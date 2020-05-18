Zuora: Decelerating Growth Points To Uncertain Outlook

Zuora's (NYSE:ZUO) has underperformed the S&P 500, returning -51% over the past year compared to the S&P's 1.44%. This is mainly due to decelerating sales growth in the past few years and its CFO leaving the company. Its relative valuation appears cheap among its peers due to its weaker operating fundamentals. The platform exhibits some form of switching costs but it requires Zuora to capture a large market share before its larger competitors can develop similar competencies.

Zuora has decelerating growth despite customer acquisition efforts

There appears to be a shift towards the subscription business model. It started with software and has started to appear in media and entertainment. In another decade, it is likely that there will be more industries that adopt the subscription model while building meaningful relationships with customers.

Companies that were focused on selling products have been using software designed to handle the order-to-revenue process. If they decide to shift to a subscription model, their legacy systems were not designed to handle the recurring relationships. Zuora helps to reduce the complexity of this transition with its software.

Due to this value proposition, Zuora has grown its customers steadily over the past few years. Customers that have more than $100K in annual contract value have grown 23% from 441 to 546 over the past year. Overall revenue have also grown from $92M in 2016 to $276M in fiscal 2020, compounding at an annual rate of 31%. However, one worrying sign is that revenue growth decelerated from 51% in 2018 to 17.5% in fiscal 2020. This means that the portion of the market that is capturable could be reaching saturation. If Zuora continues with their current gameplan in existing markets, it could lead to a further slowdown in growth rates.

Zuora has taken actions to improve execution. This has driven an increase in high-value customers and customer usage on Zuora's platform. For instance, customer usage of Zuora solutions grew to $13.1B in transaction volume through Zuora’s billing platform during fiscal Q4 2020, an increase of 21% year on year.

Zuora also estimates its total addressable market to be $9.1B by 2022. With sales of $276M, this puts Zuora'a market penetration at roughly 3%. This gives Zuora a long runway for growth to capture market share. Zuora has different options for expansion such as targeting other industries, building more products, and strengthening its platform. The key is whether the company has the ability to win customers' hearts and minds through its products.

Zuora benefits from user switching costs

Zuora benefits from a growing subscription economy ecosystem with many pre-built applications on the Zuora Marketplace and a large network of partners and integrations. Once Zuora gets enough users and becomes large enough, it also benefits from the inertia of large enterprises from switching platforms. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from Zuora once it achieves scale. Currently, Zuora has a dollar-based net retention rate of 104% so it indicates that users show some evidence of loyalty with its platform.

Zuora's balance sheet provides some cushion

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Zuora has $54M of cash, $117M of short-term investments with $10M of debt. At a positive free cash flow of $18.5M, this puts Zuora in a decent cash position to fund future growth and handle any operating difficulties. Since the company has much more cash than its debt, it is unlikely that Zuora would have to raise funds to meet its operational needs.

Investment Risks

In an economic downturn, businesses may only retain software that is crucial to their operational survival, which could lead to stronger churn rates for Zuora. Zuora has to ensure that it continues to improve its customer value proposition so that customers view Zuora's platform as indispensable. Customers who have shifted to Zuora's platform for subscriptions should view Zuora's platform as mission-critical. Hence, the churn rate should be lower relative to other software.

Zuora also faces intense competition in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of these competitors or potential competitors include Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and SAP (ETR:SAP) which have large existing enterprise customers and resources to challenge Zuora. If they develop similar solutions as Zuora, their access to a large customer base could reduce the market share accessible to Zuora. Hence, it is crucial that Zuora innovates at a high rate and capture a large market share before its competitors do.

Valuation

Peer analysis shows that Zuora appears cheap as its consensus EV/Revenue of 3.4x is lower than the average of 10.8x. However, Zuora has worse fundamentals than its peer comparison group. Its consensus EBITDA margin is -5.9%, which is lower than the average of 4.6%. Its consensus revenue growth is also weaker at 9.2% compared to the average of 31.3%. Hence, it seems that the lower EV/Revenue given to Zuora is justified by its weaker operating characteristics. If Zuora is able to accelerate its revenue growth through better execution, it might experience an upward re-rating of its EV/Revenue multiple and its market value should rise accordingly.

Takeaway

Zuora has shown slowing growth over the years and does not appear to have a game plan for higher growth. The company's switching costs could help it achieve a decent competitive position and operating margin once it experiences operating leverage. Based on relative valuation, Zuora seems to be undervalued but the company also has weaker fundamentals. For the company to outshine its competitors, it needs to innovate and develop a strong value proposition at a faster rate.

