Bankrupt J.C. Penney Might End-Up Selling All Their Assets And Liquidating

J.C. Penney Company (JCP) finally filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy on May 15 in Texas. Under the Restructuring Support Agreement current JCP shareholders are getting nothing. May 15 was end of the 30-day grace period used after the company did not pay interest on some notes due April 15. Under the RSA (the RSA can be found in the CFO declaration-docket 25) they are planning to divide up J.C. Penney into an operating retail company and a REIT with separate stockholders and management, but if certain standards are not met later this summer, all assets will be sold under section 363. In addition, they are going to conduct a "Market Test" this summer for any interests in purchasing some or all of their assets.

All Assets Might Be Sold Under Section 363

The Declaration by CFO Bill Wafford contains the RSA, which includes a "toggle event" statement:

A “Toggle Event” shall occur if either: ((x))by July 15, 2020, the failure of 66.7% of the DIP Lenders to approve the Business Plan or ((y))by August 15, 2020, the Debtors shall have failed to obtain binding commitments for all third-party financing (on terms acceptable to the Required Lenders) necessary to finance Business Plan in accordance with the other plan provisions of the RSA Term Sheet. Upon a failure of such condition, the Debtors shall immediately cease pursing the Plan and instead pursue a 363 sale of all of their assets unless otherwise instructed by the Required Lenders and shall seek approval of any relief required to undertake such 363 sale on an expedited basis.

Given the extreme uncertainties of the current economy and that only 70% of the 1lien creditors currently support the RSA, it is possible that they might fail to meet either one of these conditions. This also shows that the "Required Lenders" are controlling J.C. Penney's future.

Some secured creditors might make a "credit bid" for assets that are the collateral securing their debt. This could include potential credit bidding for all or most of the company and they may continue to operate as a retailer. It could, however, result in the creditors just selling off the assets over an extended period of time trying to get the best price after winning the bidding process under section 363-the liquidation of J.C. Penney. It is unlikely, in my opinion, that some outsider would top any credit bidding because the face amount of creditor's secured claim is the same as cash, even if the market value for that claim is much lower than the face amount. The 5.875% 2023 1lien notes, for example, are currently trading at only 40. (1lien notes have a second priority lien on ABL priority collateral that includes accounts receivables, inventory, deposit accounts, and cash. The notes have a first lien on most of the other assets along with other first lien creditors.)

Another section of the RSA states that they will conduct a robust "Market Test". "In the Market Test the Debtors shall solicit interest... in the purchase of New JCP, the REIT or substantially all of the assets of either as a going concern, and ... in the purchase of all or part of the Debtors’ assets." Clearly the future of an operating retail J.C. Penney is very uncertain.

Restructuring Support Agreement

The RSA was negotiated by company and creditors with the support of 70% of first lien creditors by dollar amount. That barely gets them over the 2/3 threshold needed to confirm the Ch.11 reorganization plan under section 1129 of the Bankruptcy Code. (They would also need a majority of holders within that class to vote to accept the plan.) Only one voting class is needed for the reorganization plan to be confirmed by the court, even if all the other classes reject the plan. I think the 70% indicates they have very weak support amongst secured creditors for the current RSA.

They had a very difficult time getting DIP financing in part because the current value of their inventories dropped sharply in the last two months. The summer merchandise will have to be drastically marked down to get rid of it once stores re-open. Many other stores will also be competing for consumers in attempts to sell "past season" clothes. Usually in mid-July the stores start switching to fall and back to school merchandise. This year, however, the stores will still be full of summer items that they can't get rid even with massive markdowns. In addition, many consumers are unemployed and can't afford to buy even at "bargain" prices. The banks were reluctant to lend additional cash that is secured in part by declining inventory values.

Shareholder's Recovery-Nothing

Under the negotiated RSA, current JCP shareholders (class 12) are getting no recovery. While shareholders are giving releases to various insiders, JCP shareholders are not getting paid for these releases. As stated in the RSA:

On the Plan Effective Date, all Equity Interests in JCP shall be extinguished and cancelled. Holders of Existing Equity Interests shall receive no recovery on account of such Existing Equity Interests.

In some bankruptcy cases, such as Whilting Petroleum (WLL), shareholders get some token payment for the releases in the form of new stock and warrants. I would expect JCP stock will continue to trade until the Ch.11 reorganization plan's effective date, at which time the shares will be cancelled.

Unsecured Noteholder's Recovery-Not Stated

It is for very unusual, but the RSA does not state what holders of unsecured notes (class 7) are getting. Per RSA term sheet: "On the Plan Effective Date, each holder of an allowed Unsecured Notes Claim shall receive [●]."

Since the recovery for secured claim holders is expected to be less full recovery, any payment to unsecured noteholders would be considered "gifting" and it is unlikely secured claim holders want to play "Santa Claus". It is also uncertain if they will be entitled to vote because their voting status is stated: [entitled to vote] compared to 1liens voting status: entitled to vote.

Second Lien Noteholder's Recovery-Not Stated

Holders of the 8.625% 2025 2lien notes (class 5) are also getting an unknown recovery. Per RSA term sheet: "On the Plan Effective Date, each holder of an allowed Second Lien Notes Claim shall receive [●]". Their voting status is also unclear.

First Lien Claim Holder's Recovery-Not Stated

A possible reason why only 70% of 1lien creditors supported the RSA on the bankruptcy filing date is because their recovery is also blank. This is almost like signing a blank check for the amount to be filled in the future. It is very unusual for a RSA. Per RSA term sheet: "On the Plan Effective Date, each holder of an allowed First Lien Claim shall receive its Pro Rata share of [●]." There is a huge difference from the other non-stated recoveries and that is "Pro Rata share of", which clearly implies a recovery, whereas the others might be amended to read "shall receive no recovery". In other parts of the RSA there are unclear statements about what recovery the 1lien creditors might get.

Debt Structure

Source: docket 25. Note: there is an error in their filing for maturity range for unsecured notes. It should be (2020-2097)

New Business Model-New JCP and an REIT

Under the RSA, J.C. Penney could be separated into two different entities each having their own shareholders and management. (They will also try to list the new securities.) The New JCP would be the retail operating company and get the assets of J.C. Penney, but will transfer properties to the REIT. Up to 35% of the new REIT equity could be sold to a third party to raise funding for the REIT or the cash could be used for distribution under the plan in "in lieu of equity". It is unclear in the RSA who would receive the New JCP equity and the REIT equity. Both entities would also have separate borrowing facility agreements. The New JCP would lease the stores under a master lease from the REIT. The RSA also includes a sale/leaseback of the distribution facilities to raise cash.

They are also conducting a "Market Test" as covered above. Included in this "Market Test" would be an attempt to see if there is any interest for any purchase of the new equity in either of New JCP or REIT and any interest in providing new additional debt financing to raise cash. I could see some interest in the REIT, but I personally would never have an interest in an operating retailer. I also think some vendors may feel uncomfortable dealing with the New JCP that does not have the financial security of owning a lot of valuable real estate.

Closing Stores

J.C. Penney currently has 846 stores. They own 387 stores and 110 of these have ground leases. Under the yet to be completed business plans, there are expected to be a large number of store closings.

There are three major problems trying to liquidate inventory of closing stores. First, depending upon the date of the reopening of a store, consumers may view much of their inventory as "past season". Consumers don't want to buy summer clothes when the summer is partially over. They want fall clothes. Second, many other stores are also trying to liquidate their inventories. The comparable price discounting will have to be huge in order to get customers into the store. Third, many consumers are broke and unemployed. Other consumers most likely will be putting themselves on strict budgets in the event they also become unemployed.

The acceptance and rejection of store leases is governed by section 365 of the Bankruptcy code. Until they reject a specific lease they must still pay rent and will have to pay the cure costs for rejecting the lease. There could be a problem with leases that are accepted but later rejected during the bankruptcy process because that specific store under performs. That landlord would have a 503((b))(7) claim against J.C. Penney, which is an administrative claim and the landlord would have a claim for two years rent.

The Road To Filing For Ch.11 Bankruptcy

While some blame Covid-19 for the company throwing in the towel, their march into bankruptcy actually has been going on for years. Inept management over the years caused many of their problems. They kept making irrational changes to their business model. A few years ago, for example, they added appliances, but appliances took floor space from other items that had a much higher market-up. After a brief period of weak appliance sales, they stopped selling them. With better market research and analysis, in my opinion, they would have realized that they could not compete in the appliance business.

The impact of a failed business model can be seen in the decline in sales.

Adjusted Comparable Same Stores Sales

2019 2018 2017

(-5.6%) (-2.3%) (-1.9%)

On May 15, the day the company filed for Ch.11 bankruptcy (docket 1), there was a lot of confusion in the market and indicative how inept J.C. Penney management is. They filed an 8-K with SEC in the morning stating they had paid $17 million on their term loan on May 14, after using a 5-day grace period. Some investors incorrectly assumed from this filing that the company would most likely not file for bankruptcy and would pay the interest on a note that was due under the 30-day grace period on May 15. I feel this confusion could have been avoided by filing the 8-K after the close of trading and at about the same time they filed for bankruptcy.

My History of J.C. Penney Recommendations

Back in 2017, I was asked frequently when I thought JCP would go bankrupt. I thought the company could survive a few years as their business model slowing imploded, but their high leverage would eventually force them into bankruptcy. When my May 24, 2017 SA article was published, JCP was trading at $4.67 and many readers asserted the company would be able to survive in the extremely competitive retail market. While I agreed they could survive for a while longer, I strongly disagreed they would survive long-term and I wrote: "I am therefore not expecting a bankruptcy filing in the near future. The key date could be June 1, 2020, when $400 million in notes mature. (Only $105 million was due when they filed.) The negatives impacting JCP could collectively force a Ch.11 filing then." As far as investing in JCP, I concluded: "JCP equity is a long-term sell. I do not expect any recovery for equity under a Ch.11 reorganization plan. The note issues should be avoided because it is uncertain the amount of recovery that would be paid to holders under a plan."

I wrote other articles and in my last article in May 2019, I suggested that JCP might file for bankruptcy in late September or early October 2019 in order to save about $123 million cash from going out the door in the form of interest payments and maturing debt due around that time period. If JCP would have filed last fall they would have saved over $200 million in cash and would have been able to save additional money by closing unprofitable stores sooner.

Conclusion

I think it is very unlikely that there will be either a confirmation of the Ch.11 reorganization plan or the approval of any asset sales by the November 15 milestone contained in the RSA. There are so many undecided variables in the RSA that I question if there still might be a greatly modified agreement that will be the guideline for creating the Ch.11 reorganization plan. I also see the possibility that this bankruptcy case becomes a "liquidating Ch.11" bankruptcy case and J.C. Penney is liquidated.

Current JCP shareholders are not getting any recovery and the stock is rated a sell. It is very unlikely unsecured noteholders are going to get a recovery and the notes are also rated a sell. Since it is unclear the recoveries for either 1lien or 2lien notes, there is no rating at this time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.