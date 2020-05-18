ANGL And FALN: 2 Outstanding Non-Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETFs - Market-Beating Performance

Author's note: This article was initially released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory members on April 24, 2020.

The VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) and the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) are both ETFs investing in Fallen Angels, downgraded corporate bonds. Fallen Angels have outperformed comparable corporate bonds for decades, as forced selling causes these securities to trade at artificially low prices and yields, leading to outsized capital gains and dividends for shareholders. Both funds will, I believe, continue to outperform in the coming years, and make for outstanding investment opportunities for investors looking for high-yield investments.

As a final note, as this article was originally published close to a month ago, I decided to check back on the performance of the funds. Both have continued to outperform non-investment grade corporate bonds and will, I believe, continue to do so.

Fallen Angel Overview And Analysis

The VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and the iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF are both ETFs focusing on USD corporate bonds.

Corporate bonds are generally divided into two distinct groups, investment grade, with a rating of at least BBB-, and non-investment grade, with a rating of BB+ and below. Investment grade corporate bonds are significantly safer than non-investment grade bonds, and are extremely unlikely to default under normal economic or industry conditions. Some institutional investors and index funds are constrained from investing in non-investment grade securities, due to their high default rates:

(Source: S&P Global Ratings)

Both ANGL and FALN track the performance of USD-denominated Fallen Angels.

Fallen Angels are corporate bonds downgraded from investment grade to a non-investment grade credit rating, which occurs due to deteriorating economic and financial conditions.

Fallen Angels have a decades-long track record of outperforming both investment grade and non-investment grade corporate bonds, and by a wide margin:

(Source: FTSE Russell)

Fallen Angels significantly outperform non-investment grade corporate bonds while having comparable levels of risk and volatility. Due to this, and as can be seen above, Fallen Angels have stronger risk-adjusted returns than most other asset classes.

(Source: BNY Mellon)

ANGL and FALN themselves have also significantly outperformed their respective indexes since inception, and for all relevant time frames:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Fallen Angels perform significantly better than comparable non-investment grade securities for several reasons.

First, is the fact that Fallen Angels generally experience some forced selling from institutional and index investors, leading to artificially low prices, boosting dividends and shareholder returns alike. Academic research shows that the average Fallen Angel falls by 1.4%-4.1%, depending on maturity, from 24 days before the downgrade to seven days after.

Second, and somewhat related to the above, is that Fallen Angels tend to recover in price as forced selling ceases and the market reprices these securities, leading to short-term capital gains for investors. Academic research also shows that Fallen Angels generally recover most of the aforementioned losses in the month after the downgrade.

Third, is the fact that Fallen Angels were generally issued by larger, more established corporations, which tend to have stronger balance sheets and business models, credit ratings notwithstanding. Fallen Angels are also almost always rated BB+, so they are comparatively low-risk securities.

Fourth, and somewhat related to the above, is the fact that the average Fallen Angel is a strong company going through a momentary moment of financial stress. Fallen Angels tend to have the necessary experience, knowledge, and qualities to overcome these difficulties, which ultimately results in improved credit ratings, lower default rates, and higher asset prices.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the above, Fallen Angels, and hence both ANGL and FALN, will continue to outperform in the future.

CEF Performance Comparison

Finally, a quick performance comparison between ANGL and FALN and other leveraged fixed-income CEFs. I took the data from a previous article on BHK, so it is a couple of days old, but these funds haven't moved too much in that time.

ANGL and FALN have significantly outperformed the average fixed-income CEF during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, due to their lack of leverage and plummeting premium rates. Both funds had underperformed the same in prior years, due to their lack of leverage, and because most actively-managed CEFs have managed to deliver quite a bit of alpha in the past. ANGL and FALN have performed about as well as their peers since inception on a NAV basis, although I do imagine that their relative performance will worsen once market conditions stabilize. ANGL and FALN have slightly underperformed since inception on a price basis, due to rising premiums.

(Source: SeekingAlpha - chart by author)

Moving forward, I expect ANGL and FALN to perform significantly better during bear markets when compared to the averaged high-yield fixed-income CEF, due to the latter's use of leverage. I also expect both funds to underperform during bull markets and in the very long term, for the very same reasons. ANGL and FALN are both lower-risk lower-reward funds when compared to the vast majority of these funds, but their performance is still quite good.

ANGL And FALN Comparison

Finally, a quick comparison between the two funds.

ANGL tracks the ICE US Fallen Angel High Yield 10% Constrained Index, which is comprised of Fallen Angel corporate bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, issued in the U.S. domestic market. Individual holdings are capped at 10% of the value of the fund. Expense ratio of 0.35% and dividend yield of 5.73%

FALN tracks the Bloomberg Barclays US High Yield Fallen Angel 3% Capped Index, which is comprised of the same. Individual holdings are capped at 3% of the value of the fund. Expense ratio of 0.25% and dividend yield of 5.97%

Both funds have performed about the same since inception:

Data by YCharts

FALN's more diversified holdings, lower expense ratio, and higher dividend yield combine to create a slightly stronger fund, but the difference is quite small, and not all that material.

Conclusion - Strong Fixed Income Funds

ANGL and FALN invest in Fallen Angels, corporate bonds with a decades-long track record of market-beating shareholder returns, and the strongest risk-adjusted returns of any asset class. The funds are significantly safer and less volatile than comparable leveraged fixed-income CEFs, although the possibility of outsized gains is somewhat limited, plus their long-term shareholder returns are likely to be moderately lower than these as well.

ANGL and FALN are outstanding investment opportunities, and are particularly appropriate for high-yield investors who are looking for safer, less volatile funds when compared to the average leveraged fixed-income CEF.

