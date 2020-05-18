The State Of REITs: May 2020 Edition

REIT Performance

After suffering increasingly painful losses over each of the first 3 months of 2020, the average REIT began to rebound in April with a total return of 10.85%. Even after this double-digit recovery, the average REIT has still suffered a brutal loss of -27.61% over the first third of 2020. The REIT sector again underperformed the NASDAQ (+15.45%), S&P 500 (+12.68%) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (+11.08%) in April. The market cap weighted Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) underperformed the average REIT in April (+8.96% vs. 10.85%), but has suffered much smaller losses year-to-date (-17.36% vs. -27.61%). The spread between the 2020 FFO multiples of large cap REITs (20.6x) and small cap REITs (13.6x) significantly narrowed in April as multiples rose an average of only 1.7 turns for large caps and a dramatic 4.4 turns for small caps (driven largely by downward 2020 earnings revisions for small cap hotel REITs). In this monthly publication, I will provide REIT data on numerous metrics to help readers identify which property types and individual securities currently offer the best opportunities to achieve their investment goals.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Although REITs of all sizes rose in April, micro cap (13.93%) and small cap REITs (12.5%) saw the largest recovery. Large cap (-15.73%) and mid cap REITs (-21.18%) averaged significantly less severe losses than their smaller peers. Year to date, however, there remains a very strong correlation between total return and market cap size. Large cap REITs (-12.94%) have thus far in 2020 outperformed micro caps (-42.17%) by nearly 3000 basis points.

Source: Graph by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

All 20 Property Types Yielded Positive Total Returns in April

Every single REIT property types averaged a positive total return in April, with a 26.74% total return spread between the best and worst-performing property types. Student Housing (+27.17%) and Malls (+19.56%) had the best average returns. American Campus Communities (ACC), the only publicly traded student housing REIT, had a strong Q1 and announced that as of April 17th, pre-leasing for the 2020-2021 academic year was still ahead of where it was at that point in 2019 (76.6% vs. 76.2% pre-leased), despite immense uncertainty regarding the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on university education. These impressive results pushed Student Housing to the top performance in April.

Self-Storage (+0.43%) was the worst performing property type in April, averaging only a meager recovery as new supply continues to flood the self-storage market. Additionally, due to quarantining and efforts to socially distance, self-storage facilities saw a reduction in move-ins. Dramatically fewer people buying and selling homes in March and April caused a reduction in the need for temporary and medium-term storage, which contributed to the reduction in new storage move-ins. The self-storage REITs that had previously been afforded a growth multiple had the worst April performances: Extra Space Storage (EXR) had a return of -7.85% and Public Storage (PSA) had -6.63%.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Land (+15.59%), Data Centers (+8.89%) and Infrastructure (+1.06%) are the only REIT property types that remain in the black after the first 4 months of 2020. Hotels (-53.70%) and Malls (-51.11%) have experienced greater losses than all other property types year to date. 85% of REIT property types have averaged a negative return, with 80% reaching a double-digit negative return thus far this year.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

The REIT sector as a whole saw the average P/FFO (2020) rise 2.6 turns during April (from 12.3x up to 14.9x). During April, the average FFO multiples rose for 90% of property types and fell for 10%. While multiples expanded for nearly all property types in April, Office and Self-Storage both saw multiple contraction. Single Family Housing (25.9x) now trades at the highest average multiple of all property types followed by Hotels (25.5x). Hotel multiples spiked in April as FFO estimates were revised sharply downward while prices rebounded. Malls (4.3x) continue to trade at the lowest multiple, due largely to the fact that most enclosed malls around the country are closed due to efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Although many have recently begun to reopen, it could be a long time until pre-coronavirus levels of foot traffic will return. There are two other property types that trade at single digit multiples: Corrections (5.6x), and Shopping Centers (8.2x). All other property types now average a double-digit FFO multiple.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Performance of Individual Securities

REIT share prices collapsed from late February through the first few weeks of March, but many REITs (outside of the hotel sector) did not begin to suffer a meaningful blow to profitability until April. In fact, many REITs reported strong Q1 earnings, but nearly all have withdrawn guidance due to significant uncertainty regarding the spread of the coronavirus, government policy and the economy. For many REIT landlords, discussions regarding potential tenant rent deferrals or abatements are ongoing, which adds further uncertainty.

Infrastructure REIT CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR), which owns and leases out critical energy assets, had the lowest total return (-33.95%) of all REITs in April and is now the 5th worst performing REIT of 2020. On April 20th, the price of crude oil futures dropped into negative territory for the first time in history. In an unprecedented collapse, the WTI price sank to -$38.45, which was a shocking 310.45% single day decline. Although oil prices did begin to stabilize over the following days, some of the underlying problems remained. Due to massively reduced driving around the world resulting from government-imposed quarantines, demand for oil was a tiny fraction of what it had been a month earlier. Simultaneously, due to aggressive oil production, there was an extraordinary oversupply of oil to the point where holders of oil futures sold at devastatingly low prices because they simply had no access to available locations in which to store the oil affordably. This tremendous imbalance between supply and demand could result in an extended period of unprofitability for many energy companies. Although this does not have an immediate direct impact on CORR, it could have a prolonged negative tenant impact, which played a major role in the April selloff of CORR.

Hotel REIT Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) significantly outperformed the REIT sector with a staggering +84.12% return in April after plummeting 76.9% in March. Even after this strong recovery, however, Braemar remains deep in the red in 2020 with a -64.95% return year to date. One reason for the strong share price rally was that Braemar submitted a litany of Paycheck Protection Program loan requests in an effort to receive up to $15.8M of government aid. BHR managed to attain the majority of that money in April, which provided very helpful liquidity during these dark days in the hotel industry. However, these loans were supposed to go to small businesses rather than be hoarded en masse by publicly traded companies with superior access to the capital markets. As a result, the Treasury Department clarified that larger or public entities such as Braemar must return the money or face consequences. On May 2nd, the improperly attained loans were finally given back by Braemar as well as by the other Monty Bennett companies Ashford Hospitality (AHT) and Ashford Inc. (AINC).

83.33% of REITs had a positive return in April, but only 10.5% are in the black year to date. During the first 4 months of last year, the average REIT had a stellar +18.67% return, whereas this year the average REIT has seen a disappointing total return of -27.61%.

For the convenience of reading this table in a larger font, the table above is available as a PDF as well.

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is an important component of a REIT's total return. The particularly high dividend yields of the REIT sector are, for many investors, the primary reason for investment in this sector. As many REITs are currently trading at share prices well below their NAV, yields are currently quite high for many REITs within the sector. Although a particularly high yield for a REIT may sometimes reflect a disproportionately high risk, there exist opportunities in some cases to capitalize on dividend yields that are sufficiently attractive to justify the underlying risks of the investment. I have included below a table ranking equity REITs from highest dividend yield (as of 04/30/2020) to lowest dividend yield. Note: the following are dividend yields as of 04/30/2020. Multiple securities have made changes to their dividend since this date (ex: SKT suspended their dividend in early March), so the following data may have changed since the end of April.

Note: Macerich's (MAC) dividend cited in the table represents the 10 cent cash portion of the dividend. When also including the stock portion of the dividend the yield as of 04/30 was 26.8%.

Although a REIT’s decision regarding whether to pay a quarterly dividend or a monthly dividend does not reflect on the quality of the company’s fundamentals or operations, a monthly dividend allows for a smoother cash flow to the investor. Below is a list of equity REITs that pay monthly dividends ranked from highest yield to lowest yield.

Source: Table by Simon Bowler of 2nd Market Capital, Data compiled from SNL.com. See important notes and disclosures at the end of this article

Valuation

NAV Data as of April 30th, 2020

The REIT sector median discount to Net Asset Value narrowed in April from -31.3% to -23.9% .

Data Centers began the month of April at a median NAV premium of 4.9%, but closed the month at a 14% premium. Every single other property type ended April with a median discount to NAV. Despite a strong outperformance in April, Mall REITs (-55.8%) remain at the largest discount. Despite underperforming the average REIT by 1950 basis points in April, Safehold (SAFE) (+69.2% premium) continues to trade at the largest premium to NAV among all REITs. Mall REIT Macerich still trades at the largest discount to NAV (-77.1%) even after their consensus NAV was revised downward during April to $32.58/share from $38.32/share.

Due to the rapid pace of share price declines among REITs, some analysts have not yet updated their NAV estimates to reflect the likely declines in NAV that most REITs experienced during March and April. As a result, the NAV premiums listed may understate the magnitude of the premium, whereas the discounts may be meaningfully smaller than that which is the current analyst “consensus.” Over upcoming weeks and months these consensus figures will begin to more accurately reflect the actual NAV of each respective REIT as analysts update their estimates.

REIT Premium/Discount to NAV by Property Type

Below is a downloadable data table, which ranks REITs within each property type from the largest discount to the largest premium to NAV. The consensus NAV used for this table is the average of analyst NAV estimates for each REIT. Both the NAV and the share price will change over time, so I will continue to include this table in upcoming issues of The State of REITs with updated consensus NAV estimates for each REIT for which such an estimate is available.

It is very important to note that when economic fundamentals change as suddenly and sharply as they have due to the coronavirus outbreak and resulting economic shutdown, analyst NAVs often take time to be updated and reflect the new fair value of each respective REIT. As a result, many of the following NAVs do not yet fully reflect the current (and in many cases meaningfully reduced) NAV of each REIT. While this data is certainly still worth examining, at this time it is very important to recognize that many of the consensus NAVs in the following table may overstate the present NAV of a specific REIT.

For the convenience of reading this table in a larger font, the table above is available as a PDF as well.

Takeaway

The large cap REIT premium (relative to small cap REITs) significantly increased during 2019 and further expanded during each of the first three months of 2020. This trend reversed in April, however, as the valuation spread meaningfully narrowed, albeit to a still very wide premium. Investors are still paying on average more than 51% more for each dollar of 2020 FFO/share to buy large cap REITs than small cap REITs (20.6x/13.6x - 1 = 51.5%). As can be seen in the table below, there is presently a strong, positive correlation between market cap and FFO multiple.

The table below shows the average premium/discount of REITs of each market cap bucket. This data, much like the data for price/FFO, shows a strong, positive correlation between market cap and Price/NAV. Large cap REITs are on average currently trading at a modest discount (-4.93%) to their respective NAVs. Mid cap (-15.47%) and small cap REITs (-27.97%) trade at a moderate average discount, whereas micro caps average an enormous -54.85% discount to NAV. As stated earlier, many analyst consensus estimates for both 2020 FFO/share and NAV/share do not yet reflect the new economic reality for the United States and the resulting impact on the REIT sector. Therefore, it is important to recognize that both 2020 FFO/share and NAV/share are likely to be materially lower for some REITs.

Real Estate ETFs experienced another $240.7M of net outflows in April. This brings year to date net outflows to a little over $1.4B. By far the biggest outflow came from the Vanguard Real Estate ETF, which suffered net outflows of $1.527B. Not all REIT ETFs have shared this decline however, with the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) picking up a comparable amount of net inflows ($1.528B) in April.

Due to the unprecedented government-imposed economic shutdown, the tenants of many REITs have seen most or all of their revenue effectively being shut off. This has led to either an inability to pay rent or an unwillingness to do so. REIT landlords have been working to determine which tenants should genuinely be given rent deferrals or abatements vs. which tenants are simply seeking to pay less despite an ability to pay. If an enclosed mall is mandated to remain shuttered for months, many tenants feel that they should not have to pay rent for space they are not allowed to use. Similarly, the REIT landlord doesn’t feel that they should no longer receive rent from tenants who are contractually obligated to pay. It is an unfortunate situation in which one or both parties are forced to pay the economic price for a government decision that neither had a say in making. Some REITs, such as Agree Realty (ADC), are taking a very hard line and demanding that tenants honor the terms of their lease and continue to pay in full and on time. Others, such as Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT) are working closely with tenants and providing many of them with meaningful concessions in order to strengthen the relationship and decrease the likelihood of a sharp decline in occupancy.

Percent of rent collected has suddenly become one of the most closely watched data points for REITs and reveals a great deal about the true tenant quality of each REIT. We have already seen a tremendous disparity of results across and within property types. A very high percent of Office, Industrial, Multifamily and Data Center tenants paid rent in April, whereas a far lower percent of retail tenants have done so. As a result, Triple Net REITs with office and industrial tenants have generally succeeded in collecting a far higher percent of rent due than those that have triple net leases with retail tenants. Some REITs that trade at modest multiples, such as Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) (98% of rent collected) and Medical Properties Trust (MPW) (96% of rent collected) achieved far better April rent collection than many of their larger and more expensive peers such as Prologis (PLD) (85% of rent collected). It is important to note, however, that April is merely the first month in which rent collection will pose challenges to these REITs. Over upcoming months, tenant quality and rent collection strategy will play an increasingly important role and it will become more clear which REITs are best positioned to weather this economic downturn. By carefully analyzing REIT data and industry trends, active investors have the opportunity to outperform ETFs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, GOOD & MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long MAC, GOOD & MPW. I am personally short BHR and long GOOD & MPW. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Simon Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Positive comments made by others should not be construed as an endorsement of the writer's abilities as an investment advisor representative. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article. Although the statements of fact and data in this report have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, 2MCAC does not guarantee their accuracy and assumes no liability or responsibility for any omissions/errors.