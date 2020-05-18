Coronavirus Beaten Down Stocks/Funds Series - iShares Russia

As the global lockdowns are eased oil consumption will rise, which over time should lead to higher oil prices despite the current large oil inventories. That should help Russia recover nicely.

The iShares MSCI Russia ETF is currently trading on a very low PE of only 5.3.

Russia is an export driven economy led by oil and gas, metals and timber.

The iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) is down 30% from its peak from early 2020, and has recently bounced up slightly after approaching a 5 year low.

This article first appeared on Trend Investing on April 15, 2020; therefore, all data is as of this date.

In this 'coronavirus beaten down stocks/funds' series of articles I look at both stocks and funds that have been beaten down due to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) market sell-off and are near or below their 5 year low, are very well valued, and have potential to rebound strongly as we recover.

Today I look at Russia, a market that has been heavily sold off and is now bouncing up after recently approaching a 5 year low, and trades on a PE ratio of only 5.3. Russian coronavirus cases are still rising, but the overall number of deaths (only 170) has been low so far.

Russia

Source: Wikipedia

iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) - Price = USD 31.58

As shown on the charts below the ERUS fund has recently bounced up slightly after approaching the 2015 low. The ERUS fund is down 30% from its peak from early 2020.

iShares MSCI Russia ETF (ERUS) - 5 year price chart (in USD)

Source: Bloomberg

iShares MSCI Russia ETF - 10 year performance chart (in USD)

Source: iShares MSCI Russia ETF

A look at what drives the Russian economy

According to Wikipedia:

Russia has an upper-middle income mixed economy with enormous natural resources, particularly oil and natural gas. It has the 11th largest economy in the world by nominal GDP and the 6th largest by purchasing power parity (PPP). Since the turn of the 21st century, higher domestic consumption and greater political stability have bolstered economic growth in Russia......Oil, natural gas, metals, and timber account for more than 80% of Russian exports abroad..... As of 2012 the oil-and-gas sector accounted for 16% of GDP.

Exports account for about half of Russia's federal budget. In 2015, Russia’s main exports were: Fuels and energy products (63% of total shipments, of which crude oil and natural gas accounted for 26% and 12% respectively); metals (10%); machinery and equipment (7.4%); chemical products (7.4%) and foodstuffs and agricultural products (5%).

Russia's main export partners were: China (12%), Germany (9%), Netherlands (8.4%), Italy (5.8%), Belarus (4.7%), Turkey (4.4%) and Japan (4.1%).

Russia has a population of ~146 million and their 2020 GDP is currently forecast at -5.5% due to the oil price collapse.

Russian exports by sector

Source: Trading Economics + Own chart creation

Key summary points on the Russian economy

Russia is mostly an export led (63% energy products - mostly oil & gas) economy (~50% of GDP). This means oil and natural gas prices have a significant impact on Russia.

Russia is led by a strong autocracy style leadership, so political risk is higher.

Traditionally the Russian stock index has had a strong correlation with oil prices

The chart below shows the Russian index tends to follow the oil price. The oil price tends to follow global GDP. So as global GDP and activity start to recover we should see the oil price start to recover, and Russia to follow. There may be some lag as currently global oil inventories have swelled due to the coronavirus slowing global oil demand.

Source: Bloomberg

Oil is at an 18 year low of USD 20.46

Source: Trading Economic

Natural gas at a 20 year low price of USD 1.64

Source: Trading Economics

The April IMF global GDP forecast for 2020 GDP is now -3%, rebounding to +5.8% in 2021

Source: IMF Blog

The coronavirus impact in Russia

Worldometers reports that Russia has had 21,102 coronavirus cases and 170 deaths, as of April 15, 2020. The chart below shows Russian coronavirus daily cases are still increasing. It should be noted that the total number of cases and deaths relative to the 146m population is relatively small for now.

Source

Russian government response

The Russian government has not yet had a large coronavirus response due to the relatively low number of cases and deaths, although lockdowns and tracking has occurred in Moscow. The energy and mining sectors remain open.

A recent report quotes:

So far, Russia’s epidemic is heavily Moscow-centric, but it’s shifting noticeably to hot spots in other parts of the country.....Key national experts are predicting the timing of Russia’s peak for April 17–21, with infections not falling off significantly until early to mid-June. In terms of sheer numbers of reported tests performed and per-capita coverage of testing, Russia is one of the top countries. The quality and coverage of that testing, however, is unclear.

A recent CNN report states:

The task of rolling out some of the most heavy-handed restrictions has fallen to Sergey Sobyanin, the mayor of Moscow. Sobyanin has taken the lead in enforcing lockdown measures, including the introduction of a controversial digital tracking system designed to keep residents indoors.

Moscow is undergoing a coronavirus lockdown as well as digital tracking to enforce the lockdown

Source

The iShares MSCI Russia ETF details

The iShares MSCI Russia ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of Russian equities, with exposure to a broad range of companies in Russia.

Top ten holdings

Source

Breakdown by sector of the Russian fund

As shown below energy (45.5%), materials (24.62%), and financials (17%) are the top 3 sectors.

As discussed earlier global demand for energy products (oil and gas) is a key factor for the Russian economy. Interestingly the reserve bank interest rate in Russia is currently 6%, so there is plenty of capacity for easing to stimulate the economy.

Source

Valuation

The current PE ratio as of April 13 is only 5.3. Dividend yield is 11.13% for the iShares MSCI Russia ETF.

The PE of 5.3 shows the market is quite undervalued. Given the low forecast 2020 GDP of -5.5% and the fact oil prices have collapsed then such a low PE is probably reasonable for now. Should oil prices start to rapidly recover the fund will look extremely cheap.

The chart below shows the Russian PE ratio tends to hover between about 5 and 11.

Russian historical PE chart

Source

Russia's current historical PE is near the GFC low forward PE

Source

Moscow city at night

Risks

Oil & gas prices - Russia is an energy led economy, so a further global slowdown will impact their economy. In particular there is a strong correlation between oil prices and the Russian index. OPEC and Russia have recently had an oil pricing war, arguing on who should withdraw supply due to recent oversupply. Electric vehicles will mean less oil is needed in future years however this may take several years to significantly impact global oil demand.

Russia is still regarded somewhat as an emerging economy so risks are generally higher due to the higher risk of corruption etc.

Sovereign risk - The Russian government has at times clashed with the US and others, and has faced economic sanctions.

Currency risk. The stocks in the iShares Russian fund are priced in Russian ruble. The fund is priced in USD.

Market sentiment - COVID-19 (Coronavirus) has been causing global lockdowns and economic disruption, which in turn has lowered investor sentiment. Russian coronavirus cases are low, but new cases per day are still increasing.

Conclusion

The Russian energy driven economy is currently being hurt by slower global growth/activity and hence lower oil and natural gas prices. In fact, oil prices have hit an 18 year low, and gas prices a 20 year low. As the global economy returns to a more normal level of activity oil and gas prices should start to recover, and then Russia should also recover.

Russian coronavirus cases are still on the rise; however total deaths are still low at only 170.

As a result of the coronavirus market sell off the iShares MSCI Russia ETF is now 30% below its early 2020 peak. This has resulted in the historical PE ratio for the fund dropping to a very low 5.3.

Risk remains with the coronavirus and the degree and length of global economic disruption ahead; and in particular its impact on demand for Russian products, notably oil and gas. A prolonged global recession will not help Russia to recover as they are an energy led economy.

I rate the iShares MSCI Russia ETF as a buy for investors with a 3-5 year time frame. Investors could also choose to play the oil recovery theme by buying an oil ETF.

As usual all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ERUS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.