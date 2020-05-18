Equinox Gold's Q1: The Growth To Continue

Equinox Gold's (EQX) Q1 2020 results didn't disappoint. The gold production grew once again and much more is to come. After the successful merger with Leagold, Equinox turned into a quite new company, with higher production volumes, stronger market position, and great growth prospects, as over the next 2-3 years, the production should exceed 1 million toz gold per year.

In Q1 2020, Equinox produced 88,951 toz gold. Compared to Q4 2019, the production increased by 11% and compared to Q1 2019 even by more than 250%. However, the Leagold merger was completed only on March 10, which means that its impact on the Q1 results was significantly limited. Although a new quarterly production record was reached in Q1, further records are to come in the near future. In Q2, the impacts of the Leagold merger will be felt much more, leading to a higher production volume. But given the fact that the Los Filos mine has been suspended since early April, and it will probably restart only in early June, its full impact will be felt only in Q3, leading to another new gold production record high.

Source: own processing, using data of Equinox Gold

Although Equinox's production volume increased, its unit production costs increased as well. The cash costs increased by 12%, to $849/toz, and the AISC increased by 14%, to $968/toz. However, although the costs increased, they remain below the guidance interval of $1,000-1,060/toz, valid for 2020 before the coronavirus impacts were included.

Source: own processing, using data of Equinox Gold

Equinox sold 82,629 toz gold (compared to 80,330 toz gold in Q4), at an average realized gold price of $1,574/toz (compared to $1,482/toz in Q4), generating revenues of $130 million. It is 9.2% more than in Q4 2019 and 267% more than in Q1 2019. The operating cash flow decreased to $23.2 million. On the other hand, net income increased to $10.9 million and EPS to $0.08. It is a significant improvement from the previous quarter, when net income was negatively affected by a $26.8 million non-cash loss from change in fair value of derivative liabilities. In Q1, the non-cash losses were smaller, leading to an adjusted net income of $17.1 million, compared to the Q4 adjusted net income of $20.9 million.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Equinox Gold

Equinox's cash position improved rapidly in Q1. As of the end of March, the company held cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments worth $303.1 million. The steep growth is attributable to the $40 million equity financing, the sale of convertible notes worth $130 million, and draw-down of new $100 million term loan and $400 million revolving credit facility. Part of the newly raised money was used to repay Leagold's debt of $320 million. As a result, the total debt increased almost to $750 million, and the net debt stood at $446.8 million as of the end of March.

Source: own processing, using data of Seeking Alpha and Equinox Gold

Q1 2020 was truly transformative for Equinox. The Leagold merger was completed, paving up the road to becoming a mid-tier gold producer with an annual production of more than 1 million toz gold. This target should be reached over the next 2-3 years, due to the start-up and expansion of the Castle Mountain mine, expansion of the Los Filos mine, and restart of the Santa Luz mine. What is important, all the growth projects are fully funded, moreover, the company is generating significant cash flows at the current gold price. According to the pre-corona crisis 2020 guidance, the production was estimated at 540,000-600,000 toz gold, at an AISC of $1,000-1,060/toz. Assuming that due to the production suspensions, the production will be only 500,000 toz gold, the AISC will be $1,100/toz and the 2020 average realized gold price will be $1,600/toz, Equinox should generate free cash flow of more than $100 million (assuming that the expansion CAPEX remains at $143 million, as projected).

It is also possible that Equinox will make some new acquisitions. As stated during the earnings call by Ross Beaty, Equinox's chair of the board of directors:

And finally, again, if we see value, we will seek to exploit it, we are coming from a position of strength. And we are going to try to take advantage of that by adding values, not necessarily just growth, but ultimately, we aim to be even a bigger company by the end of this year than we are right now.

And later, as a response to an analyst, he added:

Thank you very much Andy. It's hard to be specific, we try to be opportunistic. We want to add value and that's very much easier said than done. We certainly got that with our two deals that we've done. We did our Mesquite purchase at the bottom of the gold market that year when we were able to acquire that as a startup company from a distressed seller. And we then of course, combined with Leagold on terms that I think we'll all agree are good terms. We could be looking at acquiring another operating company, if combination made sense, although I can say we have absolutely nothing in our horizon right now, mostly because we've spent the last couple of months integrating the Leagold deal that's to happen successfully. And I'd say that's pretty much behind us now and it has gone successfully, We could look at potentially even a development play if we thought it was going to be a really great long-term asset for us. So, I think the two criteria that I would personally push for us are number one, value and number two, you're looking for an asset that's at least as good as anything we've already got. And those are rare, they're hard to come by. They're hard to get wrapped up, particularly in a bull market, like we're seeing right now. But they are out there. And if we can pull them in off, we'll do it. And if we can't, we are very content with our existing internal growth pipeline, we will simply execute that plan, which will lead us to great things as well.

Other important Q1 events include Equinox's inclusion in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ) and after the end of Q1, in April, also in the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX). Equinox also announced that the Castle Mountain mine construction is 75% completed, with first gold pour expected in Q3. On the other hand, unfortunately, due to the coronavirus, the works on the Los Filos mine expansion have been suspended since April 1.

During the first half of Q1, Equinox Gold's share price kept on growing. An abrupt change came in late February, when the share price started tanking, along with the gold prices and the broader stock market. The bottom was reached on March 19, at $4.69. A steep growth followed, but unlike many other gold miners, Equinox hasn't reached its February levels yet. Right now, the share price is squeezed between two trend lines, a support level in the $8 area and a resistance level in the $9 area. If the share price breaks out to the downside, the next potential stop is around $7. If it breaks out to the upside, the next stop may be around $10.5. Given the positive Q1 results and gold's strong Friday close, the breakage to the upside seems to be more probable right now.

What I like about Equinox's Q1:

The Leagold merger along with the related financing was completed, leaving an open road for significant near-term production growth.

Equinox is in a very good financial position, the growth is fully funded.

At the current gold prices, free cash flow over $100 million should be generated this year.

The Castle Mountain mine remains on track for first gold production in Q3.

What I don't like about Equinox's Q1:

The production costs increased notably.

The coronavirus-related mine closures caused the closure of the Los Filos mine (Equinox's biggest mine) for the whole of April and May, negatively impacting the Q2 results and the Los Filos expansion schedule.

The debt increased rapidly (however, for a good reason - to fund the growth).

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.