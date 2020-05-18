There Are Definitely Better Alternatives To New Senior

We examine the impact of net operating income declines and give investors two better choices than this one for investing.

New Senior Investment Group (SNR) has been a bullet we successfully dodged more than once. While we did make a few long bets from time to time, we exited in each case before fresh declines caused the stock to crater to new lows. Today, we examine the Q1-2020 results and tell you why the recent dividend cut was so essential. We also give investors better choices in today's market.

Q1-2020 and dividend coverage

SNR appeared to cover its dividend for Q1-2020 rather comfortably via its funds available for distribution or FAD. Just as in the past, this quarter also saw some "one-time" expenses which were gently removed from the equation to reach the magical FAD. We have highlighted the two amounts here that investors should focus on.

Source: Q1-2020 SNR Supplemental

SNR spent another $9.5 million on extinguishing its debt. That on the surface sounds good but these fees reoccur so often that these are recurring expenses rather than one-offs. Including this $9.5 million, SNR has blown through $70 million (or 37% of its market capitalization) over the last 3 years.

Source: SNR 2019 10-K

The other item there was the routine capital expenditures, and as we have documented before, it shows no resemblance to actual capital expenditures. That said, this was the first time actual capital expenditures came within $1 million of what SNR called "routine", so perhaps they have been reading what we have been bringing up.

Source: SNR 10-Q

When we last covered SNR, we pointed out that the dividend was on its last breath.

"They are guiding for a rather flat NOI in 2020 and that seems to be the part that is hard to believe. As a comparison, VTR is guiding for up to a 9% decline in NOI in 2020 on its SHOP assets. SNR's inferior portfolio will struggle to deliver a +1/-1 percentage change. We assess the overall risk of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale as below."

Source: New Senior: Brutal Decline Might Make Management Look For A Sale

Well, Kenny Loggins came back in style as SNR cut its dividend by 50%. While we understand the COVID-19 impact (more on that below), SNR was already struggling to cover the dividend by any reasonable measure of free cash flow.

Guidance

SNR did not pull any punches while getting investors up to speed on the breadth of the deterioration in Q1-2020. The large drop in move-ins, alongside increased COVID-19 related expenses, had SNR projecting an 8-10% net operating income (NOI) drop just for April 2020.

Source: Q1-2020 SNR Supplemental

Going out further, SNR is projecting a 10-15% NOI drop for all of Q2-2020. That will be partially offset by SNR's floating rate interest rate adjustments.

Source: Q1-2020 SNR Supplemental

But overall funds from operations (FFO) will still decline by about 10%-15%. SNR has gone into the pandemic with having virtually no exposure to triple-net leases. Almost all of its properties are managed and hence SNR bears all the headaches directly. COVID-19 has stopped move-ins and the residents are at highest risk for dying from the virus itself. All senior housing REITs will have their work cut out for them in the next 12 months, but SNR being perhaps the weakest of the lot will have to produce that much more to generate cash flow. To put that in perspective, a 10% drop in revenues from the Q1-2020 baseline would decrease FFO by 50% even after adjusting for reduced interest costs from lower LIBOR rates.

Conclusion

COVID-19 has certainly complicated matters for even well-run senior housing REITs. SNR, on the other hand, had struggled to get anything right for some time. The numbers make this case in spades. In Q1-2016, for example, the properties produced $57.3 million in NOI.

Source: Q1-2017 SNR Supplemental

Today, we are down to $35 million for Q1-2020. So much for the idea that the burgeoning senior population made this a "foolproof" growth industry. Before the pandemic, we had assumed a liquidation value of closer to $9.00 but did not take a long position as the constant deterioration made it hard to justify buying this company. The stock has crashed since then but so have other, relatively better REITs.

Data by YCharts

Both Ventas Inc. (VTR) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) are far better options for investors as both have a large base of medical office properties that are largely unfazed by the pandemic. DHC is actually trading at about 3X FFO (versus 4X for SNR). In either case (VTR or DHC), you are getting exposure to far superior properties with a better chance of a rebound. We would stick to either of those two. Our choice will be incorrect, though, if SNR manages to sell the company. We believe they will have a hard time selling in this market, but nonetheless if they do, they could get at least 3X the current price.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DHC, VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.