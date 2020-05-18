Kinross Gold Shows Significant Upside After Q1 Report

Intro

After an incredible Q1 bolstered by high gold prices and minimal Coronavirus effects, Kinross (KGC) has found steady footing in the $7 range and appears ready to trade much higher. Promising results in their new project developments, favorable energy prices and exchange rates, and close to an industry-low 5.9x EBITDA leaves a considerable amount of growth for Kinross.

Q1 Results

Kinross reported approximately $110 million in free cash flow for Q1 2020 and could expect free cash flow in excess of $700 million for the end of the year. Back in Q4 2019, Kinross projected gold to be around $1,200 per ounce which should allow their future EPS to skyrocket. Even in Q1, they were able to beat earnings by 20% posting $0.10 compared to analyst estimates of $0.08. I believe that strong gold prices backed by continued economic uncertainty will allow gold to continue its upward trend. The strong dollar is keeping gold from unleashing its full potential, but this has also decreased their cost of operating in other countries.

The Russian Ruble and Brazilian Real have fallen dramatically which should allow Kinross to produce at much a much lower all-in sustaining cost (AISC). Although Kinross does engage in hedging, the fall of foreign currencies does help Kinross. At the end of their Q1 report, they indicated that,

Specific to the Russian rouble, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $15 impact on Russian production cost of sales per ounce.

Specific to the Brazilian real, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $25 impact on Brazilian production cost of sales per ounce

So, there is a considerable benefit by a decrease in these currencies that will most likely be seen in lower Q3 and Q4 AISC. As for the decrease of oil, they also engage in future contracts and have not seen the full effects of lower oil prices. Their Q4 2019 projections had oil at $60/ barrel and they have recently purchased contracts lowering their average cost to around $32 for 2021 and 2022. This is considerable as oil accounts for roughly 18% of their operating costs.

In all, Kinross will be able to benefit from a higher gold price, favorable currency exchange rates, and lower oil prices.

Future Projects

The largest project Kinross is currently undertaking is located in Mauritania, called Tasiast 24k. It is expected to have a throughput capacity of 21,000 tons per day has produced 391,097 ounces of gold in 2019 with similar production forecasted for 2020. Their average cost of sales is $602, which is considerably lower than their average cost of sales in West Africa and the Americas. Kinross believes that there is 6,783 Koz of gold reserves in this location and should add value to the company through 2033.

With this project, there have been some minor setbacks including recent strikes regarding working during Coronavirus. These strikes have averaged 9 days and management has said that there has been no material impact on the company or production because of these strikes.

With these concerns of Coronavirus, Kinross is putting employee health first and has even pledged over $5 million to help in relief efforts.

Cheap compared to competitors

Trading at only 5.9x EBITDA, Kinross is one of the cheapest priced mining stocks when considering their EV/EBITDA. With gold prices much higher than expected and free cash flows expected to double from Q1 in Q2, Q3, and Q4, Kinross has a very realistic chance of trading much closer to the industry average of 8.54x. This represents an upside of 44.7%, just if it were to be valued in-line with its comparable companies.

I believe that their unique position to lower costs due to favorable currency exchange rates and energy prices will allow for a considerable EBITDA multiple appreciation.

Gold

As for the overall gold market, I believe that current economic uncertainty should allow for the continued bull run in this precious metal. It is being stifled by the strong dollar, but the demand for physical gold is higher than ever. Mints have been selling out of physical gold and there is reportedly a significant amount of paper claims of gold for every one ounce of physical gold. If people begin to want to take physical possession of gold as they begin to realize there is minimal value holding “paper gold” prices could skyrocket. Demand is currently outpacing supply and a downturn in the overall market could provide a catalyst for people wanting to redeem their metal. If this were to happen, prices would skyrocket due to the imbalance between current physical supply and demand.

Conclusion

After a great Q1 backed by higher than projected gold prices and favorable currency exchange rates, Kinross could conservatively report over $700 million in free cash flow for the year. If this were the case, which I believe there is a high likelihood there is, they could trade much closer to the EBITDA industry average of 8.54x representing an upside of 44.7%. This would put a tentative price target of $10.75, a price I see as highly achievable.

