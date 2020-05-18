REET: Real Estate's Sell-Off Has Been Painful, But Overdone

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) as an investment option at its current market price. This is a fund I considered earlier in the year, but ultimately decided against recommending, which turned out to be the right move. The Real Estate sector as a whole has been hit hard by the current pandemic, and this has been a global trend. As such, REET's international exposure has done little to insulate it from the challenging environment, as the fund has lost over one-third of its value.

Despite such poor performance in the short term, I now sense opportunity, and have begun to favor a fund I once avoided. This market certainly remains a challenging one, and the Real Estate sector is being hit hard, which will mean gains in the sector will not come easily. However, I believe the sell-off in REET has been a bit too much, and feel a correction is imminent. Sub-sectors such as retail and office space have been hit especially hard, but they are due for a bit of a rebound. Retail sales in the short term have been poor, but as states in the U.S. and countries around the world re-open, that could signal the worst is behind us. Furthermore, office REITs went into this crisis performing extremely well. This tells me the sector can withstand some weakness and still be a strong long-term investment.

Background

First, a little about REET. The fund's stated goal is "to track the investment results of an index composed of global real estate equities in developed and emerging markets." The fund attempts to hold the same proportions of its stocks as the weightings in the index and is managed by BlackRock (BLK). REET is currently trading at $18.43/share and yields 7.85% annually. I had a modest outlook on REET during my prior review, as I saw some value, but also too many headwinds on the horizon for global Real Estate. In hindsight, this call was reasonable, but not nearly bearish enough, as REET has lost over 35% of its value in the interim:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Given the large drop REET has suffered, I figured it was an opportune time to take another look at the fund. After review, while I see a challenging environment ahead for equities in general, I believe Real Estate is poised for a bit of a rebound. Therefore, I am increasing my rating for REET to "bullish," and I will explain why in detail below.

International Exposure Helps Boost The Income Stream

To begin, I want to do a quick overview of why I like REET, as opposed to some REITs with exclusive U.S. exposure. As the fund's title alludes, it is a "global" ETF, which offers investors access to companies outside the U.S. borders. However, this title is a bit misleading, as REET is heavily weighted towards domestic exposure. Therefore, I see this fund as a U.S. "light" fund, giving investors an entry point into the global markets, without getting too exposed to the global risks. This is not inherently "good" or "bad," but as an investor primarily interested in U.S. equities, it offers me a way to gain exposure outside my normal comfort zone without abandoning my standard strategy.

To get a sense of what I mean by this, consider the geographical make-up of REET, as shown in the chart below:

Source: iShares

As illustrated, REET has about two-thirds of its exposure within the U.S., while the remaining one-third is primarily across other developed markets in Europe and Asia. The upside to having some diversity is it keeps investors from being too concentrated in any one country outside of the U.S., which I view positively. Further, many foreign markets have been hit just as hard, or even harder than the U.S., which has helped push the yield to a very competitive level compared to its U.S. focused peers. To illustrate, consider REET's current yield, as measured against the other two REITs I cover with an exclusive U.S. focus, the iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (ICF) and the Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH), as shown in the chart below:

Fund Current Yield Yield in Feb REET 7.9% 5.1% ICF 3.2% 2.4% SCHH 4.2% 2.8%

Source: Seeking Alpha

My takeaway here is investors who are looking to get into the Real Estate sector right now could look to REET as a strong relative income play. REET's yield was more attractive than passive U.S. REITs before the sell-off, but that spread has widened now. The global holdings do expose investors to some additional risk, but I feel REET manages that risk well by diversifying that exposure among many different countries. Therefore, for investors with an income focus, REET is looking very interesting.

REITs Are Resilient Over Time

My next point touches on the Real Estate sector more broadly, and provides some support for why I feel the sell-off in REITs offers investors an attractive entry point. Specifically, a key reason why I feel confident in this asset class is its long-term historical performance. In fact, many investors may be surprised to find out that over the past twenty years, REITs have been the top-performing asset class, on an annualized basis, as shown below:

Source: JPMorgan Asset Management

My point here is that REITs have been top performers over the long term, and the time period in question does include bull and bear markets alike. The short-term drop is absolutely concerning, and has certainly been painful for current investors. However, with those who are able to withstand some uncertainty and further downside potential, the historical performance of REITs as a whole provides a rationale to remain invested. Similarly, for investors who were considering Real Estate but have not yet pulled the trigger, I believe the dramatic sell-off over the last few months offers great potential to buy into a sector with a long-standing positive track record at relatively attractive prices.

Retail Sector Remains Challenging

During my last review of REET, a key reason for my cautious outlook was the fund's top sub-sector by weighting, which was retail. At around 20% of total assets, the retail sector exposure concerned me, and I felt that would be a drag on total return. In hindsight, this concern was well-founded, as retail sales have broadly declined, in the U.S. and across the developed world. Declining consumer confidence and a spike in unemployment led to a collapse in retail sales, and the end result has been a challenging period for retail REITs. This led to under-performance in retail REITs, and that reality has pushed retail's weighting within REET down by 4%, to the point where it is now the third largest sub-sector by weighting, as shown below:

Source: iShares

While the poor performance in the retail space is not a "good" thing, I view REET's declining reliance on the sub-sector as a positive. This is because I believe retail continues to have a challenging outlook, and it could take a while for a meaningful rebound.

While I feel my concerns are valid, the bright side is that an argument can be made that the current environment is as bad as it gets. If true, then the sector has nowhere to go but up, and this should limit the downside potential for REET due to the retail exposure. My rationale for this outlook is due to the terrible retail sales figures that have come out recently. In fact, April retail sales in the U.S. showed one of the worst month-over-month drops on record, as shown in the graph below:

Source: Bloomberg

Furthermore, this trend is not unique to America. Retail sales in Japan, which is the country with the second highest weighting in REET, were down almost 5%, according to a report from CNBC. Similarly, the U.K. saw a drop of over 19% in April, which was also the worst decline on record since 1995. In summary, while REET offers multi-country exposure, the different countries are facing an identical problem. This makes any diversification within the retail space less relevant.

So what is the good news? While I would hesitate to use say any of this is good in isolation, a takeaway I have is that things seem unlikely to get worse for retailers at this point. While the environment will remain challenging, multiples states across the U.S., and many countries in Europe and Asia, are beginning to re-open. While the task ahead is a difficult one, and I would be hesitant to "call a bottom," we have to consider these abysmal retail figures cover a period at the height of the crisis.

In fairness, the outbreak could certainly get worse from here. Areas that are opening up could see a second wave of infections, or consumers could pull their purse strings back even tighter. But, at this point, I believe the worst days are behind us, and economies around the globe will begin to open back up in a measured way. This does not mean the retail sector is set to soar, but it could signal an end to the worst-case scenario. Ultimately, when I consider how poorly retail REITs have fared, buying in now seems like a good contrarian play. But, before doing so, investors should consider their ability to withstand more potential losses.

Office Vacancy Rates Can Move Higher And Still Be OK

My next point considers the landscape for office space REITs, which also make up a meaningful portion of REET's portfolio, at around 15% of total assets. Unquestionably, this is an area that faces some headwinds going forward. Many workers are now adapting to work-from-home environments, and this is making investors question if the value of commercial office space will be declining in the years ahead. The fundamental question is, will the COVID-19 pandemic alter the office space model and, if so, will that result is less leased office space by businesses here and abroad?

Of course, all I can offer here is my own theory, because nobody knows for sure what the next few years will look like for corporate America. But I believe rumors of the demise in office space are largely unfounded for a few reasons. One, most office leases are locked in for years. This protects the income streams for current investors, at least for the short term. More people are certainly working from home, but businesses cannot re-negotiate their leases whenever they send employees home temporarily.

Even if the work-from-home environment lingers, lease payments on existing properties must still be made. Two, when employees do return to work, they are going to demand more space between themselves and their fellow workers. With a contagious disease still in the community, companies are likely going to have to devote more office space to each employee. This increase, on a per-employee basis, will help buffer the impact of fewer people in the office. If there are fewer people, but they are spread out over a greater distance, then the actual amount of square footage leased may not see that large of an impact.

While I seem to have a generally optimistic view, many are sure to disagree. After all, if companies go bankrupt, that could result in zero office space leased. Further, the work-from-home model could become much more popular than I am anticipating, leading companies to shift to smaller office buildings or to re-negotiate existing leases with their new-found leverage. If so, office REITs are sure to feel the pressure, in the form of lower property values and declining lease payments from the lessee. However, I believe the sector will be able to handle these setbacks, as long as the trends do not become too widespread. A key reason for this outlook is that vacant office space had been declining sharply over the past few years, as shown in the graph below:

Source: S&P Global

While the vacancy rate has ticked up in the immediate term, and is sure to rise a bit more in the months ahead, we can see that it is well below the levels we saw just a couple of years ago. This tells me the sector will be able to withstand an increase in vacancies, and still manage to be profitable, as it has already proved it can do so at higher vacancy rates over the past decade. In summary, while the environment will not be an easy one, office REITs were in pretty strong shape leading up to this crisis. This leads me to think they will be able to withstand some pain, and still deliver returns to investors. This provides additional support that the recent sell-off is overdone.

Bottom Line

REET had a fall from grace, but I see better times ahead. The fund's yield is very high, and should remain well above broad U.S.-focused REITs even if it sees a modest cut. While the climate for Real Estate as a whole is not going to be wildly attractive over the next few quarters, I believe initiating positions now makes sense. The price of REET is priced for worst-case scenarios, and I think the worst may already be passed for sectors like retail.

Further, office REITs were in good shape going into the crisis, so this setback will not totally derail the sector. Finally, REET offers investors some exposure outside the U.S., which provides a decent way for investors to hedge their bets on the U.S. economy. Therefore, I am considering a position in REET, and would suggest investors consider positions in the fund at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in REET over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.