Whether The The Great Reach For Yield Experiment Has Failed

I would caution readers to be careful before thinking this is an amazing and 'generational' buying opportunity.

Wall Street ingeniously came up with products that had juicy dividends on the front end, in the form of fat and shiny dividends, but these have mostly been bad bets.

The lowest yields in history have caused many conservative investors and savers to reach for yield as they risk out living their principal.

One of Seeking Alpha's best features is the fact that it is an open source platform. SA editors do a great job of enforcing the editorial rules and frameworks. SA editors take an approach of a referee that 'let's them play' instead of calling ticky-tacky penalties (think some badly officiated NFL or NCAA Football games). I'm paraphrasing here, but Seeking Alpha CEO, Eli Hoffman, has often said the goal of Seeking Alpha is to have one (or more) well informed bulls and one (or more) well informed bears write on a particular stock. This way, the bull and bear case can be made, the commentary section threads will be robust, and the readers can make the best and most informed decisions.

Given that encouragement for a different point of view, I write to express a food for thought piece. This is similar, in that its contrarian nature, to my recent piece on tanker: Play Devil's Advocate To The Bullish Tanker Thesis (published before the bell on May 5th).

As someone who has spent countless hours writing on SA, and countless articles reading articles on the site, I can safely say there is a lot of latitude to form an argument and express a view. However, I have noticed that there are strong pockets of popularity for what I would call 'reaching for yield', or perhaps some might even say 'chasing yield'. At least anecdotally, articles written about stocks with high yielding dividends seems to constantly trend on SA's front page. Moreover, writing about high yielding dividend stocks has almost become a cottage industry on SA.

As an outside observer, as I never really invested in the space or been enticed to 'reach for yield' per se, given my five year of buy side experience working in investment grade bonds, over the past four years, I have noticed many readers are fascinated with high yielding dividend stocks including REITs, Mall REITs, MLPs, Mortgage REITs, and energy stocks with fat dividends.

I want to explore the genesis of this fascination.

In today's piece, I pose the question: Has the great reach for yield been a failed experiment?

As Warren Buffett famously said:

You only find out who is swimming naked when the tide goes out.

Famous Harvard B School Professor, Clayton Christensen, has written some great stuff on 'knowing your customers'. Towards the twilight of his marque career, as he recently passed away. Clayton coined a phrase 'Jobs To Be Done'. The Jobs To Be Done phrase means understanding what the customer, or reader in this case, is trying to accomplish.

Well, in order to save the system, during the financial system, the Federal Reserve took some extraordinary measures including reducing interest rates to zero. When that wasn't enough, they embarked on multiple rounds of quantitative easing (which means the Fed used its balance sheet to buy bonds - some would simply call it printing money). Although they Fed did in fact save the system, retirees and savers, who were looking for 'safe yield' such that they could comfortably live off the interest from their nest eggs were the collateral damage.

Take a look at these two charts

Here is a look at the 10 Year U.S. Treasury yield over the past 54 years (TBT)

Source: Macrotrends

And here is a look twenty years of data.

As you can see, prior to the financial crisis, 10 year U.S. Treasury yields were mostly in a 4% to 5% range. So savers and conservative investors could comfortably purchase 10 year U.S. treasuries and earn a decent rate of return on their principal. If conservative investors were brave enough to get a little frisky, and take a little more risk, they could buy a mutual fund (or build a portfolio of individual bonds) containing BBB and A rated corporate bonds to capture the credit spread over treasuries and earn more yield.

If as a retiree or saver, you were smart enough, disciplined enough, and lucky enough to have saved $1 million dollar then you could live a good retirement generating a blended 5% to 6% and simply live off your principal (if you had no mortgage or any major debts).

Well that all changed after we entered the QE era.

Suddenly, retirees that worked hard to earn their education, worked hard in some career, profession, or entrepreneurial pursuit faced the fear of outliving their nest eggs. If you have limited expenses and your life expectancy is 20 to 25 years in retirement, having $1 million that safely earns 5% is probably just fine. However, if you have $500K to $800K, you risk out living your nest egg if safe the investment options yield only 2% to 3%. This conundrum pushed would be conservative investors further out along the risk frontier, towards the more shark infested waters, as they feared out living their principal.

Wall Street, sensing a great opportunity to make money, came up with many ingenious products and instruments that had higher yielding dividends, at least on the front end. The army of Wall Street marketers then go out to 'spread the gospel' on how earning 8% in a world where the 10 YR U.S. Treasury was 2% was divine. Glossy and slick marketing presentations were created, fancy powerpoint presentations pitched to financial advisors across the country, and juicy commissions are the final incentive to make this a popular investment strategy. Tales of safely earning 500 Bps + basis point over the 10 year U.S. Treasury, with minimal risk, spread little a kindergarten game of telephone.

As Warren Buffett famously said:

Wall Street is the only place that people ride to in a Rolls Royce to get advice from those who take the subway.

My long winded point here is that I get it why millions of retirees, including some Seeking Alpha readers, fell in love with the concept. And in the early days, when the markets were stable and economy growing at a nice clip, many of these high yielding dividend stocks looked great. A few years of uninterrupted dividends provided the perfect confirmation bias and this fermented the animal spirits. Suddenly, the fears of dividend cuts and leverage balance sheets seemed over stated, almost like the boy who cried wolf. With people's guards down and a few years of fat yields in their brokerage accounts, the popularity these investment strategy flourished.

Unfortunately, the tide has gone out, and it certainly appears that the great 'reach for yield' has been a failed experiment.

However, I encourage readers to convince me otherwise.

MLPs

If we take a few of the largest MLPs as a proxy, these stocks are down 50% to 82% (now this excludes dividends). Now I a cherry picking here as countless energy related MLPs have completely eliminated their dividends and some have been filed bankruptcy. So this chart actually understates the carnage. Moreover, as we all know now, when an investment is held by investors for its shiny dividend and that dividend is slashed or eliminated, the underlying stock price gets taken to the woodshed. And unless that divided is restored this represents a permanent form of principal loss. So depending on an investor's entry point and how many shiny dividends they collected, the return profile has been abysmal in this space.

Energy Transfer LP (ET)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB)

Source: Yahoo Finance

Mall REITs

If we think about Malls REITs, and incidentally, I have written two recent pieces on the subject:

We see nasty price action ranging from down 42% to down 95%. And with the exception of Simon, Taubman, and Brookfield, these dividends have been suspended or slashed. Most likely, we are looking permanent principal losses in this space. Now the jury is still own on Simon and Brookfield given their 'A mall' status.

Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG)

Taubman Centers, Inc. (TCO.PK)

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

The Macerich Company (MAC)

The Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (SKT)

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)

Washington Prime Group, Inc. (WPG)

Source: Yahoo Finance

If we quickly turn to Mortgage REIT, the charts are similarly ugly.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY)

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWo)

Source: Yahoo Finance

Finally, if we turn to Vanguard's super popular REIT ETF (VNQ), with $55 billion in assets, even the best in class REITs have had a tough go of it.

On a five year basis, VNQ, from a price perspective (this excludes dividends) is down 7.5%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

And keep in mind that the smart fund managers at Vanguard have large holdings in American Tower Corp (AMT), Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) and SBA Communications (SBAC). So despite how well those three cell tower operators have performed, given the large secular demand for smartphone, the VNQ index, on a price basis, is still down 7.5%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Unfortunately, Covid-19 has permanently changed the world. The aftershocks and fall out will be profound. And some of the world's best forward thinkers are hard at work theorizing and forecasting what the world looks like, in its new future state. As for me, I'm not smart enough to pretend I can predict something so complex as the future. However, it is safe to say things won't get back to normal anytime soon, and perhaps not ever.

As Tolstoy famously said in Anna Karenina

All happy families are alike; each unhappy family is unhappy in its own way.

I would argue that all busted REITs are unhappy in their own way. However, high leverage and high payout ratios are almost always found at the scene of the crime. Moreover, these instruments were poorly designed and required optimal conditions for them to keep investors safe. When the ocean waters got stormy, investors' principal was put into peril.

Recently, I continue to read articles suggesting that this is buying opportunity of the decade (generational buys, even) and these REITs and MLPs will snapback quickly. I am just not that sanguine.

No question, there will be a few (some even) winners that rise from the ashes like a phoenix, but your timing has to be perfect and you have to be lucky enough to have dry powder that has been unimpaired to get a strong total return.

However, I were forced to play in this rugged terrain, I would simply stick with Vanguard's VNQ ETF. This is well constructed and owns some of the best in class names in the space. These underlying businesses, in VNQ, have durable moats, cost advantages, and economics of scale. These are survivors and although their yields might not be shiny, there is a better chance your principal is protected.

Finally, if you take a step back, the 10 YR U.S. Treasury is yielding less than 70 Bps. Does it really make sense investors can earn 8% (800 Bps) or more over treasuries unless they are taking inordinate risk?

Think about it, the market is pretty efficient most days and pension managers have a mandate to earn 8% per year (over long period of time), yet (generally speaking) you aren't seeing these smart money investors flocking and reaching for these yields. Perhaps, because earnings 800 Bps over treasuries without risk would defy all laws of financial markets work. Trading bounces aside, there are no free lunches in High Finance. So buyers beware.

As Dr. Seuss famously said in one of his last book, Oh, The Places You'll Go!:

Just never forget to be dexterous and deft. And never mix up your right foot with your left.

