Starhub: Withdrawal Of FY2020 Guidance Was A Surprise

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed telecommunication services operator Starhub Ltd. (OTCPK:SRHBF) (OTCPK:SRHBY) [STH:SP].

Starhub's withdrawal of FY2020 guidance came as a negative surprise, and there is a potential risk that dividends could be cut. In addition, Singapore's fourth and newest mobile operator TPG Telecom (OTC:TPGTF) (OTC:TPPTY) has adopted a low-price strategy, which could increase the competitive intensity of the mobile services market.

On the flip side, bright spots for Starhub include the potential for further cost savings, strong growth prospects for its cyber-security business, and the recent award of the 5G provisional license.

This is an update of my prior article on Starhub published on February 28, 2020. Starhub's share price has declined by approximately -10% from S$1.54 as of February 26, 2020, to S$1.39 as of May 15, 2020, since my last update. Starhub trades at 6.5 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA, which represents a discount to its historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples of approximately 7.2 times and 8.1 times, respectively. The stock also offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 6.5%, and a consensus forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.9%.

Readers have the option of trading in Starhub shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers SRHBF and SRHBY, or on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker STH:SP. For Starhub shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Starhub shares listed in Singapore, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Singapore Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $3.5 million and market capitalization is above $1.6 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors who own Starhub shares listed in Singapore include The Vanguard Group, Norges Bank Investment Management, BlackRock Advisors and JPMorgan Asset Management, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR), Fidelity, or Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Uncertainty Over Coronavirus Pandemic Led To Withdrawal Of FY2020 Guidance

In the company's media release relating to 1Q2020 financial results published on May 6, 2020, Starhub highlighted that the company "withdraws all guidance for 2020 and will update shareholders once there is greater visibility to the aggregate nature of the COVID-19 impact." Earlier in February 2020, Starhub had guided for a +1-3% YoY growth in service revenue, service EBITDA margin in the 27-29% range, capital expenditures-to-revenue (excluding 5G) ratio of 6-7%, and full-year dividends per share of S$0.090 for FY2020.

The withdrawal of FY2020 guidance came as a negative surprise, considering that telecommunications businesses are seen as more defensive and resilient against the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic, compared with their counterparts in other industries. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 6, 2020, Starhub noted that "there is far too much uncertainty" and "our crystal ball doesn't really say if it's (recovery or normalization) L-shape or U-shape or W-shaped."

The coronavirus pandemic already had a negative impact on Starhub in 1Q2020, more specifically beginning in late-February 2020. With travel restrictions put in place to contain the coronavirus pandemic, Starhub's inbound and outbound roaming revenue and international direct-dial or IDD revenue have been badly hit. The company's prepaid revenue also declined in 1Q2020, as the prepaid subscriber base includes a significant number of foreign tourists and migrant workers. 2Q2020 is expected to be worse, as Singapore, Starhub's home market, went into a state of partial lock-down (referred to as "circuit breaker measures") starting on April 7, 2020, which will last till June 1, 2020. As a result, the majority of Starhub's retail points-of-sale has been closed, which suggests that consumers are likely to defer new handset purchases.

Apart from the core mobile services business, Starhub's enterprise business is also facing headwinds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 6, 2020, Starhub disclosed that the company is "seeing longer sales cycles for enterprise business customers" and "requests from customers for deferred payments.

Starhub offers a historical FY2019 dividend yield of 6.5%, and the company has a dividend policy of paying out "at least 80% of net profit attributable to shareholders" as dividends. With the withdrawal of FY2020 guidance, market consensus expects Starhub's dividends per share to decline from S$0.090 last year to S$0.082 this year, which implies a forward FY2020 dividend yield of 5.9%. In other words, Starhub's attractiveness as a stable yield play could be partially diminished.

On the positive side of things, it seems that Starhub is choosing to err on the side of caution, and FY2020 guidance could be potentially restored in August when the company's 2Q2020 financial results are released. Starhub noted at its 1Q2020 earnings call on May 6, 2020, that "it's better to be more conservative and cautious right now rather than make statements that we might have to change in a few months." The company also mentioned at the earnings call that "we'll come back to brief the market in detail" and "offer our comments at that point in time" after the end of the second quarter.

New Entrant Increases Competitive Intensity In The Mobile Market

Adding to the company's woes as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Starhub continues to face intense competition for its core mobile services business. Singapore's fourth and newest mobile operator TPG Telecom launched its first SIM-only (no contract) mobile plan at the end of March 2020, which is priced at only S$10 with 50GB of data on a monthly basis. In contrast, Starhub's cheapest SIM-only mobile plan costs S$25 per month and offers only 5GB of data.

However, Starhub already has strategies in place to mitigate the negative impact of price competition from TPG Telecom. The company launched an all-digital sub-brand called Giga a year ago to cater to the budget-conscious segment of the market, and it also sells wholesale capacity to certain MVNOs or Mobile Virtual Network Operators which are more competitive on price.

More importantly, TPG Telecom's low-price strategy might not be sustainable. At the company's 1Q2020 earnings call on May 6, 2020, Starhub questions if a low-price strategy can support "a sustainable business for a company that invests hundreds of millions to have a network." The company also noted that "when irrational pricing falls apart eventually," incumbents and market leaders will eventually "be able to repair your margins and your revenue flows at the right point in time."

Bright Spots Amidst The Gloom

Amidst the gloom, there are still a few bright spots for Starhub.

Firstly, there could be room for further cost savings, which will be supportive of Starhub's profit margins going forward. The company disclosed in February 2020 that it achieved 64% of the targeted cost savings outlined as part of a S$210 million three-year (FY2019-FY2021) cost optimization program. Starhub highlighted at the company's 1Q2020 results briefing on May 6, 2020, that "we are in the process of identifying our next chapter of our next phase of our cost transformation program." Key drivers of cost savings for Starhub in the future include digital transformation for the company and further cost optimization for the pay-television segment.

Secondly, Starhub's cyber-security business saw revenue grow by +136.8% YoY to S$62.4 million in 1Q2020, and delivered a quarterly profit for the first time in history in the most recent quarter. Notably, the company expects sustainable top-line growth for the cyber-security business in the near term. This is because cyber security has a strong pipeline of projects and it has an international presence unlike the mobile services and the pay-television businesses which are largely Singapore-focused.

Thirdly, Starhub and its partner M1 (as part of a joint venture) were awarded with one of the two provisional 5G licenses at the end of April 2020. Earlier, Starhub had emphasized at the company's 4Q2019 results briefing in February this year that the collaboration with M1 with respect to network and infrastructure sharing for the 5G roll-out is expected to result in "significant savings in CapEx (capital expenditures)."

Valuation

Starhub trades at 7.0 times trailing twelve months EV/EBITDA and 6.5 times consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA based on its share price of S$1.39 as of May 15, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical three-year and five-year mean consensus forward next twelve months EV/EBITDA multiples were approximately 7.2 times and 8.1 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Starhub include a longer-than-expected time taken for the coronavirus pandemic to be contained, stiffer-than-expected competition, and lower-than-expected dividends going forward.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Starhub shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Singapore), could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

