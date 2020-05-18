Domo: Decelerating Growth And Immobile Sales Team Complicate Future

Domo, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DOMO) stock price has underperformed the S&P 500, returning -37.7% compared to the S&P's 1.03%. This is mainly due to the company's losses and decelerating growth in the past few years. There is some silver lining that Domo's competitive positioning has improved its gross margins, and its cash position should tide the company for at least a year. But Domo might need to raise capital for operational needs if sales decline dramatically due to an immobile sales time and strengthening competition. Due to these risks, Domo is trading at a cheaper EV/Revenue multiple relative to its peers.

Domo has a large market but decelerating growth

Domo combines technologies and tools that improve a company's existing infrastructure. They include business intelligence, data warehouse, data discovery, analytics, collaboration, dashboarding, visualization or reporting tools. These tools are usually provided by separate vendors, but Domo combines them in a single platform.

The company focuses its sales and marketing efforts on customers with over $100M in revenue and employs a land-and-expand model once the organization finds value with Domo's platform. With this model, revenue for Domo has grown from $74.5M in 2017 to $173.4M in fiscal 2020, compounding at 32% year on year. This growth was mainly driven by new product enhancements, solutions and integrations such as Domo Business Automation Engine and new app launches with Domo Marketing Cloud and Domo IoT Cloud. However, growth has decelerated from 45% in 2018 to 21% in fiscal 2020.

Domo estimates its total addressable market for its businesses at $44.8B in 2018. At its revenue of $173M, Domo's market penetration is only 0.3%. To drive growth and market penetration, Domo can increase its overall customer base, accelerate expansion within existing customers, and pursue international expansion when appropriate. As DOMO improves the functionality of its platform and value proposition, companies will likely expand their usage of Domo's platform.

Domo has growing switching costs with network effects

Based on its most recent annual report, Domo had more than 1,700 organizations as customers, including 447 customers with more than $1 billion in revenue. These customers consist primarily of enterprise customers, which have stickier relationships with software providers.

As large enterprise customers integrate their enterprise systems of record with Domo's platform, it increases the switching costs for Domo. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from Domo.

Domo also has Appstore, APIs and developer tool kits, which enable an ecosystem of partners to quickly build applications on the platform. This helps drive retention, as seen from its 110% net revenue retention rates from its customers. It also improves the company's competitive position as gross margins have improved from 55% in 2017 to 67% in fiscal 2020.

All the benefits of Domo's platform also help drive network effects, which eventually create a virtuous cycle that reinforces each other:

A digitally connected organization is able to leverage all of the data, people, systems, behaviors, automation, write-back, predictive analytics, machine learning, natural language processing and workflows to achieve its goals and improve the entire business. Customers get more value from their workforce, and get more value from their data. We believe this is only the beginning; the network effect of digitizing complex workflows, automating well known outcomes, suggesting courses of action, unlocking crowd wisdom effects within the business and anomaly detection across the entire organization will continue to improve as more of an organization's people, data and systems are connected to the Domo platform.

Balance sheet looks reasonable

Looking at its latest balance sheet, Domo has $90M of cash with $63M of short-term investments. It also has long-term debt of $98M. As Domo had negative cash flow of $25M in the latest fiscal year, the company is burning through its cash reserves at a moderate pace. If Domo is not able to improve its free cash flow situation, the company might need to raise capital once its debt becomes due. Domo appears to have about two to three years of cash left to fund its operations before it needs to raise capital. This timeline might be accelerated if revenues slow down dramatically, which is likely due to the economic downturn.

Investment Risks

A large portion of Domo's sales and services were done in person. But with the current travel restrictions, all of these activities have to be done remotely. This is likely to have a negative impact on Domo's ability to engage its customers. Furthermore, companies that are adversely impacted might choose to delay or reduce their technology spending, which could lead to lower revenues for Domo.

Domo also faces competitors in this space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. Some of these competitors such as Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) very large with resources to challenge Domo directly. These large companies also have strong relationships with customers and they might be able to provide a better value proposition than Domo.

Valuation

Based on relative valuation, Domo's consensus EV/Revenue appears to be cheaper than the average of 8.2x. But its operating fundamentals are weaker than its peers. Its consensus EBITDA margin is expected to be -33.2%, weaker than the average -6.4%. Its consensus revenue growth is also expected to be 7.8% next year compared to the average of 21%. Domo has to outperform these expectations for the company to experience a multiple expansion. If investors believe that these estimates are too low considering Domo's value proposition, the company might be considered relatively undervalued.

Takeaway

Domo has steady growth over the years and has room to grow due to its platform approach of combining various technologies and tools. The company's switching costs and network effects could help maintain its competitive position. Based on relative valuation, Domo appears to be cheap. But the lower multiple assigned to Domo is a result of weaker expected growth rates and EBITDA margin. Its liquidity position could also be weakened if its free cash flow position worsens due to its inability to drive sales. The company's larger competitors appear to be in a stronger position than Domo due to the economic slowdown.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.