will discuss with you today is Kimco Realty. Kimco is a shopping center REIT that has been hampered by this pandemic. During the market-wide sell-off we saw from late February to March 23rd, shares of KIM fell a staggering 50%. However, while much of the market has seen a strong rebound, shares of KIM have gone even lower.

A couple of weeks ago, the company presented its Q1 earnings, with FFO of $0.37 and revenue of $289.7 million beating analysts’ estimates on the quarter. Shares jumped 8% after the earnings, but have once again sold off. Fears surrounding the landlords' ability to collect rents, combined with a full suspension of the dividend, have helped fuel the sell-off.

During the month of April, Kimco management stated that they collected roughly 60% of rent that was due and had received deferral requests totaling 35% of ABR. Deferrals have been granted for 14% of ABR thus far.

Those of you that have followed Kimco over the years understand the transition it has made to improve its portfolio from 2010 until now. The company now maintains over 80% of its ABR in coastal and sun belt markets and 85% in major metro markets.

One area that has been quite popular during this pandemic has been the grocery stores. Kimco’s portfolio is centered on grocery-type anchored shopping centers, with 76% of its GLA pertained to anchors (greater than 10k sq. ft.). The company has already made adjustments for curbside pickup across many of its shopping centers.

In terms of liquidity, Kimco has $0.9 billion in cash on hand and $1.3 billion available to draw on its credit facility. Debt for 2020 accounts for only $0.1 billion. The company’s weighted average debt maturity is over 10 years. As the CFO explained in the Q1 earnings call, “we have the most liquidity by far of any REIT in the open air sector.” The company has a credit rating of BBB+.

Through the first week of May, management stated that it was seeing collections in line with that of April. Though I expect May and June to be the worst, this is a good sign.

In all, Kimco has slashed the dividend and cut capex spending during this pandemic, but it is trading at levels last seen in 2009. This is a completely different company than in 2009, much stronger in terms of properties and tenants. Trading at such a discount, forward P/FFO of 6.5x, long-term investors should consider a position in KIM.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Speculative REIT #2 - CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW)

The next name is a little more controversial due to the fact that politics plays a part. I understand this may not be a name for some of you, as same reason some investors choose not to invest in tobacco or casino stocks, but for those of you open, here you go.

CoreCivic is the second-largest owner (not including the government) of private detention facilities. The company operates in three segments: Safety, Properties, and Community.

(Source: CoreCivic Q4 2019 Investor Presentation)

During the sell-off, shares of CXW fell roughly 50%, but have clawed some of the losses back to be down 40% on the year. This has been an interesting time for private prisons, as they have gotten a break from negative media attention from Democrats looking to end the use of private prisons.

At the same time, this pandemic has brought on stay-at-home orders for months now, which has reduced the number of crimes and additional inmates needing a bed, and this has fueled growth fears for investors.

In terms of politics, similar to the 2016 election, when many expected Hilary Clinton to win the nomination and put a damper on private prisons, shares of CXW rallied over 80% after President Trump won the nomination. The way this stock is trading today and for much of the past 18 months, it is as if investors are fearing a Democrat in office.

The political risk is real, but the reality, even if a Democrat wins the election, of private prisons going away is a tall task. The private prison system was still in service under former president Obama, and with the US containing 25% of the global inmates, the need will remain.

The stock currently trades at P/FFO multiple of less than 5x, compared to their five-year average of 9.2x. The stock may be worth another look for your long-term portfolio as a speculative buy.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Speculative REIT #3 - The Macerich Company (MAC)

The final speculative buy I will leave you with today is one that has been hammered. The Macerich Company operates in the shopping mall space with high-quality locations across the US. Weakness in retail, combined with this pandemic, has not only put more added pressure on the traditional retail store but the landlords as well.

Last week, the company published its Q1 earnings and gave us some insight as to what it is seeing in Q2 thus far. Estimates for Q1 were quite low from the Street, but MAC beat FFO estimates by $0.22, coming in at $0.81 during the quarter, which was in line with the previous year.

As the pandemic hit the US, it resulted in 74% of MAC’s gross leasable area to be closed in March, but the portfolio occupancy still stood at 93.1% at the end of Q1. Through the month of May, MAC collected just 26% of billed rents, and it collected 18% of May rents through the first week of May.

Those of you that follow us at High-Yield Landlord know that this has been a higher risk/high-reward REIT on our list. The reason for the optimism is due to the quality of the properties MAC has at its disposal compared to lower-quality malls, such as those below class B malls.

Prior to the pandemic making its mark in the country, MAC was seeing record sales per square foot of $801, which was an increase of 7.4% from the prior year. In addition, the company saw re-leasing spreads tick up 6.5%.

Investing in MAC will take a strong stomach, as you will see volatile trading in the name for a while, but if you are a long-term investor looking to add a high-quality risk asset to your portfolio, MAC should be considered. The company is well-managed and owns high-quality “must-have” real estate that will once again generate traffic once this passes.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Investor Takeaway

The uncertainty we live through today was unforeseen by no one, but we must adjust in both our daily lives and our investing. The way we look at companies and analyze has changed for the time being.

The selections above are a few speculative buys to consider for your portfolio, for those of you looking to add a little more risk yet still being able to invest in quality companies. Each of these names is trading at extremely low valuations, with some being warranted for the time being.

I wish you the best of luck and hope you and your families remain safe and healthy during these uncertain times. I look forward to hearing your feedback in the comments below.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative. As always, I look forward to reading and responding to your comments below and feel free to leave any feedback. Happy Investing!

Historic Market Opportunity! Act Now! The recent market crash has created exceptional opportunities. Many high-quality REITs are now offered at >10% sustainable dividend yields and have 100-200% upside potential in a recovery. At High Yield Landlord, we are loading up on these discounted opportunities and share all our Top Ideas with our 1,500 members in real-time. Start your 2-Week Free Trial today and get instant access to all our Top Picks, 3 Model Portfolios, Course to REIT investing, Tracking tools, and much more. We are offering a Limited-Time 28% discount for new members! Get Started Today!

Disclosure: I am/we are long KIM, CXW, MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author’s Disclaimer: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.