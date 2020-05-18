U.S. Yields To Move Higher As Federal Reserve Purchases Lag Treasury Issuance

The Fed is providing a lot less USD liquidity than many believe and is not keeping pace with bond issuance from the US treasury thus far in Q2.

According to the NY Fed System Open Market Account Holdings page, the Federal Reserve has purchased approximately $650 billion in Treasury securities thus far in Q2 (starting April 1 2020). These consist of Treasury notes, bonds and T-bills. The holdings rose from approximately $3.1 trillion to about $3.75 trillion. The Fed has purchased these securities in the open market with newly created USDs in what is essentially an asset swap with the banking system - USD reserves for bonds. Meanwhile, the US Treasury, according to the Treasury Direct website, has issued about $1.6 trillion in the same period.

This most likely means yields are going to move higher and interbank liquidity will tighten again. The Treasury has issued this quarter so far at approximately 2.5 times the pace the Fed is buying at. Because primary dealers and large banks mainly hold bonds or USD reserves and are required to bid at Treasury auctions, the large issuance is draining USD reserves and creating an oversupply of bonds. The Federal Reserve is trying to alleviate this. Many will cite Fed liquidity as a bullish tailwind for risk and inflation-hedge assets but in reality, that liquidity is being absorbed by large Treasury issuances. The Fed is not keeping pace.

Stan Druckenmiller aptly pointed this fact out in a recent interview as well. The Federal Reserve is electronically printing new US dollars to buy bonds in the open market in an effort to synthetically keep yields down and accommodate the huge issuance and supply coming from the Treasury. The stated effort is to ease financial market conditions which means to prevent a rapid rise in the US dollar and treasury yields.

While many will say the Fed's electronic printing is positive for gold in the near term, I will take the opposite view. That is, the net USD liquidity after accounting for the new supply of bonds is not a tailwind for gold and in reality signals a continued USD scarcity within the US banking system and globally as well as a bond oversupply, which the Federal Reserve is trying to alleviate and prevent a repeat of March. A rise in yields increases the opportunity cost of holding gold. It would also fuel a strong appreciation in the US dollar as it becomes a higher yielding currency.

Looking at the global FX picture, there is approximately $12.2 trillion in foreign dollar-debt according to the Bank of International Settlements. Almost no amount of Federal Reserve bond buying and USD creation can fix that problem, especially for foreign central banks that do not have swap lines with the Federal Reserve or insufficient FX reserves. A rising USD can also initiate a rise in US yields as foreign financial institutions sell Treasury holdings to raise US dollars. This is a reflexive, self-reinforcing mechanism as described in one of my previous articles here.

It's best to think of the banking system and subsequent Fed operations as an asset swap. The composition of assets held by the banking system - treasuries versus USD reserves - determines USD liquidity and can affect upward/downward pressure on yields. I think US yields are going to face some upward pressure even without a V-shaped economic recovery because of excessive Treasury issuance. The Fed is going to be tested on their commitment to "open-ended" at some point in the near future as we have $3 trillion in issuance in Q2 alone, which is double the issuance in all of 2019. The government will likely have to do more with more relief packages this year as well. The new supply of treasuries is, in fact, outweighing Federal Reserve treasury purchases thus far in the quarter. As stated, USD availability (especially global) is a lot less than many believe and that is negative for risk and inflation-hedge assets.

The most recent print of a -17.8% year-over-year decline in retail sales doesn't bode well for gold or inflation-hedge asset prices, in my opinion. Retail sales and other data such as GDP and industrial production lead and filter through to CPI. Deflation is typically gold-price-negative. Only when a decline in inflationary expectations is accompanied by a faster rate of decline in nominal yields would gold rise in a deflationary environment.

Right now, 5-year breakeven-inflation-expectations are at 0.71% while the nominal 5Y treasury yield is at approximately 0.30%. There is more room for inflation expectations to fall faster than nominal yields, which pushes up the expected-real-yield and therefore is negative for assets such as gold. Even if both 5-year inflation expectations and nominal yields go to zero, expected real yields would still rise 0.41%. The expected-real-yield is derived from subtracting the breakeven inflation expectation rate from the nominal yield. Inflation-expectation-indexed yields have an inverse correlation with gold prices. This intuitively makes sense because gold is an inflation-hedge asset and struggles to compete with interest-bearing assets such as treasuries since gold yields nothing.

Regarding the yield curve control that Federal Reserve governor Lael Brainard has proposed, I think if the Federal Reserve tries to fix the 10Y yield at a certain percent, there will be a resurfacing of the treasury market liquidity/depth problem that we observed in March. At the end of the day, buyers of treasuries are not buying for the around 0.60-0.70% yield being offered on a ten-year. They're buying for capital appreciation and total return. If the Fed says we're going to keep yields at a specified level, potential total return of being long treasuries would reach a limit and it could trigger a sell-off in the US debt market.

It also raises the issue of central bank credibility and the meaning of "open-ended" in defending the fixed or rigid yield peg if there is significant upward market pressure on yields. Oppositely, if yields were to fall below the target, would the central bank have to sell assets and tighten? Treasury market liquidity and depth would decline because there is little incentive to buy or sell treasuries if the yield is fixed. It could potentially freeze up trading and that is exactly what has happened with JGBs since a yield-curve-control policy was implemented there.

I could not endorse a yield curve control system as it is more limiting than an open-ended QE program and has negative liquidity side effects. The middle of an economic crisis is not the time for central bankers to conduct policy experiments in the world's most important debt market. We will likely see the conclusion on this come June FOMC meeting. I think we're moving into a situation where the Federal reserve will be battling to keep US yields and the US dollar down while we are in a deflationary environment and that is a very gold-price-negative scenario.

Disclosure: I am/we are short RGLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Put Options