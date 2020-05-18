The 4 Surprisingly Positive Takeaways From Tencent's Results

While some of the positive forces on Tencent's business may moderate, the company is well-positioned for future growth.

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) posted very strong quarterly results last week with good strength across the business. Revenue for Q1 2020 was up 26.5%. There were a number of strong positives in result for Tencent.

Gaming experienced a surprising resurgence

Tencent's online gaming business grew almost 31% year over year, one of the strongest growth rates the business has experienced in the last few years. The company looks to have largely brushed off the challenges of 2018, when online gaming revenue was caught in a pincer movement as a result of a new gaming regulatory body and fewer new games being approved by those regulators. A combination of those regulatory issues now being largely resolved, and millennial users struggling through self-enforced isolation at home with limited other avenues of entertainment saw usage in mobile gaming spike.

Daily Active Users increased strongly as a result of new content being published and more interactive in-game events. Honor of Kings upgraded enhancements to facilitate increased transaction of in-game items, with the League of Legends franchise also seeing extended playing time, contributing to higher user retention.

While the company expects a normalization of daily active users and moderation in revenue growth over the next few quarters in its gaming franchise, it’s quite likely that there will be some residual pull-through and higher levels of daily active users and engagement moving forward at levels above those pre-coronavirus. This is due to the fact that Tencent has been successful at bringing through a broader group of gamers that are now active than previously, with existing gamers also likely to continue higher levels of engagement for an extended period of time.

Online advertising revenues have held up well

Online advertising revenues increased almost 32% over the course of the first quarter year of the year. In particular, social advertising revenue grew almost 47%. This was particular surprising given advertising and marketing are normally treated as discretionary expenses, which tend to get cut relatively early in a downward economic cycle. The company attributed the strong growth in online advertising revenue to increased engagement of consumers on its various properties as users were lock down in quarantine, with increased time for social interaction on Tencent's properties.

Additionally, there was likely an element of advertising spend being redirected and shifted to the highest-returning avenues, which WeChat is, given Tencent is able to offer more granular data using profile-based targeting. Tencent was a beneficiary of increased advertising impressions due to a higher volume of usage, as well as higher CPMs due to a shift in advertising mix to increased video ads being served than is typically the case.

The company does see challenges to maintaining this high level of advertising growth in future quarters, with an expected normalization of network traffic likely to result in fewer advertising impressions moving forward. A steeper cutback in advertising spending from larger multinational enterprises will potentially also have an adverse impact on advertising spending on Tencent properties, with global businesses being forced to deal with mandated cuts as a result of poor conditions in other regional areas.

Nevertheless, its compelling advertiser ROI and value proposition should still allow for healthy advertising revenue for several quarters going forward, albeit at reduced rates of growth.

Tencent's push into enterprise is paying dividends

Tencent has embarked on a vision to play a more prominent role in the industrial Internet, and to assist Chinese industry to transform into provider of integrated services rather than a simple manufacturer of goods. The company's role here will be to position itself as helping enterprise customers make sense of their data and provide an ongoing relationship with their customers.

While the execution of that vision is still some ways away and an ongoing journey for Tencent, it was encouraging to see the company's more recent moves into the enterprise space get good traction. Tencent's cloud business is a strong number two in China behind Alibaba (BABA). New cloud activations were somewhat subdued in the quarter, yet Tencent saw meaningful revenue growth from its cloud business, with increasing utilization occurring in the education and retail sectors, in particular.

What was also noteworthy about Tencent's enterprise efforts during the quarter is the meaningful engagement and traction that the company saw in providing videoconference and workplace collaboration functionality to Chinese business.

Tencent meeting and WeChat Work saw their videoconferencing and collaboration solutions achieve strong engagement in Q1, with Tencent Meeting having surpassed 10 million users within 2 months of launch. While the ultimate monetization model still appears to be a work in progress for the company, these solutions help showcase Tencent's cloud capabilities and should drive greater cloud infrastructure sales for the business over time.

Strong contributions were seen from the wealth management business

Tencent saw an increase in revenue of 22% from its fintech and business services division year on year, a substantial portion of which was attributed to strong revenue growth in its wealth management platform. Licaitong, Tencent's wealth management platform, sells mutual funds and fixed-term wealth management products and has in excess of 150 million users, with a strong orientation to younger users. Tencent has launched almost 300 funds and manages north of $100 billion in assets, primarily through its asset management capabilities within WeChat pay.

What was particularly noteworthy about the strong growth in the wealth management business during the quarter was that investment markets were particularly volatile, yet the company is clearly gaining share in this sector from traditional incumbents, with funds under management continuing to grow.

Overall, Tencent's results indicate the breadth and diversity of its various business interests and the different growth drivers that serve to work together to power its overall growth. In a quarter where the company's financial services business had underperformed as a result of lockdown requirements throughout China and a reduction in payment transactions growth, Tencent still had other business units to call upon to make strong growth contributions and deliver a very good result. It continues to be a strong secular grower, very favorably leveraged to promising long-term trends, and remains well-positioned for long-term success.

