Cisco's Earnings Provide Interesting Insights Into The COVID-19 Impact

The company's ongoing transition into subscription-based offerings makes the business more resilient and its results less uncertain than in previous recessions.

While Cisco is not immune to the economic fallout of COVID-19, it is in a very strong and comfortable position to weather the crisis and grow out of it.

Cisco's reporting quarter covers the period from February to April and thus gives a much better insight into how the pandemic is affecting the business than the January-March reporting from many companies.

Cisco Systems (CSCO) recently reported FQ3 2020 results and blew past estimates. Cisco, also known as the "beat by a penny" company, beat EPS by a whopping $0.08 with sales declining "only" by 7.6% Y/Y.

Image source: Cisco Investor Relations

That caught markets by surprise, as it was expecting a significant impact on Cisco's profits, yet the company's diversified portfolio with strengths in Security and Services revealed very little impact so far. It's another example of Cisco's usually conservative guidance - it may even be sandbagging from time to time.

For instance, following its November 2019 earnings release Cisco was expecting a revenue decline of as much as 5%, but it actually came in only down 3.5% with earnings growing by $0.04 Y/Y.

The two main reasons for Cisco's strong performance is its ongoing transition into a software-focused company, as well as its often underestimated buyback powers.

What is going on at Cisco?

Cisco's own guidance in mid-February for the quarter called for GAAP earnings per share of $0.62-0.67 and Non-GAAP per share between $0.79 to $0.81 and a revenue decline between 1.5% to 3.5%. Q3 actuals showed Non-GAAP EPS of $0.79 and GAAP EPS of $0.65.

To put it differently, despite sales dropping more than three times as much as Cisco was guiding for (at that stage it did not expect COVID-19 to be that disastrous), the company's profits held up remarkably well, met its pre-corona guidance and even grew marginally Y/Y on an adjusted basis.

Cisco's main revenue reporting segments showed growth in Security (+6%) and Services (+5%), whereas Infrastructure Platform (-15%) and Applications (-5%) took a beating.

The bright sport here is obviously the Security segment, which has continued to see solid growth also fueled by the rapid growth in remote workers and their devices. Cisco is the largest enterprise security company in the world, and as such, one can expect there to be very high demand from customers in times like these.

Being the largest enterprise security company in the world, we are uniquely positioned to safeguard our customers wherever they work. We have the most comprehensive and integrated end-to-end portfolio in the industry across the network, cloud, applications and endpoints.



Source: Cisco Systems Q3/2020 Earnings Call

It is surprising to see that the Applications segment is down given that teleworking and online collaboration tools have never been more important and demanded than right now, especially given the fact that 95% of Fortune 500 use Cisco's collaboration tools. However, that was obviously not sufficient to offset the decline in Unified Communications and TP end points. Alternatively, one could also conclude that video and collaboration tools, despite being highly popular and used by tens of millions of people, are not a very profitable area per se, at least not initially, given that for instance for WebEx, Cisco's competitor against Zoom (ZM), there is a 90-day free trial program and we will only see in the next quarter how many customers really converted from free to paid.

Given that major corporations like Google (GOOG) and Facebook (FB) have already announced work-from-home guidelines until at least 2021 and Twitter (TWTR) has even gone into optional permanent remote work, I believe that many more companies will follow, and with video conferencing tools and collaboration tools becoming essential, it is hard to imagine this not to have nice tailwinds for Cisco in subsequent quarters.

Even more surprising was the massive drop in Infrastructure Platforms given the assumption that with so many businesses shifting to work from home, I was expecting more upgrade activity and increased usage, but apparently, the positive COVID-19 impact has only really showed in the performance of the Security segment so far. That said, however, the CEO Chuck Robbins made some very interesting comments during the call:

I will tell you that, I’ve had a lot of customers who are not at the center of this crisis, who realized during this pandemic that that they have a fair amount of technical debt and they have a lot of aged equipment. And so we all know what the timeframe is. But many of them have said this is going - this is a wakeup call and this is going to actually give us air cover to talk to our senior leadership team about upgrading and building out a more robust modernized infrastructure



Source: Cisco Systems Q3/2020 Earnings Call

So, in other words, this wake-up call has the potential to set free a lot of pent-up demand among many businesses which are adjusting to the new work from home reality. Certainly, there is high uncertainty here, as basically with every impact of the pandemic, but based on what I see among businesses where my friends and I am working, there is a lot of spending on VPN infrastructure. And here in Germany, for instance, where many medium-sized businesses, the so-called "Mittelstand", have been really reluctant to introduce home office on a large scale pre-COVID-19, there is certainly a lot of potential for the future in that area.

That won't obviously happen from today to tomorrow, and in its most recent quarter, Cisco has seen a rapid decline in orders, most notably in APJC (-22%) and the BRICS plus Mexico (-29%), whereas its core Americas market was flat but seeing increased downward momentum in April but represents a long-term catalyst. Given that the pandemic hit the Americas region really late, it remains to be seen if that strong performance can be upheld in future quarters though, if the push towards Webex and security can offset losses in other areas.

Record adoption of subscription-based offerings provides stability and reliability of future revenues and cash flows

Cisco's transition of its business model from a traditional up-front pricing mechanism towards a subscriptions-based offering is ongoing and shows its importance and relevance especially in times of crisis.

With almost three quarters of Cisco's software revenue linked to subscriptions, reflecting strong 9p Y/Y growth, it provides a strong foothold to the company's future revenues and cash flows.

We believe the transition in our own business model through our shift to more software and subscription-based offerings is paying off. We saw continued strong adoption of our SaaS-based offerings and now have 74% of our software that is subscription versus 65% a year ago.

Cisco's subscription engine continues to fire on all cylinders, with deferred revenues back at sequential growth.

(Source: Cisco Q3/2020 Earnings Release)

Following very solid growth of 7% in deferred revenue with deferred product revenue soaring 17%, the total base ($18.65 billion) has now almost reached its record high of $18.95 billion set exactly two years ago. This was the time when Cisco's transition was really firing, and thus, it is very encouraging to see how that engine was now reignited even though the circumstances surrounding it are dire.

What that means for the company's business going forward was very accurately articulated by the CEO himself:

With our accelerated innovation cycle, refresh portfolio and significant progress on our shift to more software and subscriptions, we are in a better position today than in past times of uncertainty.



Source: Cisco Systems Q3/2020 Earnings Call

What's in it for dividend investors?

Cisco paid its first ever dividend in 2011 as backed by the company's leadership position in its market. Management was convinced that now is the right time for Cisco to pay back to its shareholders, particularly as the company has finally overcome the nightmare and aftermath of the 2000/01 dot-com bubble. Although only six years old, the company's dividend track record is impressive and aggressive alike, despite the relatively soft 6.1% most recent dividend hike. Combined with its buyback spree, Cisco does now have roughly the same dividend payments as in April 2017 ($1.49 billion vs. $1.45 billion), despite the dividend being $0.06 higher per share (+20.6%). This leaves lots of room for continued solid dividend growth and makes Cisco a very stable and reliable long-term dividend growth company.

(Source: Fool.com)

In terms of buybacks, Cisco has not really shown great timing in the past, having wasted billions when the stock was in the mid-$50s or higher. In its FQ2/2020, it then suddenly reduced buybacks dramatically to $768 million, down from $4.5 billion sequentially, and now, with the stock price having dropped as low as $32.4 during the March meltdown, Cisco only slightly increased that amount to $981 million. In terms of shares, this represents around 25 million at an aggregate average purchase of $39.71.

Needless to say, had Cisco been more prudent in the past, it could have massively boosted its buyback program in times of crisis when the stock price is low. However, the positive aspect is obviously that Cisco is one of the few companies capable of continuing to buy back shares when the stock is relatively low, thanks due its strong balance sheet and its solid liquidity position amounting to around $28 billion.

Investor Takeaway

While Cisco is not immune to the economic fallout of COVID-19, it is in a very strong and comfortable position not only to weather the crisis but likely also emerge stronger given that there is the potential for a significant number of new customers as workplaces around the world adapt to working from home.

This won't happen overnight, and in the short term, the pressure of customers canceling or delaying orders as they are seeking more visibility for their own business may certainly hurt results, but with the stock trading at only 14 times earnings, the market is also not expecting any type of greatness from Cisco.

And while an up to 11.5% drop in sales for the next quarter looks stunning, Cisco has almost always beat its own guidance in recent quarters and years, and I wouldn't be surprised to see the company do it again now that more and more countries and states are reopening and it seems almost certain that working from home has become the new reality for millions of employees and businesses.

Cisco is, and remains, one of my core holdings and a stock I can sleep very well at night with. As such, I have recently added it to my monthly savings plans and look forward to receiving its next dividend in late July.

