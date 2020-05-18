WidePoint: Why Shares Could Triple

It was a record-breaking quarter for WidePoint (NYSEMKT:WYY) - a leading provider of technology-based management solutions - as the company reported record revenues during the first quarter.

The company beat analyst expectations on both the top and bottom lines with revenue surging to $39.6 million, an increase of 81% year-over-year ($21.9M). Analysts were expecting revenue around $25.7 million.

WYY Q1 Results Revenue Earnings Per Share Actual Results: $39.6M $0.01 Analyst Estimates: $25.7M* $0.00

* WYY's midpoint guidance was $28.5 million

As noted on the conference call, the increase in revenues exceeded management's own expectations after guiding for revenues to be in the $26 million to $31 million range ($28.5M midpoint). Net income totaled $484,000, a jump of 116% quarter-over-quarter ($226,000) and an increase of 26% year-over-year ($384,000).

And while most companies are taking a beating due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WYY is among a select group of stocks that is actually thriving because of its agreements and services it offers its clients such as the Center for Disease Control ("CDC") and the Department of Homeland Security ("DHS") just to name a few.

Q1 Takeaways

Revenues: During the quarter, WYY saw revenues nearly double in its carrier services department, growing from just $14.3 million this time last year to $28.3 million. Part of the increase was a result of the company's work with the U.S. Department of Commerce to support the 2020 Census. It should be noted that revenues from carrier services tend to be on the lower margin side compared to its other services (managed services) which offer higher margins.

While revenue from managed services didn't quite double like carrier services did, it still saw revenues increase by 52% to $11.5 million compared to $7.6 million this time last year. The increase in revenue came as a result of expansion for existing government and commercial customers as well as increases in sales of accessories to government customers.

Chart made using WYY's financial statements

Cash: It's been quite the turnaround for the company. After having just $2.4 million in cash in 2018, WYY has managed to consecutively double its cash position over the past two years. In 2019, WYY had $4.5 million in cash, and in Q1 2020, the company had $9.3 million in cash and no debt. Based on current trends, WYY is on track to have well north over $15 million in cash by the end of the year.

With a stable and profitable business, management showed its confidence by announcing a $2.5M share buyback program in October. So far, the company has repurchased 864,000 shares as of December 31, 2019"

"Due to the health of our business, we are in a prime position to leverage our positive free cash flow to generate positive outcomes for our organization and benefit our loyal investor base," said Jin Kang, WidePoint CEO. "We have therefore announced a repurchase program as we believe it is one of the best means currently available to our organization to return value to all of our shareholders."

Having cash has never been more important due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic which has forced companies to raise cash any way they can. From convertible bonds, secondary offerings, etc., companies are raising billions of dollars and are paying a steep price for it as well, with cruise operator Carnival (NYSE:CCL) paying a coupon of 11.5% on $4 billion worth of senior notes just to stay afloat.

Luckily for WYY shareholders, they don't have to worry about the company fighting to stay afloat or raising cash to avoid bankruptcy like so many companies are doing right now. Instead, the company saw its revenues boosted from the pandemic due the needs of existing government and commercial customers. The company does have $5 million available to draw down on its credit facility, but that shouldn't be needed for the foreseeable future based on current trends.

Gross Margin: The quarterly report was pretty solid all the way around; however, the only real negative was that gross margin dropped from 19.4% last year to just 12.5% this year. On a quarterly basis, gross margin dropped from 17% in Q4 to 12.5% in Q1.

For many investors, seeing margins wildly fluctuating is a sign of poor management practices, or inferior products. However, neither is the case for WYY as the drop in gross margin is mainly due to the 2020 Census, which happens once every 10 years. So while 2020 Census is bringing in additional revenue on the top line, it's also temporarily dragging down the company's overall gross margin.

Below is a look at how gross margin has fared for WYY over the past year.

Q1 (2020) Q4 (2019) Q3 (2019) Q4 (2019 12.5% 16.9% 15% 18%

But with the company seeing continued high-margin revenue growth in managed services, on top of new contracts and its recently announced agreement with SYNNEX (SNX) - to expand sales of its Trusted Mobility Management ("TM2") solutions - margins should rebound considerably over the coming quarters.

Q2 Guidance: Like most companies, WYY did not give Q2 guidance, due to the ongoing pandemic which has rocked the economy and brought a lot of uncertainty and market volatility. While this has been standard practice on Wall Street, it seemed to rattle some investors as shares dropped after initially climbing more than 25% in after-hours trading.

"We're confident in our prospects over the long run, but not in our ability to predict when they will come to fruition in the short term. For those reasons we are not yet prepared to reinstitute full year guidance, nor do we believe it will be constructed at this time to provide a projection for the second quarter." - Jin Kang

While it's true that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't negatively impacted WYY's business model - and shouldn't going forward either - we believe management was just being cautious and that investors should not overreact to it.

Here's why.

During the conference call, WYY CEO Jin Kang gave a hint as to what investors could expect regarding Q2 revenue. He said that barring any unknown circumstances, the company should see similar revenues in Q2 as it had for Q1. This would put revenues in the range of $35-$40 million, which is significantly higher than current analyst estimates of $24.9 million.

Price Target ($1.65)

At the time of writing, WYY currently has a market cap of $49 million. We feel that because the company is still in its early stages of growing its EPS, the best way to value the company would be based on the price-to-sales ratio.

Market Cap 49.0M Shares Outstanding 83.8M Trading volume (10-day) 697K Institutional ownership 21.8% Debt 0 Forward P/S Ratio 0.37 Forward P/E Ratio 14

The P/S ratio reflects how much investors are paying for each dollar of revenues generated by a company. For example, if the P/S ratio is 1, it means that investors are paying $1 for every $1 of revenues generated by the company. Generally, stocks with a P/S ratio 1 or less are considered good bargains and with WYY at 0.37, the company is a bargain of all bargains.

In 2019, WYY delivered record revenues of $101.7 million. This represented 22% revenue growth year-over-year. As of today, the company is on track to deliver $140+ million in revenue in 2020, representing revenue growth of around 40%.

Data by YCharts

Based on the P/S multiples for comparable companies in the information technology services market, WYY should be trading anywhere from 1 to 3 times sales. Below is a breakdown on how much shares would be worth if the company traded at 1X, 2X and 3X sales. As you can see, Wall Street is severely underestimating WYY at the moment.

WidePoint Share Price 1X Sales $1.65 2X Sales $3.31 3X Sales $4.97

Because the company is still in its early stages of growing its EPS, the price-to-earnings really isn't the best metric to use right now. However, here's how it would break down at the moment. We expect the company to deliver $0.04 in EPS this year. Based on current prices, WYY would have a P/E ratio of 14. Not expensive at all for a company that is growing revenues by 40% this year. At the same time, based on our price target of $1.65, WYY's P/E ratio would be at 41. Again, not astronomical like most growth/tech companies, but not cheap by any means either.

EPS could be even climb higher depending on how much stock the company buys back this year. With the company expected to have $15+ million in cash by the end of the year, we'd love to see management announce a $5 million share buyback program. If so, and at current prices, the company could retire 8.6 million shares, or put another way, would reduce shares outstanding by 10.2%. Total shares outstanding would then drop to 75.1 million.

Of course, P/S is still the best way to value the company at the moment, along with its peers in the information technology services market. Based on our price target of $1.65, or just 1X sales, shares of WYY have more than 180% in upside potential.

Based on past performance and trading history, we believe the market won't likely support a valuation of 2X or 3X sales at the moment, which is why our price target is based on 1X sales. However, if the company can get more contracts and start to show the worth and potential of its vendor agreement with SYNNEX to expand sales of its TM2 solutions, those price targets on 2X sales ($3.31) and 3X sales ($4.97) won't be out of the question at all.

Image from WYY's Investor Presentation

Conclusion

With its vendor agreement with SYNNEX - a $5 billion company - a 12-month sole source contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as well as securing $20 million in new contract wins and contract extensions during the first quarter, WYY is setting itself up for some big years ahead.

The company is also benefiting from the pandemic with an increase in revenue and could very well see a much larger increase depending on how "normal" things return in a post-COVID-19 world.

If more people start working from home, WYY could see a big boost with its TM2 products that help organizations have more flexibility in working remotely and in a secure way. With a COVID-19 vaccine likely still 12-18 months away, we believe companies are going to be investing a lot more in solutions to keep them and their employees work safe and secure.

Image from WYY's Investor Presentation

We've written about WYY over the years and believe the company is arguably in its best financial position since we started covering it in 2014. Seeing as how shares traded over $2 per share in 2015 despite negative EPS and with quarterly revenue of $15-$20 million during this time frame, there's no reason why shares shouldn't at least match that.

Shares are very undervalued at the moment and present investors with a great risk/reward opportunity going forward. Trading at just 0.37 times forward sales, along with several looming catalysts this year, we feel there is at least 180% in upside potential for investors. It may take some time for the market to reward WYY, but we believe investors will be rewarded.

Risk Factors

Based on its market cap, WYY falls into the micro-cap company. Companies in this range come with a higher degree of risk compared to large-cap companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Competitive Market - WYY competes in a highly competitive market and against companies (public and private) which are considerably larger in terms of revenue and size. Some competitors are able to offer more scale, which can enable them to significantly discount their services in order to maintain market share. If WYY has to resort to deals with lower margins, profitability would suffer.

Termination Of Contracts - Some of WYY's contracts contain a standard clause which allows clients to cancel contracts with limited notice and without significant penalty. Termination by any client of a contract for services could result in a loss of expected revenues and additional expenses for staff that were allocated to that client's project.

Government Spending - The government portion of WYY's revenue is quite large. A change in the spending policies, budget priorities, or a government shutdown could cause the company to lose revenues.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WYY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.