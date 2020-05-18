Assessing Survival Potential: CoreCivic

Despite its low valuation, CoreCivic has extremely high debt levels and a relatively small decline in EBITDA could cause it to break its strict debt covenants.

CoreCivic has lost around a third of its value this year and now trades at an extremely low valuation with a "P/FFO" of 5.5X.

CoreCivic (CXW) is the largest private prison & detention center company in the U.S. The company owns/leases 50 correctional and detention facilities, 29 residential reentry centers (halfway houses), and 28 other properties that are leased to third parties or used by governmental agencies. The company generates 90% of its revenue from its detention and correction facilities.

CoreCivic's customers include federal, state, and local agencies. This includes the U.S Marshal Service, Federal Beuaru of prisons, and ICE. These federal authorities usually represent about half of CoreCivic's annual revenue. In general, CoreCivic is paid per bed and was operating at 82% of capacity in 2019. However, if idled facilities are excluded this was 93%, meaning CoreCivic is essentially operating at full capacity and will need more facilities in order to grow.

As you may know, the U.S private prison system has come under fire over the past decade. Polls indicate that an overwhelming majority of Americans do not believe the government should contract with for-profit prisons. Even more, an increasing number of states have banned private prisons and total abolishment is supported by Democratic Candidate Joe Biden.

Regulatory risk is extremely high for CoreCivic and the company had made an effort to position for a no-private prison future. If this occurs, the company plans to focus operations on leasing property to government agencies like a REIT. Still, this outcome would result in an extreme decline in revenue and earnings for the company.

The COVID crash has caused CoreCivic's valuation to decline to extreme lows. Its dividend yield is currently 15% and its price-to-FFO is only 5.5X. Again, its FFO could see an extreme decline due to regulation so its low valuation is logical. Additionally, CoreCivic has very high leverage and may run into financing issues if it is hit hard by COVID.

Assessing COVID's Impact on CoreCivic

CoreCivic is among the companies with a more complicated impact due to COVID than most others. While there has been an increase in released at-risk prisoners from local jails state and federal prisons have yet to dramatically lower their prison population.

On its recent earnings call, management stated that total compensated populations had declined by 2,000 or 3% during the month of April. Most of these were at ICE facilities as there has been less activity at the border. This was following a similar decline in March and another likely decline in May, so CoreCivic will likely see a material decline in revenue stemming from the virus. Still, this is a smaller decline than most companies in the U.S are seeing.

The larger problem for CoreCivic will be its expenses. The company is seeing increased expenses due to efforts to stop the virus's spread among its prison population. The company has seen a breakout in some of its prisons and was recently sued by the ACLU alleging that the company has not followed property health measures in its Arizona prison. The company has also been sued by two of its guards alleging that the company did not take reasonable measures to protects its workers.

Importantly, the company's margins have been in decline over the past few years. There has been an ongoing decline in the U.S prison population which has lowered demand for CoreCivic's services. This is likely to continue over time as highly indebted governments look to reduce prison expenses.

Additionally, the company has seen an increase in operating expenses. As you can see below, its FFO/Revenue margins are in a clear declining pattern while its OpEx/Revenue is at a high:

Data by YCharts

The company's margins are relatively thin compared to their past levels. This gives the company a small buffer in case it sees a dramatic rise in operating costs as expected due to the virus. The company has pulled all of its forward guidance due to uncertainty surrounding this spike. Problematically, the company has an extremely high debt level which does put it in jeopardy.

A Look at CoreCivic's Debt Problem(s)

Not only does CoreCivic have high regulatory risk and falling margins, but also it has a lot of debt. The company has drastically increased its total liabilities in recent years and currently has a financial debt to EBITDA of 3.85X. Importantly, its debt covenants require that it keep its net debt to EBITDA below 5.5X on a TTM basis. In other words, it would only take a 30% decline in EBITDA to break this covenant. I believe this is likely given the expected rise in operating expenses and a 5-10% expected decline in revenue.

Further, the company's financial health has been steadily trending lower for years. CoreCivic's Altman Z-score (which accounts for a range of health metrics) is currently at 0.93 which indicates very high bankruptcy risk. See below:

Data by YCharts

The company currently has $335M in cash on hand and $505M in available credit facilities which give it a liquidity buffer. However, if it uses its cash its net debt will rise toward its total debt of about $2.3B which will increase its ratio to at least 4.8X (see above).

According to management, the company firmly believes that it will keep its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 5X. However, they also "firmly believe cash flows will return to pre-pandemic levels". I beg to differ. After the crisis is over the company will have a lower compensating population and greater litigation risk. Additionally, there is a significant chance that it leads to the bankruptcy of many states which will increase already significant calls to reduce spending on detention. In fact, I would argue that the long-term consequences of the virus may be worse than in the short-run.

To make matters worse, a growing number of banks including Bank of America and Suntrust have stated it will no longer provide financing to private prisons. This also includes JP Morgan. Just because some banks stop lending does not mean CoreCivic will not be able to find financing. However, it does likely mean that it will be forced to do so at higher rates. Additionally, it means banks will likely be strict when it comes to following financial covenants which could force the company into default.

The Bottom Line

Overall, CoreCivic seems to be a possible value trap. Without a doubt, its valuation is far lower than most companies. However, its debt level is extremely high and it seems very likely that the company will struggle to meet its debt covenants due to the Coronavirus. The virus has resulted in a decline in revenues and will likely result in a significant spike in expenses. If cash-flow quickly returns, the company could be safe however that seems unlikely due to expected long-term consequences.

On top of that, the company has high regulatory risk as there is a growing backlash against private prisons. Regardless of your personal opinion and CoreCivic's PR efforts, public opinion does not seem to favor the company. As governments look to cut costs, I believe they will look toward private prisons.

Now, such an outcome may not be so bad for the company. If it is forced to sell assets to the government, it will likely be sold at a premium which would reduce its immense debt problems. If it retains ownership and leases to the government, it will see an increase in cash-flow stability as it does not need to worry about operating expenses and litigation. Frankly, I may even look to buy CoreCivic if the private prison system was shut down as it would likely be trading at an extreme discount-to-NAV and have improved financial health.

However, until then the company appears to be in bad shape. I believe it will most likely cut its dividend in order to boost cash. Despite that, it seems extremely likely that it hits its 5.5X net debt-EBITDA covenant which could result in a liquidity spiral. If it can stave off EBITDA declines, it may be safe as it has no debt maturities until October 2022. Still, its financial health is so poor that I believe it is a value-trap. Note, I personally wouldn't short the stock since it could see dead-cat-bounce, but I believe it is headed lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.