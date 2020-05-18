Insiders At Quality, Reliable Dividend-Paying Banks Buying Shares

Of those 15, seven have seen a spike in insider buying since March.

From this list, 15 are identified that increased dividends annually for more than 15 years.

These are Times that Try Long-Term Bank Investors' Souls

On the eve of the American Revolution, Thomas Paine wrote "These are the times that try men's souls." He easily could have been writing about bank investing over the past 15 years.

So far 2020 has proven a disaster for bank stocks as chart 1 shows. The SPDR Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is down 45% as is the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE). The Financial Select Sector ETF (XLF), in comparison, is booming, down “only” 32% year-to-date. But the XLF has only 12 banks among its top 25 holdings, so the comparison is not apples to apples.

Chart 1

Even the Best Banks Have Got Beaten Up

Even the historically best performing banks have gotten beaten up this year. Chart 2 shows the 52 banks that recorded the best 15-year total returns among all banks for the year ending 2019. These “stars” as a group are doing better than the overall industry, but they are still down a whopping 38% year-to-date. Every bank on the list is down year-to-date.

Chart 2

Bank Optimists vs. Pessimists

If you read my March 16 article entitled "12 Charts: The Case for Buffett Buying Bank Stocks at Today's Valuations," you might recall the chart below showing the relationship between return and valuation.

Optimists see today's rock-bottom valuations and envision 400% total return 10 years down the road.

Chart 3

Bank pessimists, on the other hand, point out that bank investing is too risky, too unpredictable, too volatile, too tied to the economy, too vulnerable to changing technology and emerging competitors, too customer-unfriendly, too dependent on the goodwill of the government, and on and on.

Today pessimists rule.

Identifying High-Performing Banks

Chart 4 shows the 15-year total return of the top 15% of banks for the year-ending 2019. Here are key observations from chart 4.

The following banks with assets greater than $25 billion were among the top-performers: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:CBSH) +299% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) +213% First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCA) +291% Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) +213% JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) +429% PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) +311% Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) +223% SVB Financial Group (SIVB) +460%



Chart 4

Top 15% Banks Today are Cheapest in Recent History

Chart 5 shows the median Price to Tangible Book Value of these 52 top-performing banks for every quarter since year-end 2004. The current median Price/TBV for this group is 1.10, down 38% from the average median Price/TBV (1.76) from YE 2004 to YE 2019.

Think about that: The industry's top banks sell at valuations close to tangible book.

Chart 5

15 Banks that Raised Dividends Through the Great Panic of 2008-09

The next chart shows two important data points for the 52 top banks. The x-axis shows the Price/TBV for each bank on May 14. The y-axis shows the current z-score of the Price/TBV for each bank (data since YE 2004). A z-score of -1.0 or less indicates a statistically significant shift in valuation. Note that 29 of the 52 banks have z-scores less than -1.0. This is a HUGE deal as it indicates something big is going on in the industry.

Chart 6 also highlights 15 bank symbols. These are the 15 publicly traded banks in the US that not only are among the top 15% of banks in the US in total return for 15 years but also succeeded to raise their dividend every year since at least 2004. Importantly, this means these 15 banks managed to grow dividends during the tumultuous Great Panic of 2008-09. (Sixteen other banks succeeded to grow dividends in 2008 and 2009, but they did not produce 15-year total returns among the top 15% of banks in the US.)

Chart 6 provides one more data point of interest. It shows the S&P Quality Rating as of May 2020 for each of the 15 banks. Two banks are among the extremely rare companies that have an 'A+' Quality Rating. Nine have an "A" which places those banks among the elite quality companies in the country. Three have an "A-" and one has a "B+." As a group, these ratings are high. Just to be clear, the S&P Quality Rating is just one of many ways to measure the quality of a company. Their assessment of bank quality aligns directionally with mine.

Chart 6

The 15 banks highlighted by symbol are further color-coded on chart 5 based on their relative valuations. Those noted in green have Price/TBV less than 1.0 and a current P/TBV and a z-score of less than -1.0. These are the cheapest of the 15 banks. Note that it includes one bank with an A+ S&P Quality Rating and three with an A.

Bar Harbor Bancshares (BHB)

Bank OZK (OZK)

1 st Source Corporation (SRCE)

Source Corporation (SRCE) The First of Long Island Corporation (FLIC)

Banks noted in black have a current Price/TBV z-score more than one negative standard deviation below historic average as well as a current Price:TBV between 1.0 and 1.53.

BancFirst Corporation (BANF)

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

Southside Bancshares Inc. (SBSI)

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH)

The final group of banks highlighted in red on chart 5 have current Price/TBV greater than 2.0 or a z-score greater than 0.0 (meaning current valuation is greater than historic average). These are the most expensive of the 15 banks. However, two of the banks have a current P/TBV ratio less than a -1.0, so by comparison to each bank's history, these banks are relatively inexpensive.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (AUBN)

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:CBSH)

First Capital, Inc. (FCAP)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Chart 7 provides another view of the 15 High Quality banks that have increased dividends for at least 15 years and are among the top 15% in total return over the past 15 years. This chart shows the asset size of each bank ($ billions) and the state in which the bank is headquartered. Note that the 15 banks are headquartered in ten different states and includes banks with assets from a low of $830 million and a high of $34.1 million.

The biggest of the 15 banks is $34 billion CFR, a size less than 10% of PNC and about 3% of JPM.

Chart 7

15 Banks have History of Low Net Loan Charge-offs and High Risk-Adjusted Returns on Equity

My bank research over the past six years always shows that a bank's consistent ability to achieve a Return on Equity in excess of the bank's cost of capital is the single greatest determinant of a bank's long-term return. The operative words are CONSISTENT and ROE. One without the other will not serve a long-term bank investor well.

The nation's best banks for shareholders have consistently achieved ROEs between 8% to 12%. There are a number of factors that contribute to a bank's ability to achieve a consistent ROE in this range, but none is more important than superior risk management through economic cycles.

Chart 8 is a critical chart for serious long-term bank investors. The x-axis shows the Risk-Adjusted Return on Equity (calculated as the average ROE by quarter since 2003 minus the standard deviation for the same time) and the y-axis shows the average Net Credit Losses since 2003. "Net Credit Losses" refers to loan losses minus recoveries of loans charged off.

High-performing banks manage the relationship between risk and return better than other banks. Strong risk management matters to investors when the economy slows.

Chart 8

Insider Buying at Seven Banks

Table 1 below shows insider activity in the 15 banks from March 1 to May 15. Banks highlighted in green are especially interesting. Insider buying at seven of the banks has accelerated over the past 2.5 months as bank valuations fell.

BANF (CEO, 10 executives, and 9 directors)

BHB (CEO and 5 directors)

CFR (2 directors, including one for $2 million May 1)

FLIC (CEO, 2 executives, and 3 directors)

PB (CEO, CFO, 4 other executives, and 1 director)

SBSI (5 directors)

SRCE (CEO, CEO's wife, and 3 directors)

Five CEOs bought shares during the past 2.5 months. The most recent was Curtis Simard of BHB (May 13, $39,600). David Harlow of BANF bought $242,000 on March 13. Christopher Murphy III invested $151,000 in SRCE on March 13 and 16; his wife conducted mirror trades on the same days. FLIC's CEO, Christopher Becker, picked up 1,000 shares on March 13 at a price of $15.65.

The most shrewd CEO insider buy so far has proven to be PB's David Zalman who bought 15,056 shares at $43.17 ($650,000 investment) on March 23. His current profit on those shares is $191,600.

The first column of Table 1 shows the closing price of each bank stock on May 15. Those highlighted in green indicate that the stock price on May 15 is below that paid by insiders over the past 2.5 months.

As a footnote, it should be pointed out that SRCE issued a press release on April 23 announcing intention to pay a second quarter dividend of $.28 per share, down from $.29 the previous quarter, and up from $.27 for the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Table 1

Final Thoughts

Only the most informed and intrepid of investors should buy banks today. It should be observed that the world's arguably most informed investor, Warren Buffett, in Q1 2020 sold 3% of Berkshire's JPM holdings while adding 5% to its position in PNC.

For full disclosure, since March I have added shares to two of my long-term bank holdings, SRCE and BHB, and I am currently prepared to buy additional shares in both as well as SYBT and CFR on weakness. In addition, I recently took a new position in PNC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BHB, CBSH, CFR, JPM, PNC, SIVB, SRCE, SYBT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.