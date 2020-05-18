Merchant Refiners' RIN Expenditures Are Rebounding In 2020

Fewer merchant refiners reported their quarterly Renewable Identification Number [RIN] expenditures during the recent Q1 earnings season than at any other time since at least 2013. Only four - Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT), CVR Energy (CVI), HollyFrontier (HFC), and Valero (VLO) - did so. Four others that had previously reported substantial RIN expenditures for FY 2019 - Delek US Holdings (DK), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Marathon Petroleum (MPC), and PBF Energy (PBF) - did not report their numbers for Q1 2020. While this may give investors the impression that merchant refiners' RIN expenditures are dwindling in both size and importance, there is growing evidence that the opposite is actually occurring.

U.S. refiners are required to submit a predetermined volume of RINs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] annually to demonstrate their compliance with the revised Renewable Fuel Standard's [RFS2] biofuels blending mandate. RINs are generated via the blending of qualifying biofuels (e.g., ethanol, biodiesel) with refined fuels (e.g., gasoline, ULSD). They are also tradeable, and many obligated blenders such as merchant refiners that own insufficient blending capacity have historically needed to purchase enough RINs to meet their full quota. Merchant refiners' RIN expenditure costs soared in 2013 and again in 2017 as the biofuels blending requirements caused the 10 vol% ethanol blend wall to be breached, prompting financial news outlets to coin the term "RINsanity" to describe the subsequent extreme RIN price volatility.

Source: Author calculations based on merchant refiners' 10-K and 10-Q filings (2020). * denotes annualized figure based on Q1 2020.

RIN expenditures collapsed after 2017, though, following the election of President Donald Trump and his installment of Scott Pruitt and Carl Icahn as EPA Administrator and Special Adviser to the President, respectively. While neither Mr. Pruitt nor Icahn remained in those positions for long, with both resigning following separate ethics scandals, they oversaw changes to the RFS2 that caused RIN prices and, by extension, merchant refiners' RIN expenditures, to rapidly decline.

At first glance the sector's total expenditures are on track to decline for the third consecutive year in 2020, with reported annualized expenditures from Q1 being 28% lower than in 2019. The reality is quite different. The low 2020 result is due to the small number of refiners that reported their RIN expenditures in Q1 rather than due to lower RIN prices. Indeed, the prices of the three primary categories of RINs, D4, D5, and D6, have moved steadily higher in 2020 to date (see figure). The weighted price based on the size of each RIN category has increased from $0.21 on January 2 to $0.34 on March 31 and $0.41 on May 15. Even a temporary price decline in late March was driven by merchant refiners' cash concerns, which prompted some of them to sell RINs that they will likely need for compliance purposes in the coming quarters.

Source: EcoEngineers (2020).

Not surprisingly given this year's RIN price increase, the combined value of annualized RIN expenditures for the four merchant refiners that reported their Q1 numbers represents an increase of 60% compared to FY 2019. If that level holds through the rest of 2020 then the eight merchant refiners that reported FY 2019 RIN expenditures can expect to collectively incur expenditures of more than $1.6 billion in 2020. This would be a 3-year high and comparable to 2013's figure.

More importantly, I do not expect RIN prices to remain steady as 2020 draws to a close. Demand for biofuel under the mandate and, by extension, RINs, has been suppressed in H1 2020 due to the refined fuels demand disruption that has been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Biofuels demand has only been disrupted due to the pandemic's unexpectedness, though, the onset of which did not occur in the U.S. until after the EPA had established mandated biofuels blend percentages for 2020. A repeat of that situation is unlikely given that the U.S. Energy Information Administration [EIA], which provides the refined fuels forecasts that the EPA utilizes when calculating the blend percentages, is already predicting gasoline demand to be lower in 2021 than in 2019 due to the pandemic's extended impacts. The EIA's April forecast is also the one that the EPA has used in past years to develop its proposed blend percentage for the next year (with the final rule being released in November based on the EIA's October forecast), so this latest forecast is important.

This means that the mandated blend percentage will almost certainly be higher in 2021 than in 2020 since the percentages are also based on the absolute blending volumes that Congress established in 2007. In fact, as I discussed last week, the blend percentage will potentially be higher in 2021 than it was in 2013, which saw the onset of "RINsanity", since the absolute blending volumes mandated by Congress for 2021 are substantially higher than they were in 2013. Gasoline demand, on the other hand, is expected to be similar in both years. Recent steps taken by many merchant refiners to reduce their net RIN expenditures via internal biofuel production and blending activities will not come online fast enough to substantially effect the 2021 dynamic.

In March I predicted that RIN prices would begin to rebound even before the end of 2020 due to the ability of refiners to bank RINs for use in the following year. I expected merchant refiners to take advantage of comparatively low RIN prices now to mitigate their 2021 RIN expenditures. The rapid rebound to RIN prices that has occurred since late March suggests that this could indeed be occurring. Obligated blenders are only able to meet a fraction of their RIN obligation via prior-year RINs, though, so this practice will only partially alleviate their RIN expenditures in 2021.

The impacts of higher RIN expenditures in coming quarters will be disparate across the refining sector. Larger refiners, especially those with integrated operations and large wholesale/retail segments, will largely be unaffected due to the RIN-generation potential of their downstream assets. Merchant refiners, on the other hand, and especially those with downstream operations that have a much smaller scale than their refining operations, can expect to see their RIN expenditures to continue to increase even from Q1's annualized level. Investors are unlikely to have heard the last of RINs from merchant refiners as a consequence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.