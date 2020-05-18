Fade Humpty Dumpty Rally

Introduction

"Humpty Dumpty sat on a wall, Humpty Dumpty had a great fall. All the king’s horses and all the king’s men, Couldn’t put Humpty together again."

In my last article, I called the idea that the US economy could quickly be put back together after what has happened since mid-February as the "Humpty Dumpty" recovery. Certainly, one explanation for the stock market rally since March has been that many market participants subscribe to this view. I provide a pandemic and economic update, along with an alternate explanation, and outline several ways things could go from here.

Pandemic Update

All state-level graphs are as of 5/15 (source: Johns Hopkins Tracker).

Mentally, I would multiply the tested, confirmed positive count in the graphs below by 10 to think about how many people likely already have the antibodies, based on early random-sampling results from NY state.

NY

NJ

MA

These are states that started their outbreaks earlier, have denser large metro areas that went under lockdown and show clearly the exponential, linear and log phases of growth as lockdowns had a strong impact on infection rates. Generally, the exponential phase comes with an effective R 0 above 1, the linear as it decreases close to 1, and the log phase if it is sustained below 1 for multiple cycles. Initially, the national graph of case counts, which much market commentary fixated on, was dominated by what was going on in NY, NJ, LA, IL, etc. But different states now have different graphs.

CA

TX

GA

WI

I chose the last three because these are states that are attempting to re-open their states prior to entering the log phase, the first two at their governors’ choosing and the last one due to a court ruling. In fact, the day the ruling came out, news stories came out with pictures of packed bars in Wisconsin.

Commentary from the far right and far left were predictable (support, condemnation). No one seemed to toast the bar goers for volunteering to help build herd immunity faster. For example, even with only 1 in 1,000 members of the general population infected, the odds that in a bar with 100 people at least one infected person will be present is about 10%. If 400 people pass through in the course of the evening, this increases to 33%, and over the course of several such bars over several such nights, it approaches a virtual certainty. Bars and other crowded, enclosed gatherings are the best way to achieve rapid herd immunity - for example, see here for an article written to help determine how to minimize spread risk as offices and businesses re-open (which could be used in reverse just as well to determine how best to rapidly increase herd immunity).

What are states that open earlier likely to do as case counts rise faster? Accept the higher rates of death, following the Swedish (the Swedish approach is unlikely to have the same rates of death per capita when adjusted for Texas/Georgia/Wisconsin demographics) or re-trench? What about states like Louisiana and NY that have turned the curve – is it better to open up a bit faster to try to keep hospital capacity utilization constant (given that actually eliminating infections completely seems unlikely) over time, and achieve herd immunity sooner, rather than later? Or will these states now shift to trying to completely collapse the curve rather than merely flattening it?

Researchers have conducted county-level analysis to look at the impact of closing large venue (sports, mass gatherings, restaurants, etc) businesses and strict lockdown measures (e.g. shelter-in-place). This was done when we had reached 1 million reported cases. Their estimates were that in the complete absence of any measures, we would have been at 35 million reported cases by then, whereas with those limited business closures alone, but with no discouragement of personal gatherings (e.g. house parties), we would have been at 10 million. While I believe this analysis does not take into account the herd immunity impact (on this below), it may still be somewhat applicable to the reopening going on, and the odds of further consumer caution in the face of persistent growth in death rates when re-opening is done without risk mitigation measures such as contract tracing and quarantines of infected people and their recent contacts.

NYS Antibody Tests

Based on remarks by our governor during his daily briefing in early May, over 20% of the population in NYC had antibodies with daily growth since then, suggesting that by June, close to 30% would be immune. As for the impact of having antibodies, both by analogy with SARs and MERs (immunity seems to last at least 5 years) and direct research on SAR-CoV-2 from patients in NYC (see here: Immune Response in SARs COV-2 Patients), the signs so far are encouraging. On the other hand, more remote parts of upstate NY showed under 4% with antibodies, with very few cases overall (the whole state has been locked down), so containment with contact tracing is still a viable strategy in the rest of the state as businesses slowly re-open.

An interesting implication of this data is that a reasonable mortality rate estimate appears to be in the 0.55%-0.70% range (the uncertainty has to do with both confidence intervals for the antibody test due to sampling error and the rate of false positives, as well as to potential under-counting of deaths due to home deaths and the lag between the antibody tests and deaths that have not occurred in ICU patients). This mortality rate in a less healthy population than Sweden’s ends up validating their relatively casual approach (though when they came up with their approach, they could not possibly have known whether the mortality rate was this low or 2-3%, so it was clearly a gamble) although their inability to keep the virus out of nursing homes has mirrored ours.

One last interesting tidbit is that the initial mad push to increase ventilator capacity looks to have been a red herring. Over time, doctors on the front lines in NYC realized that the best way to save lives was to put patients on oxygen while they could still breathe on their own, move them around, and keep them in prone positions where lung surface area is maximized. Once patients transition to ventilators, roughly 8 in 10 die; given the high cost of ventilators relative to oxygen tanks with masks and that most hospitalized cases recover with O2 intervention alone, it appears that this is where the focus ought to have been. The fog of battle indeed.

Remdisivir appears to have primarily had a role in adding a little bit of hype to the last part of the stock market rally, with the details distinctly underwhelming relative to the headlines. I expect that by the time this article comes out, this will be fully understood by the media, but just in case you haven’t found a good article on it, here is one. The main point is that so far there is no data to suggest that it saves lives, and primarily shortens hospital stays by 3-4 days in people who are going to survive anyway. It is no elixir, but could be one base upon which a treatment option is eventually built. Another, potentially more promising treatment approach is with antibody-based treatments (using antibody serum produced in animals rather than from recovered humans) such as Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) is starting FDA testing on beginning in June.

The key points from this section I’d like to carry on to the next: 1) States will do different things and have potentially (vastly) different outcomes by August; 2) there will be different timelines to herd immunity, which may or may not make a vaccine relevant by then; and 3) the impact on the economy has more to do with human psychology than immunology, absent a vaccine or a very effective cure, and certain economic dynamics (more in the next section).

Economic Numbers

I could have chosen many different graphs for this section but chose only two so as not to be too repetitive, yet capture the essence of the moment.

Retail Sales

Jobless Claims

Both sets of numbers, along with almost anything else you’d look at, are off any prior charts by a significant amount.

A lot of the initial filings had to do with restaurants, bakeries, coffee shops, hair care, massage and other high contact work that was deemed not essential. A second wave was due to reduced demand for other services that might be deemed essential but were discretionary enough that consumers reading about the first wave of jobless claims were scared into postponing. At a corporate level, those discretionary services include marketing/advertising (which has already showed up in a decreased rate of growth for Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), even in Q1 numbers, and led to them abandoning guidance for the rest of the year), architectural services, construction to fix up offices, and new commercial real estate development. A third wave has included retail (furloughs turning into layoffs), wholesale trade, transportation and manufacturing due to the postponement of capital spending.

Whether demand starts to recover in late May or July, a key component of consumption recovery will be employment recovery (those without jobs living on unemployment benefits tend to stick to paying rent, food and utility expenses, especially once the extra $600 per week from the stimulus drops off). A key component of employment recovery is the resilience of firms (will they still exist?). Small businesses, defined as those with under 500 employees, employed 47% of workers going into this downturn. A recent study (NBER Paper on Small Business Resilience) found that the median firm with at least $10,000 in monthly expenses (including payroll) could survive 2 weeks without revenue and 75% had at most 2 months' expenses in cash (see also: Washington Post Business Article).

Real-time consumer spending tracking tools (for example, see: Opportunity Insights Tracker) suggest that government closures are a relatively small component of the drop in consumer spending; consumers faced with risk from the virus and the prospect of job loss or income reduction will hesitate to resume spending immediately following the end of official lockdowns. Gradual reductions in lockdowns in managed stages such as being conducted regionally in NYS, for example, may be more likely to result in building up consumer confidence again than a sudden all-clear that may be politically motivated and involves the population losing confidence that their leaders have their health interests as their top priority. Once you factor in the distribution of income by age (for example see Visual Capitalist Income by Age Cohorts) and the fact that many in their 40s or 50s with higher incomes are saving towards college educations/retirement and spending on raising kids, whereas older workers tend to have more discretionary spending towards leisure and hospitality (highest contact risk from the virus), the importance of consumer confidence in health messaging becomes clearly of the highest concern.

The V-shaped “Humpty Dumpty” economic recovery most consistent with the quick bottoming of the stock market is becoming less and less likely as more and more small businesses permanently fold (the longer it takes consumer behavior to return to prior patterns, the more new business formation would be required to absorb employees of firms that have folded). The reason is that aggregate US spending cannot return to December 2019 levels without employment returning to those levels. While S&P 500 companies have foreign revenue, it is a bit much to expect 20% of domestic revenue to be replaced by foreign revenue: even the incomes of restaurant and coffee shop workers eventually becomes the revenue of S&P 500 companies as cash cycles through the economy. Exactly how long unemployment will take to return to a merely miserable level (say the highest it reached during the GFC of 2008-9) is a matter of great uncertainty; any explanations for the recent bounce in the equity market cannot therefore rely on some magical ability S&P 500 investors have to forecast earnings, “looking through” a short recession.

Explaining the Rally

Indeed, if markets regularly “looked through” recessions of 2-3 quarters, then they would normally drop 10-20% during recessions; bear markets would be pretty rare. They would also not have 20% up years quite so often because earnings rarely rise that far on an index level. The magnitude of stock market moves can only be made sense of by thinking in terms of multiples of revenue or operating earnings; when times are booming, investors tend to pay higher multiples than they should under a long-term stable DCF model. Then when times get bad and they start feeling the risk, they want to pay much lower multiples than under the same long-term, stable, DCF model. The difference between the two sets of multiples explains much more of the variation between bear market bottoms and bull market tops than any change in long-term earnings potential.

The next two charts provide all the context we need to understand index level valuation (both can be found as part of a full report at Yardeni's site).

Over very long periods of time, the P/S ratio of the S&P has ranged between 1.5 and 0.6, with the very recent period (2013-2018) reaching up to 1.8. The second chart shows that some of the rise in P/S was justified by rising corporate margins, which broke 10% and kept rising. More recently, margins were boosted further by the corporate tax cut, rising to 12%. Keep in mind that the first 5 years of margin increase was boosted by levering up: issuing more debt, with companies gradually migrating towards BBB, and reducing the relative amount of equity in their capital structure via buybacks. This was helped along by the massive QE engaged in by the Fed, which kept rates and credit spreads low.

If this were like any normal recession, with a normal increase in risk-aversion, we would see margins priced down as follows: assume that buybacks go away from now on; assume that companies are forced to slowly de-lever over time because credit spreads stay wider, as they are now. Assume the government is going to become more fiscally responsible once the crisis is past and will need to return corporate taxes to historical levels. The P/S would also need to return to historically average ranges. On top of this, during recessions, investors tend to contract the P/S multiple even more. A return to an average range of 1.0-1.2 would imply significant downside even from the March lows. A return to multiples from the bear market lows of 2009 (when interest rates were also quite low across the whole curve) would imply much more downside.

So, what does explain the rally? Well, the unprecedented stimulus by Congress and the Fed is certainly part of the explanation. But by itself, it doesn’t suffice. The Fed buying Treasuries from investors doesn’t also come with a gun to the head of investors making them put that cash directly into stocks. An intriguing story made its way to Bloomberg by late April:

Someone who started their brokerage account in early 2020 probably doesn’t know anything about the P/S or margin charts above; to them, it is enough that something has dropped 35%. That automatically makes it cheap: it’s like Neiman Marcus discounting a cashmere sweater that you could pick up in Asia for $50 from $300 to $200 at one of its now closed stores in New York City. Objectively, it is not a cheap sweater. It just looks a lot cheaper than what was on the price label when the shopper came to the store last month.

Of course, new retail ‘investors’ are not enough to explain a trend of this magnitude. It is the confluence of newbie retail, momentum traders and algos (which may have long ago picked up on the statistical relationship between the amount of QE the Fed engages in and margin-adjusted multiples) combined with the magnitude of QE that is a much simpler explanation than any story that the stock market is suddenly, after 100+ years, a rational, recession-discounting operation.

The story for how QE money makes its way to the stock market is simple: QE drops Treasury rates. Former holders of those Treasuries move onto high grade debt (AAA, AA, A) which yields more. Holders of those move onto BBB debt, which yielded quite a bit more, especially at the market bottom in March. Some of that money moves into junk debt or into high quality equity. High quality equity moves to junk equity. The bottom line is that freshly created money used to purchase existing debt, until it enters the real economy, must go into existing financial assets. With potential for leverage along the way, $1 trillion of new money, justifiably created for the purpose of stabilizing the Treasury and mortgage markets (if the Treasury markets stop functioning, the whole financial system goes down), can easily absorb a few trillion dollars of equity market sales and create a pretty sound rally.

On the other hand, we have Warren Buffett, who spoke recently during the Berkshire (BRK.A, BRK.B) annual meeting. While he expressed long-term optimism, as he always does, about the US economy, he has not bought anything and sold all their airline holdings (source: NY Times Business). His reasons for not buying? “We have not done anything, because we don’t see anything that attractive to do.” (He also said “it is a good time to be a borrower, but not to be a lender,” but given this, it is surprising how much banking stocks he had, so he is not perfect either).

Looking Ahead

I’ll start with some reversals I made after the drop in March. I’d always had my eye on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) and its affiliated LPs: Brookfield Property (NASDAQ:BPY), which invests in commercial properties and real estate, Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE:BIP) and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEP) which invest in infrastructure and green energy. I bought BIP and BEP and was thinking about buying BPY as well (chart sourced from Bloomberg below) in late March. However, after their earnings reports, and looking at the future of commercial properties in North America, I was unable to determine how much of the lost rent would be temporary to this recession, and how much would be more permanent (restructured clients with much smaller footprints, or who sell primarily online rather than at malls).

While they also have office properties, again, it is possible that multiple months of employees working from home will convince companies to reduce their spending on prime office real estate, having much lower square footage for weekly in-person meetings and internal conferences/presentations when socialization in person is required, but letting most employees work from home at least several days a week. It is entirely possibly that this crisis leads to dramatic changes in the use of commercial real estate over the next 2-5 years as leases come up for renewal.

The type of thinking I just outlined is typical margin of safety thinking: assume the worst happens for your business. If you buy in at a discount to the fair value under that scenario, you will make money even if the worst scenario realizes. Clearly, based on the price graph, a lot of investors are making similar assumptions to mine and BPY remains 50% below its peak value.

The above graph compares some of the shorts I have been holding (TransDigm (NYSE:TDG), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) and Uber (NYSE:UBER)) against what are now looking line much better short candidates (Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)). I entered the first set of shorts because it appeared to me that prices were very much reflecting a 2-quarter slowdown with a quick recovery. TDG is an airplane parts manufacturer with considerable leverage and junk rated debt; Boeing (NYSE:BA), Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) and Honeywell (NYSE:HON) are among its largest OEM clients and world airlines are its after-market parts clients. Given that airlines are just starting to go bankrupt, and airline associations are predicting a multi-year, gradual recovery to 2019 levels of aircraft utilization, I thought that we would see at least a 60-70% decline from TDG’s 44x multiple (2019 earnings of $14.55 per share, price high of $650 at market peak) with a reasonable chance of restructuring if the high yield market failed to function.

With the Fed’s actions, the junk bond market continued to function, and TransDigm has managed to issue enough debt to likely fund itself through the next several years even with much lower revenue. However, the interest payments required will likely also keep earnings from recovering that much longer. Nevertheless, this would be a position that is becoming ripe to cover.

For a while, the market appeared to be pricing companies with significant exposure to travel and hospitality (such as WYNN, HLT, UBER) optimistically, as if things would return to normal fairly quickly. On the other hand, it is pricing companies like ZM and PTON as if changes due to the virus are permanent (business travel will be supplanted by Zoom usage, gyms by Peloton). More recently, the first set (apart from UBER) appear to have continued to decline, meaning a margin of safety appears to be forming in the first set of businesses (exactly how much is enough has to be computed on a company-by-company basis). The main commonality in the other set of businesses is that they are money losing companies which have promised profitability at some future date, and there exist stories that allow investors to believe that the virus might accelerate that date. This is a return to the hype over hope narrative from pre-COVID days.

I'd like to finish with the upcoming Treasury issuance calendar (which can be found at Treasury Issuance) and some questions.

The Fed has bought existing bonds with new money. This flooded the rest of the financial system with that money. Now, the time is coming for Treasury to borrow around $3 trillion back out of the financial system, mostly in Q2. The majority ($2.675 trillion) will be in bills but note auctions are also being upsized. With the pace of Fed purchases having recently come down to about $6 billion a day (or $550 billion a quarter), continuing at this pace would require close to $2.5 trillion to be bought by investors. So, the first set of questions has to do with the Fed: will they continue the $6 billion pace? What impact on stock valuations might seeking $2.5 trillion from investors have? Will algos begin to anticipate the coming deluge of liquidity-mopping Treasury issuance and start a trend the other way?

The second set of questions has to do with what happens to all the monetized federal debt (that which ends up on the Fed's balance sheet): does it just sit there, as part of an elaborate shell game, with the Treasury paying the Fed coupon income, which at the end of the year the Fed just remits back to Treasury as "profit" from its balance sheet anyway, a completely cost-less use of new money, or does this end up causing inflation or a decline in currency? Clearly, if the Congress passed a stimulus to mail $100,000 to every family in the US, and the Fed monetized the required debt issuance, that would be sufficient to create significant inflation. How much such issuance is enough to eventually cause inflation once the economy has recovered?

We have two potential paths depending on how much of the newly created money makes its way into the real economy, and whether or not the Fed ramps up QE again as Treasury auctions rise in size to fund the deficit. If the money makes its way into the real economy, we will have CPI inflation down the road, once the economy is in growth mode. If it does not, and the Fed doesn't ramp up QE, yields ought to recover somewhat, and the equity market should at least re-test March lows if not blow through. If the Fed does ramp up QE, and manages to keep equity markets are current levels, we will have the worst possible outcome for long-term investors.

Why do I say this? Just as money creation that flows into the real economy devalues the currency relative to goods (CPI inflation), money creation that stays in financial assets, which are claims on pieces of companies that produce those goods and services dilutes the value of those pieces. This shows up as reduced long-term returns. If you would like your long-term returns to be in the 8-10% range as other generations have enjoyed, you should be rooting for the Fed to NOT expand QE when the deluge of Treasury issuance begins. If you are happy to have 4-6% returns for 10-15 years on the S&P, then you should root for them to ramp up QE again. The only way 8-10% returns can be continued from current levels would be to continue to increase market multiples by keeping money creation higher than the rate of GDP growth indefinitely. This path would accelerate the time frame to the loss of the dollar as the world's reserve currency by a decade or two (all currencies eventually lose reserve currency status - the only question is when).

What can be done to avoid settling for 4-6% returns over 10-15 years? While I think a full article to explore this question is justified, the short answer for now consists of two parts: look outside what is driving most of the index returns (and overvaluation), focus on pockets of value, and look outside the US for other pockets of value. How much to weigh each component of this strategy should depend on the Fed's next steps.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions.

Additional disclosure: Short positions: UBER,TDG,WYNN,HLT

Long Positions: BAM,BIP,BEP

Short positions may change at any time.