Daniel Shvartsman: Hi. I'm Daniel Shvartsman, Director of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace, continuing our Coronavirus Roundtable video interview series. Today I'm joined by Bram de Haas, who is the author of Special Situation Report, a service that seeks to generate consistent, uncorrelated and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Bram, good morning. How are you?

Bram de Haas: Good morning. How are you?

DS: I'm doing well, doing well. So we did a recent Roundtable, you took part in where you wrote something that to the tune of -- for a long time, it's been very simple to just bet on U.S. mega caps, and then you'll do fine. And while that's still playing out, I think that's going to change soon. And so that sounds like a bet against the mega caps. And I wanted to ask, especially because we've seen even during the crisis period, as we've dropped off, we've [indiscernible] stopped. Now we're dropping a little bit. The mega caps have still held up really well, especially the U.S. tech companies. So why do you think that's going to -- or am I right to say you think that's going to change and why?

BH: Yeah, I think so. The main reason is that they've done so well for so long. And so there's like a large discrepancy in evaluations. While there shouldn't be such a discrepancy in the growth, there's a lot of -- you hear more and more pushback from like regulators and some of the big tech names, that's going to be a danger going forward. And during the crisis, I think they were treated a little bit as a kind of a flight to safety sort of trade. And I'm not sure if that's going to hold up.

So either, if everything goes pretty well on the virus front and small caps should catch up, or things get really bad, and then I don't think the large caps are that insulated from losing revenue and having their balance sheets threatened. I mean, some of the large cap techs have really strong balance sheet. So I can see -- I can see why there are sort of flight to safety trade. But I think if it gets really bad, they still -- they will still give up a lot of gains.

DS: Do you -- there's part of the flight to safety, like you said, do you buy at all the fact that the -- not only do they have those bigger balance sheets, but small businesses, for example, are getting really hit hard with what's going on. That potentially this is reflecting more market power, more market share going to the largest companies because they're the only ones who can deal with all that's going on. I mean, Amazon is the most obvious example of somebody that's increasing hiring dramatically during this period.

Does that -- do you buy that at all as a potential reason -- a legitimate reason, if you will for why the large caps are doing -- the mega caps are doing so well?

BH: Yeah, I think there's definitely like a kernel of truth to the trade or it's not completely crazy. But it's just exaggerated. And I don't think it's -- okay, let's say small business gets hit really hard. No, I'm in a sort of an incubator space with like, 100 entrepreneurs, everybody's running small, medium sized business. And it's true. A lot of them are getting really hit hard. People run like quizzes for entertainment venues and for small companies. I mean, that's gone. They're like photographers who do business with photography, that's gone because you have to get too close.

There's tons of businesses completely gone but they use a lot of the products that mega caps provides and maybe there will be a little bit of a lag before everything gets turned off. Even just the company that -- where we're all -- have office space -- now it's like 100 entrepreneurs. And I think like 78 for sure are getting hit hard. And it's very flexible lease. So that -- just it goes through the chain and in the end the large caps, they'll get hit as well.

DS: Right, okay. So another thing you said in that Roundtable, more towards your investing style is you talked about focusing on the downside. And that's something that's been the most interesting to me of this period is how do we think about downside? How do you model? How extreme do you get in your modeling for downside in a situation where we still don't know we were talking beforehand about places opening back up and we don't know what's going to happen or how fast they open? How are you -- what are you doing tomorrow for downside in this period?

BH: Yeah, I thought it was -- like March was a really interesting period. And things sold off really hard and fairly indiscriminately in like those smaller cap space. So I just started avoiding or shorting everything that I thought was very risky. But -- and I didn't do like complicated modeling. I usually don't. And -- but I really look like -- okay if you have like no revenue for four quarters, can you get through something like that? And there were companies out there, that just have no debt, or just have a lot of cash, and they don't have a lot of operating expenses, and they still got hurt.

But like, like reliable businesses that I think would come back like in a few years or that still do really well. So I think I thought that was really interesting and I didn't have to figure out like, a lot of cases that are very hard to figure out like, are they going to barely survive, and then you're going to make a lot of money, or is there like a 30% chance that's -- we'll get some sort of restructuring. And then you'll have like a zero or a 90% loss. So I didn't have to do that. So that was -- for me, it was pretty easy because there were bargains that were just sharing to survive and that looked really attractive.

DS: So not to put you on the spot but like let's play out an example of a company that you have liked during this period that you're sure is going to survive and that it's at a bargain price?

BH: Yeah, like an example, that's been my top position and my favorite ID for service has been Scully Royalty (SRL). And I think it's actually it has been written up and Seeking Alpha PRO, I think back in 2019, July or something, I've had it as a big since end of 2018. And basically that's a company which likes a market cap, at that time, it had like market cap of $60 million. Now it's more or like $90 million or $100 million, and $50 million or $60 million in cash, no debts. Now it has a little bit of debt. And it has a royalty on iron ore mine that is producing like $5 million in revenues but that can grow to like $30 million.

And it's just -- that company -- it can go down. It's volatile, its price is volatile, there is not really risk here. There's no debt, it's profitable and there's a lot of growth there. That's just one example. And there's also companies that are actually sort of beneficiaries of the crisis. And I've got one that is pretty more vest [ph], because it's special situations. I've been invested in -- it's a liquidation situation and it's has this book of annuities. So -- and the baseline is that you sort of benefit if the people you're unsure if they pass away, because then you are no longer paying them out in income and reserves for free. And slowly that was going to be liquidated.

Now this has been a very popular product in the past. But it isn't a popular product anymore, because it turns out people were living very long and healthy lives. So it was not great from investment perspective, but great for those people. So those companies were getting like liquidated and I've picked up one of those. And I've already held it before the crisis. And insurance -- like the average age of the insurance is like 85 years old. And clearly this virus is very bad for, if you're in the elderly population.

But this stuff goes down like 50%. And it makes no sense. I mean, I hope it doesn't -- nobody dies and it doesn't do well. And best result ever would be if there's a cure for old age and nobody in that insured group ever dies, I'd be happy. Yeah, that wouldn't be the best thing, but it is an example of like, how crazy things will end in March, because, I think everybody understands that that's not a company that does bad in the virus environment.

DS: So I want to back up to Scully for a second because that's -- what's -- there -- you talk about a growth play. They're earning a royalty on the production of iron ore. Iron ore would seem leveraged to the economy pretty heavily. And we're going into -- whatever you want to call it, we're in a recession and it's just a question of how long? So does that -- does that not affect Scully? Or how does Scully hold up in light of that?

BH: Yeah, that's a great point. It is greatly affected by the economy. And I mean, China is the number one consumer of iron ore. If China is building iron ore goes up, and if it's not, it goes down. And then there's some things on the production side. It's really bad for iron ore prices, if the economy tanks. But in that whole Scully case, that's such a beautiful security. I think it was a great idea on Seeking Alpha PRO too because you could actually see like, I bought it in December '18 and it was just kind of forgotten security.

The word got out a little bit. And like from, I think early 2019 suddenly it started trading in line with iron ore, and before it didn't. Because the market just did not realize that they had that royalty because that mine had been shut down. And it was going to open in mid-2019. It took until a press release by the company and like I think in May 2019, before the market woke up to the fact, that it was already balanced. And yet since then, has been trading in line with iron ore.

So yeah, I know I was going to get hurt a little bit from like a downturn, but it's -- I mean, it's like an $100 million market cap. And if it gets -- that mine ramps up at iron ore price like they are, it's maybe $25 million in like EBITDA that you get out of just the royalty.

DS: Which royalty means low operating costs, I mean, that's the whole idea of a royalty model is that you don't actually have to… ?

BH: Yeah, it's almost all margins, and then it runs until 2055. I mean, I know the market price seems pretty short-term and the market's currently not very fond of, like commodities and especially base metal commodities, gold's doing a little bit better. But over time, I can see I'm going to do badly there. And those things I really like through such kind of difficult virus cycle, I just -- it's like a great option while on the future until 2055 and it can die on me. It doesn't expire because there's no death. Even if economy completely tanks, iron ore goes to $10, it will still make like a minimum payment of $3 million a year, a positive payment.

DS: Right. What's interesting to me is what Seth Klarman wrote in -- I think, in margin of safety about the idea of just the negative effect of worrying about relative performance, because something like what you just said, if your analysis is right, you'd have a long time for this to play out and it's hard for it to go poorly. And obviously you might have the analysis wrong, but it might -- if you buy it, if I add a stock yesterday and then it goes down, that's an immediate feedback loop telling me, oh, I'm underperforming or whatever. And that can be really -- that can unsettle people and move them off of their -- move them off of their long-term strategy. And so I think that's an interesting example of the contrast between that short-term focus and that relative performance game and focusing on what you think will work for the long haul.

BH: Yeah, I totally get this like, hard to -- I mean, like, that's why momentum, it kind of works and it's very popular strategy because you put the trades on and you're immediately sort of winning. So it's very, very sweet. And I'm more from the like, value school and then I've added a special situation twist. And then it's the opposite, you're always losing and then suddenly the thing materialized that you're waiting for and finally you're winning. And until then you're always complaining like, how you're lagging everybody.

I think that's something you have to learn as a value investor. And you always hear them talk about like, yeah, but I know the fundamentals because I mean, you constantly have to reinforce yourself, I know the fundamentals, it's just get through that pain. And I think you can solve some of it by portfolio management. And it's learning about yourself, like how much of that lag in the performance you can tolerate, because it's hard. I mean, values done so poorly, like deep failure, and I think it's like 10, 11 years now.

So I can't fault any value investors for like trying to add new tricks to their portfolios and like something I kind of slowly gravitated towards is adding mergers and acquisitions, because those very often go right and kind of a shorter timeframe. So it's a good way to you add a little bit wins to your portfolio. And you have kind of a bolt like payoff, you make a little bit or you lose luck. So I think that's interesting, too.

DS: Well, since you bring that up, did you -- a lot of merger and acquisition spreads got blown out in March, right? I followed a stock that I used to own and I sold Tech Data (TECD), which, Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) almost made a bid for and Apollo (APO) bought after a brief bake off contest. And that the buyout price was $145 and they briefly touched I think, 100 in March. And that was more or less where it was before all of it started. So it basically wiped out the buyout premium. It still trades, at high $130s. But did you -- were you active in that at all? Not that specific, but were you active in M&A spreads given the -- what was going on in the market, especially before the Fed really stepped in?

BH: Yeah, sure. Yeah. Quite a few merger spreads on, and they blew up big time. And I knew they like M&A has this profile. It's sort of like selling boots. So you're winning very often and then they go back. And there were like a few things that were very interesting about that time. I thought, it was a bit ridiculous how some of the spreads have blown out. There was definitely fore selling like hedge funds delivering. I mean that was going on all over the place. So clearly also in like the M&A space which is highly levered. And so that made it interesting. But I've also -- I've got like -- I put together all this.

It's like a model for M&A, but it's like one of the variables, if you get into a credit contraction or credit crisis, like you really have to be more careful, because that's when they fail much more often. So my algorithm, I just saw a little bit -- so I switched that on, because I thought we were going into a situation and I already switched it on like in January, February. And that made a little bit difference. And I got very careful about which ones I've kept, but they're still like the Allergan (AGN) one -- I had Allergan on for example, and Tiffany's (TIF) and they all blew out. So that was painful for sure. And Allergan finally closed like few days ago. So I didn't -- had one blow up. So there was great, and maybe because of the fat.

DS: Yeah, I mean, I just know, I've found that merger and acquisition is not a good fit for me, at least for various reasons. But you watch something like that and you know the underlying company, but you also know that in the case I was talking about, it's private equity. They're going to have to go to the market to raise capital. They're trying -- they're still moving forward as far as retiring the target's debt or tendering the target's debt and all that. But it's just -- there's a special -- either you have to have a really statistical approach or you have to have a special expertise to be able to fight your way through whatever's happening, because there are so many experts who are doing the same thing, so many funds or whatever.

BH: Yeah. But I think they're not that many funds anymore. So because it waxes and wanes, how popular these areas are. And I think that, that one deteriorated a little bit. A lot of hedge funds that have gone down in popularity, private equity is much more popular lately. And like things you mentioned there, that's completely true. That's why I -- at one point I made sort of an algorithm and it incorporates like 30 things that are like academic research, that all affect a little bit like progressive closing, and whether it will blow up and now all those things and that helps me to weigh like the profitability, we'll just get through. But it still changes like there's a crisis like this. I mean, my algorithm is going to be accurate at all.

But I think we could see that coming. Like it was a little bit -- felt a little bit bad for my subscribers, because from the end of January, I've been writing about COVID-19 a lot. And my first post it was like, yeah, this is virus from China, probably nothing to worry about something like that. And then it sort of accelerated from there, like okay, maybe a little bit more serious. And finally, because I've always been a fan of Nassim Taleb, and he can be, like, very obnoxious person to read. But they're just like a lot of gold in his books like I really recommend them to everybody.

And he selected a big model to think about these exponential threats for how to think about those like, and I followed his model, and then you just have to take off risk. And I was like I'll miss a little bit of return, which is really frustrating in February. But it was nice in March.

DS: Taleb also -- I don't think his Twitter presence helps his reputation either in terms of how easy he is to get along with. But yeah, obviously he's sort of…

BH: Yeah, it was still deliberate on his part, like, he has this philosophy of like, he'll just aggravate anyone, and especially like known people. And that just -- it gives him fans and enemies, but it's just the fans that are buying his books. I think he's very strategic about just going up to the biggest guy in the room and throwing punches.

DS: That's modern marketing and positioning right there. That's a story.

BH: Yeah. I mean, it's not my style at all. And I struggle a little bit with his writing sometimes. I know maybe -- I know you're in to writing. So maybe you have some thoughts on it. But I struggle with it. But ideas, they're powerful, and it's easy to understand why he is successful.

DS: I have to confess, I haven't read his work yet. Maybe that's something I need to take in my downtime and…

BH: Yeah. I mean, you'll be annoyed. And at the same time, it's totally worth it, yeah. And, but like things like Mandelbrot are just also super valuable. That's much harder.

DS: Right, okay. So sort of maybe to conclude, you had written an article recently called The Game We Are In. You wrote it about 2.5 weeks ago. I thought, it was a really interesting article for just this uncertainty. Obviously Taleb is known for The Black Swan theory, which comes from Mandelbrot, I believe. But the idea of -- there's a lot of uncertainty. It's unclear where we're going in this market.

And so my question to you first of all, I know this is -- the first part is a little bit silly, because it's only been 2.5 weeks, but I'm curious if you feel any more certainty or any more idea of what's going on? But then maybe more relevant for viewers is what changes have you been making in terms of your positioning? Like what, given this environment you mentioned, you took some risk off the table in February. Where are you now in May? What are you -- how are you thinking about the market? How are you adjusting to the situation?

BH: Yeah, this is like slowly adding like short positions and further derisking. I don't like this rally that way. And I've also written an article why I fear this rally. And I think I've just written a lot about positioning, how to position into the reopening. And it's -- I have to confess it's still very like challenging to me. Like is this -- because there's one on hand there's like this stimulus is impressive. I'm more certain that like Europe struggled and the United States, but it's also reflected in the markets.

There are a lot of companies that I think are this -- I'm going to invest there and I'll try to short some of them. And those are like larger cap usually in NASDAQ. I think that people are feeling too good. I think if you look at like the Robin Hood most traded stocks, it's interesting, there's like a lot of airlines, carnival cruises which are short a little bit on some bonds. So that there are a lot of those like cyclicals, auto stocks are in there. And yeah, I can't hold those.

That's what I know. Like, I'm not sure, because I'm also full of like the healthcare developments, as best as I can, because, I mean, I just like everybody, I'm overwhelmed by this environment. My kids can't go to daycare, my cleaning lady, she can't come anymore. You suddenly have to learn about a virus. Your companies are moving all over the place. You have to do research there. So certainly with that, but I followed it, because I believe that Remdesivir from Gilead (GILD) looked really interesting to me.

So I've written a lot of articles about that one. It's all publicly available on the Seeking Alpha website. And then I also had to look a little bit on -- like its competition and how bad is the virus? And I'm getting a little bit hopeful that with a lot of social distancing, doctors are learning a lot more about this virus, they're treating it better. And if like we behave very well, maybe there can be some sort of reopening where a lot of businesses can work.

I'm not a believer in like, airlines or cinemas. I guess, I'm short in cinema, I can see how that will work for a long time. And yeah, so I'm a little bit hopeful on that like that we can mitigate it by behavior and with therapies. And then on the vaccine side, I'm a little bit cautious like, we'll see when that gets there. Even if it's get us advantage, it's still all have to get it and the country that will invent it, maybe, they'll be covered, but what about other countries? It's a global, unfortunately, global crisis.

DS: Right. I -- we were talking before and to me, it seems like I'm still generally long-term optimistic that all those ingenuity that you talked about in terms of treatments, in terms of eventually a vaccine, et cetera, producing the vaccine, we'll get there. The interim period, the market seems quite optimistic. Until this week, it's finally started selling off again, a little bit, it's been quite optimistic, when even what you described as a bullish case, where we behave ourselves essentially and reopen, that's still going to be a subdued environment. And it's a big if -- if we behave ourselves, I think, counting on everybody to observe the best practices there is more optimistic than I am.

BH: Yeah. And I'm not sure what they will do, like maybe we need to have those images of people in the ICUs and those are getting filled up again to feel scared enough to behave. And maybe when we get those and market gets scared again, the market is pretty good at looking through these challenges, but really I want balance sheets that are really safe. Just -- I don't want to be like feel dependent on the government saving me. I just -- but I also really hate that feeling that I really start to root for like a Gilead or something, because I need it in my portfolio that's not something I like.

DS: Well, it's just -- I think that's maybe we talked about downside maybe that's half the way companies that have their fate in their own hands, that becomes more attractive because they can -- you just have more confidence that they -- it's both, creates a path dependency they'll survive, but also it probably means they're a better company, if they have control of their future.

BH: Sure. Yeah. I know, maybe one thing I'd like to add, because you truly like better company in there. And I think in big sell offs you can get great companies for cheap. It's something that's been going around in my mind is that I'm not sure if we're -- I think we're going into a deflationary like contraction and then maybe later inflationary. But the inflationary stuff is really cheap, because people hate commodities, like commodities and like these bad businesses that sort of are -- those can do really well in inflationary environments. But they haven't -- we haven't seen the inflationary environment for a long time, and we haven't seen like a huge growth boom that require a lot of resources in long time. So those are down and out and they're really cheap. So it's sort of cheap inflation insurance. And if it doesn't happen, it's still a company that produces something for you, it's a positive carry inflation their, insurance.

DS: So maybe let's start what example -- what's an example of that? You mentioned Scully earlier. But is there another example of that? Or is Scully your best example of that story?

BH: No. There's like, I think are two good examples. One is Altius Minerals (OTCPK:ATUSF) from Ghana. It's like a base metal royalty company. And it's just trading at a low multiple. I mean, for a commodity miner, it would be a high multiple for royalties, not a high multiple. And there's a lesser known name. It's Anglo Pacific (OTC:AGPIF) from UK. This is great management, sound balance sheet, low diversified commodities. It started out in like one of the worst, when current management got there, they were like all coal. And now they're slowly moving in the battery metals direction.

And so that's their future. And it's diversified performance and it's really cheap. I can't see it die in -- however bad crisis gets and at some point, people start building, using resources, even if we to really electrify and all those things you need copper. Yeah. So I like those, they are cheap and they work in inflationary environments.

DS: Okay. Very good stuff. So I've been speaking with Bram de Haas, who is the author of Special Situation Report on the Seeking Alpha marketplace. Look it up on the marketplace. Bram is B-R-A-M, just type that in, his name and his Service should pop-up in our search bar. Bram before we finish any disclosures in any of these stocks named.

BH: Yeah, I think I'm like long everything that I talked about in a positive way. Like Altius and Anglo Pacific and what else did I mentioned, Scully, I'm long Scully, big position. I still have the Tiffany's.

DS: Okay. Right, the Gilead, you have a Gilead position?

BH: Yeah, Gilead. Yeah.

DS: Great. And you said you were short the Carnival bonds specifically.

BH: I actually own the bonds and I'm short to their puts.

DS: Short the equity through a put, own the bonds to…

BH: Yeah.

DS: Very interesting. Okay. Great. We briefly mentioned Berkshire which I'm long myself.

BH: I'm long Berkshire. Sorry.

DS: Okay. The B shares, I don't know.

BH: Yeah, I sold a put. Yeah, because I thought they would buy back more. Like, yeah, didn't happen.

DS: Yeah, it'll be Berkshire, I think that's a still a pretty -- I'm pretty comfortable holding Berkshire, even if Warren is more cautious in his current period.

BH: Yeah, sure. I think it's a fantastic stock. He's getting way too much flak. Best investor overall by in my mind. So…

DS: Okay, great. So again, speaking with Bram de Haas. Bram, thank you so much for joining me this morning.

BH: No. Thank you for having me. It was great. Thank you.

