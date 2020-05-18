Extra Space Storage: A Great Place To Keep Your Cash

Known as a boring but recession-resistant segment of commercial real estate, we'll convincingly demonstrate self-storage is still thriving and that Extra Space is among, if not the best.

While a few headwinds certainly exist, this sector's challenges are much gentler than those facing the broader economy. Extra Space's collection and occupancy data through April 30th support this claim.

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Past Performance Guarantees Nothing But Says A Lot

The final summary point referenced self-storage's reputation as boring without the "pizzazz" of Class A downtown office buildings, sprawling hotel complexes, or other trophy real estate assets. Real estate tycoons want skyscrapers in their marketing materials, not a self-storage facility with decaying boats pressed against an off-kilter barbwire fence.

Source

As of the end of 2019, Extra Space's (EXR) 10-year total shareholder return was 1,179%, or, if my math is correct (the online calculator I default to can't go over 20% so I had to do this one the old-fashioned way), a ~29% annualized return. This isn't a micro-cap technology company either; BBB rated Extra Space closed 2019 with 1,817 properties encompassing 140 million square feet and a $14.7 billion market capitalization. In terms of 10-year total shareholder return, those stats make this self-storage company #1 compared to all publicly-traded REITs and #11 among the entire S&P 500 index beating out Apple (AAPL), Disney (DIS), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B), and Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Self-storage doesn't sound so boring now, does it?

An investor doesn't require many winners like Extra Space to transform a good portfolio into a great one. There are caveats to this return profile we should be mindful of. Up until relatively recently, institutional ownership in the self-storage asset class was minimal. In fact, institutional investors were responsible for just 5% of larger transactions (>$2.5 million) in 2015. That figure surpassed 15% in 2018 and continues to rise. Consequently, a large portion of self-storage facilities are independently owned and operated and lack significant scale, financing capabilities, unit pricing optimization software, marketing budgets, and other competitive advantages more sophisticated operations implement.

We'll use another type of real estate to put this into context. Consider Hilton Worldwide Holdings (NYSE:HLT) purchasing a larger family-owned hotel with decent rental revenue per available room ("REVpar"), a small but reliable base of business travelers, and a moderate amount of overdue capital expenditures ("CapEx"). After Hilton purchases the hotel and puts its name on the front door, several things happen immediately. Now that it's part of Hilton's reward and branding system, business travelers increase 50% within 90 days.

Hilton's vast experience enables it to optimize the impact of a modest $500,000 capital investment to improve the property's primary weaknesses. The rental rates are now determined and updated in real-time through Hilton's proprietary algorithm using data the previous owner would never have access to. Combined, these easy changes improve occupancy by 25% and room rates by 35% during the workweek. The property's value to any one of the 17 hotel REITs in the NAREIT index doubles from the price Hilton paid 90 days ago since the 10-year cash flow generation is now much greater.

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

This is a simple example of how an experienced institutional investor adds value to a commercial property by bringing it under its umbrella. Unlike hotels, self-storage was 95% owned by comparatively unsophisticated individual investors just 10 years ago.

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Institutional investors are increasingly active, and so a portion of that "arbitrage" has eroded, but much of it remains. This market is ripe for consolidation with Public Storage (PSA) and Extra Space arguably the best positioned to capitalize as well discuss.

When it comes to the future performance potential of Extra Space and other peers like Public Storage, it's not realistic to expect the outstanding performance of the past but self-storage is well-positioned to be among the best property sectors over the next decade.

Portfolio And Operations

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Just over half (51%) of Extra Space facilities are wholly owned with property management services provided on another 36% and the remaining 13% owned through a joint venture ("JV").

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

The firm is well-diversified geographically and doesn't have immense exposure to New York or California where the commercial real estate market seems the most volatile during the current crisis.

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Extra Space has proven itself as a lean and efficient operator as demonstrated by class-leading 7.1% same-store net operating income ("NOI") growth. Life Storage (LSI) and CubeSmart (CUBE) are the other peers included above and have market capitalizations of $4.0 and $4.6 billion, respectively.

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Extra Space's growth core funds from operations ("FFO") is the primary driver of the extremely impressive aforementioned return profile. Public Storage's 300% increase in core FFO is a distant second but still a very strong metric relative to almost all other investment grade REITs with meaningful market capitalizations.

Provided they can afford to do so, many established companies are investing in renewables and other areas considered to be socially or environmentally conscious. In some cases, these are strictly financial decisions while others are primarily to bolster the firm's image. Extra Space accomplishes both through 43% of its wholly-owned stores using solar power. Given many facilities have a high percentage of flat roof square footage and offer temperature-controlled environments (areas with the highest cost electricity tend to have the best solar rebates, e.g. California, and most of the load is needed to power air conditioning during the day - a perfect fit for solar panels), it makes sense for Extra Space to consider solar power. This also allows the firm to start presentations with their environmentally responsible activities, arguably helping the brand and relationship with certain jurisdictions.

Balance Sheet And Liquidity

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Balance sheets are inherently a snapshot in time. While a single quarter or year's numbers are helpful, the analysis cannot be complete without looking back over several years. The above metrics have stayed consistent since 2015 with most of the variance due to the maturation and refinancing of debt coupled with mergers and acquisition ("M&A") activity. All these metrics are at least good though we'd prefer to see the fixed charge coverage ratio back above 4.0, net debt/EBITDA below 5.5, and fixed debt as a percentage of total debt closer to 90%. Extra Space's credit profile and BBB (two notches above junk) is strong but as fortified as Public Storage and its A2 rating. Then again, no REIT has a better credit rating than Public Storage.

Extra Space has approximately $650 million in liquidity comprised of cash and revolver capacity.

Dividends & Their Drivers

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

We often state that all equity value eventually comes down to cash flow. Even an asset-heavy firm is priced based on the cash flow resulting from the sale of those assets discounted for how far that is anticipated to be in the future. While core FFO is not a perfect measure and nor is NOI, they are good gauges and both have been increasing markedly for Extra Space. This means Extra Space can responsibly and sustainably increase its dividend. Since 2014, Extra Space has nearly doubled (91.5%) its cash dividends to shareholders.

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

The company's formula is simple but effective: rapidly grow store count using a financially disciplined strategy while increasing same-store NOI in the mid-to-high single digits annually. Store counts rose from under 800 in 2009 to over 1800 currently. As long as this strategy is maintained, Extra Space can continually increase distributions and uphold a responsible payout ratio.

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

One unique aspect of Extra Space's business is the degree it serves as a third-party operator for self-storage properties it does not own. Though CUBE has quickly embraced the strategy, Extra Space remains number one with 646 managed third-party stores. This enables the REIT to obtain better overall margins and a more diversified revenue stream than it would otherwise.

Another differentiator leverages Extra Space's broad expertise in all areas of this real estate segment: bridge lending on select self-storage properties. This lending program is limited to completed buildings to mitigate development risk and all properties must meet Extra Space's acquisition requirements. Per the 10-Q supplemental filing, Extra Space closed $21.5 million in bridge loans in Q1, with an additional $92.1 million under agreement to close in 2020 and 2021. Extra Space waives prepayment penalties if it acquires the property and part of the deal is they serve as the third-party operator.

This is yet another acquisition channel but disguised as a bridge lending program. Given Extra Space is the operator, it knows the property's fundamentals better than the competition and perhaps even the owner. As the lender, it knows granular details of the leverage profile, deed, and the financial condition of the owner. By waiving the prepayment penalty, the owner is incentivized to sell to Extra Space if the timeliness of the transaction is a concern. In other words, the deck is stacked in Extra Space's favor every time.

Q1 Financials And 2020 Outlook

EXR generated $1.24 in FFO per share in Q1, representing a 6.9% increase compared to the same period in 2019. Same-store revenue increased 1.9% while same-store occupancy fell only 60 basis points (0.60%) over the last year which is a solid metric. 93% of April rents were collected which was down 5% from 2019. We can expect that number to fluctuate in Q2 and Q3 but it is unlikely to fall meaningfully further due to the supply and demand mechanics in the market. EXR has approximately $650 million in immediately liquidity, which while sufficient for the $11 billion market capitalization company, is lower than we'd prefer (and likely management too).

Unlike many companies issuing equity to bolster their balance sheets, EXR is taking advantage of the sharp sell-off in their stock and repurchased $52.2 million in shares in Q1 with another $347.8 million available under the plan. This activity has the potential to augment FFO per share and other key metrics by one to four percent.

Management withdrew 2020 guidance but Q1's distribution of $0.90 equates to a 4.4% annual yield with a conservative 72.6% FFO payout ratio. The $0.90 was the same as Q4 2019's.

We've talked about self-storage's development into a legitimate sector within commercial real estate but let's take a moment to point out a few important nuances. In part due to the returns companies like Extra Space had been delivering, new development in self-storage increased rapidly after the economy stabilized from the Great Recession. Its popularity grew as well with nearly 10% of the U.S. population now owning a storage unit. In fact, there are more self-storage facilities in the U.S. than McDonald's (MCD) and Starbucks (SBUX) combined times two.

Source

This graph of the San Antonio market reflects a nationwide trend as new development projects continued to over-supply the market through 2018. The degree of over-capacity was moderate and tended to negatively impact rental rates more so than occupancy. I maintain a good relationship and dialogue with the CEO of one of the larger private self-storage companies. We trade information and thoughts on the sector since I periodically conduct due diligence on self-storage investment opportunities for large, insitutional investors. Last week he and I discussed this exact topic and his on-the-ground experience mimics what I've read elsewhere: the excess supply in self-storage both in the U.S. and Canada has lessened considerably.

Source: Extra Space Citi Global Property CEO Conference

Another tailwind is average lease length has slowly ratcheted higher over the years. This is a powerful trend as customers that stay for multiple years are among the most profitable. This allows REITs like Public Space and Extra Storage to maintain better occupancy and with less marketing and re-leasing dollars. Outside of ensuring climate control measures, long-term tenants require minimal work or expenditures on behalf of Extra Space.

Technology is also quickly penetrating the self-storage market with the coronavirus only accelerating the trend. This further reduces leasing and personnel costs while simultaneously improving customer experience. As an example, clients can now fill out an application, receive approval, and access their new storage unit without talking to, much less meeting with, an individual. Extra Space maintains 11 data scientists, 17 digital marketing employees, has a Google executive on their advisory board, and had over 39 million website views last year.

Special Considerations And Valuation

In terms of governance, Extra Space has followed many of the guidelines set by institutional investors including having a separate chairman and CEO, at least two thirds independent directors, shareholders' ability to amend bylaws, and an annual advisory meeting to approve executive compensation. Like Public Storage, Extra Space's embrace of environmentally-friendly technology, such as photovoltaic panels, is advantageous overall and especially to European investors.

Source: Public Filings & Williams Equity Research ("WER")

From a valuation perspective, Extra Space trades in line with Public Storage and 10% higher than its smaller peers LSI and CUBE. PSA and EXR also yield approximately the same at ~4.5%. The higher growth rate and better operating metrics of EXR are offset by Public Storage's more solid financial profile resulting in near-identical valuations and dividend yields. Although we like LSI and CUBE, we think EXR and PSA currently offer the best risk-adjusted returns. These two storage REITs also have the highest probability of maintaining and potentially raising their 2020 cash distributions.

Source: Yahoo! Finance & WER

We reserve our Crisis Buy Range and individual stock risk ratings for subscribers but suffice to say that investors do not need EXR to experience another sharp fall to obtain it a favorable valuation. From current levels, EXR is set up for well over a 50% total return when it eventually reaches its previous high around $120. Keep in mind that this REIT has posted the #1 investor total return of all REITs in the past decade, generated higher FFO in Q1 2020 than in Q1 2019, and maintains a conservative distribution payout ratio of <75%.

Want to take advantage of the sell-off but worried about choosing the wrong stock or buying too early?

