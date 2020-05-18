Sberbank: Getting Prepared For The Second Quarter

Image source: Sberbank; edited by Author

The earnings season has started off expectedly badly for Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY). The bank prudently increased reserves, which led to a substantial decline in net income. The government finally offered something that can be called a financial aid for the population, though it's still very far from enough to put the economic growth back on track. Sberbank is going to face a painful adaptation to a new reality. Investors, in turn, will have to adapt to lower margins, lower dividends, and barely visible operational growth at least for the next few years.

Q1 Financial Results Highlights

Net income decreased by 46.8% YoY to 121 billion rubles due to a massive reserve build - Sberbank allocated 242 billion rubles in reserves vs. 9.9 billion rubles for the same period last year.

Net interest income amounted to 371.9 billion rubles, showing an increase of 10.2% compared to the same period last year.

Net fee and commission income increased by 22.8% YoY in the first quarter of 2020 to 126.4 billion rubles. The ratio of net fee and commission income to operating expenses increased by 6.4 pp to 74.7%.

Commission income growth was mainly due to income from cash management services, client operations with foreign currency and securities, as well as income from operations with bank cards.

Sberbank also presented the RAS results for April and the first four months of 2020, reporting the strongest monthly net profit drawdown in recent years.

In April, the net income collapsed by 85% (YoY) to 11.5 billion rubles with a 3% return on equity, while in the first four months of this year, the decline exceeded 20% with a result of 230 billion rubles and a 15% return on equity.

Against the backdrop of a favorable situation with net interest income (+9.6% to 445.5 billion rubles) and a slight deterioration in net fee and commission income growth (+8.6% to 150.8 billion rubles), the huge allocations to the reserves ate the net profit as a result.

So why Sberbank's revenues haven't plummeted in April? There are a couple of reasons for that:

Some of the potentially non-performing loans were not included in the April results. Clients could successfully pay another payment in early April and then face salary cuts or layoffs.

Another factor that could smooth the performance was the government's loan restructuring program and loan repayment holidays. It is also worth noting the introduction of banks' own restructuring programs.

Industry experts note that amount of non-performing loans will likely peak at the beginning of 2021 when the loan repayment holidays will end. Therefore, the destructive economic effect of the quarantine will echo a bit later for Russian banks.

The Patient Is Stabilized, But In Serious Condition

Around the world, there are countries experimenting with the response to COVID-19 pandemic, and the most notable examples are Sweden and Belarus. Russia is also making a unique move: it lifts quarantine measures while having second-highest growth rates of infected in the world.

And yes, there's nothing surprising in artificially low death rates in Russia. Rospotrebnadzor explained that the official lists of deaths from coronavirus actually don't include everyone diagnosed with the coronavirus, but only those whose autopsy shows that the main cause of their death was exactly COVID-19 (and not an acute associated disease). This indirectly distorts mortality statistics, as people often die from complications caused by the coronavirus rather than the coronavirus itself.

However, considering that the Russian government spends its multi-billion reserves extremely unwillingly, there's no other way for the Russian population rather than work during the height of the epidemic. From what I see in the Russian social media space, the patience of Russians has reached a boiling point as many people have neither a source of income nor financial reserves.

This sentiment is pretty well reflected in statistics: according to Rossiyskaya Gazeta, over 60% of Russians consider the government's measures insufficient, and only 15% of surveyed believe that the authorities' are doing enough.

In the short-term, recovering economic activity will certainly help Sberbank operationally, but I see a significant risk of a temporary collapse of the exhausted Russian healthcare system amid a rapidly growing number of infected. This may urge authorities to impose a second lockdown which may be fatal for the Russian economy.

In the meantime, I commend the Central Bank of Russia for prompt and effective steps in order to ensure macroeconomic stability in Russia. The Central Bank announced an inflation-lite and Russian-specific version of QE: long-term repurchase agreements. The government will sell Federal Loan bonds (also known as OFZs) to Russian banks and the CBR will lend money to banks using OFZs as collateral. The volume of long-term repo operations will amount to 1-1.5 trillion rubles ($13-20 bn), according to Bloomberg sources.

The Central Bank also turned aggressive in its fiscal policy with its readiness to cut the key rate by another 1%. For now, the CBR seems to keep the inflation under control, so let's see if such radical cuts (by Russian standards) actually help the economy to recover.

Anyway, I expect an L-shaped recovery of the Russian economy as the government failed to react timely and appropriately despite having more time to respond than the majority of countries in the world. I've already shared forecasts for the Russian GDP in my article about RSX, and the decline in real disposable income of the population in the Q2 2020 may amount to about 20%. The measures already taken by the government reduce the drawdown only by 2.2%.

Overall, the incomes may decline by 8-12% in 2020, according to the periodic review of the Russian Higher School of Economics (HSE). Not to mention that the Russian economy still hasn't recovered after the economic crisis of 2014 in terms of GDP and the real disposable income of Russian households.

Dividends

The CBR has ceased to be a shareholder of Sberbank: the last share of the bank was transferred to the government on April 30. The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank closed the deal to sell the largest Russian bank on April 10.

As a result, the shareholder agreement between the Central Bank and the Ministry of Finance explicitly sets a target level of dividend payments - not less than 50% of the bank's net profit under IFRS.

For Sberbank, the dividend target level is a new thing. Even though the Ministry of Finance strongly insists that state companies must pay 50% of their IFRS net profit as dividends, formally the companies are required to pay only 25% of profits, and the Central Bank hasn't set a target level of dividends for Sberbank before. The explicitly set target level increases the chances that dividends for 2019 will be paid without cuts.

Earlier, Sberbank moved the Board's meeting date from April 24 to June 26, and the potential dividend payment date was shifted from May 14 to July 16. Sberbank preliminarily recommended paying 422 billion rubles in dividends for 2019, which is 50% of the bank's IFRS profit. The last day to buy the stock with dividends is July 14.

Final Thoughts

At the moment, I have no questions about the measures taken by Sberbank or the Central Bank of Russia, though the government's actions look extremely risky. In the battle of budget stability vs. helping the economy, the former is won, so I expect a long and painful recovery. Sberbank, for sure, will share these troubles with the rest of the country, therefore I don't expect that the bank will be an attractive investment in the next few years.

