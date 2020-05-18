Home Depot: Building Solid Returns For Investors

Investment Thesis

Home Depot (HD) is a household name in the United States. It dominates the home improvement market in the United States. While mature and stable, the industry is expected to continue to grow given an aging housing stock, low interest rates and shifting demographics.

Life-changing behaviors resulting from the virus pandemic will likely include more time spent at home. Our homes are now more visible than ever before, appearing in the background of online meetings and social media. We believe this bodes well for Home Depot, the industry leader with respect to operating margins and returns on capital. The company exhibits high barriers to entry with leading market share and economies of scale. We expect long-term returns in the low double digits.

Source: Home Depot website

History

Home Depot was co-founded by Bernard Marcus, Arthur Blank, Ron Brill and Pat Farrah in 1978. Ken Langone, an investment banker, helped secure the capital. The company sought to build home improvement superstores, larger than any competitors. Arthur Blank said, “Bernie and I founded The Home Depot with a special vision - to create a company that would keep alive the values that were important to us. Values like respect among all people, excellent customer service and giving back to communities and society.”

The company went public in 1981 and quickly expanded by acquiring the Bowater Home Center in Dallas for $40 million in 1984. Operating under financial stress in 1986, additional shares of stock were issued in a restructuring of the business. By 1989, Home Depot surpassed Lowe’s as the largest home improvement store.

In 2007, Robert Nardelli, CEO, mutually agreed to leave the company. In the years following the financial crisis, the company closed 54 stores, the EXPO Home Design Center and sold HD Supply to a group of private equity firms.

Remodeling and Renovation

Watching a few episodes of HGTV’s Love It or List It demonstrates home owners' tendency to stay in their existing homes, often due to location factors such as school district, neighborhood or proximity to family and friends. Home prices are at record highs, and there is a shortage of houses for sale. This creates the perfect storm for remodeling.

According to iPropertyManagement, “of those who have lived there [in their homes] for longer than six years, 61% will choose to renovate instead of move.” It reports home improvement sales are expected to be $465 billion in 2022 vs. $394 billion in 2018, up 18%, suggesting a growth rate of 4.2% annually.

The remodeling market experienced rapid growth since the financial crisis and represents 55% of the home improvement market, according to the Joint Center of Housing Studies of Harvard University.

Post-pandemic World

No one knows if and how the current health pandemic will affect the world. How we will work, play and live is to be determined, yet it has been proven many companies can achieve productivity without employees working in an office. As more people become comfortable using Zoom (ZM), Google Meet (GOOG, GOOGL), Teams (MSFT) and other forms of social online platforms, their physical environment will become more important to them. People like to express themselves through the ways in which they decorate. As more of our lives are shared online and in social media, one’s surroundings become more important.

Strategic Analysis

There are 14 different segments for which Home Depot provides sales data. The top five categories by revenue are: indoor garden, electrical/lighting, appliances, paint and tools.

Lowe’s (LOW) is the largest competitor, yet Menard’s and Ace Hardware (ACEHF) compete in some markets. In addition, each market has local mom-and-pop competitors such as nurseries and lumber & building supply stores.

The products sold by Home Depot are commodity in nature, yet they successfully consolidate an incredible mix of products under one roof. Like Walmart (WMT), the company utilizes economies of scale to offer a wide selection of products at competitive prices.

For customers needing a contractor, the company has a rolodex of pre-approved vendors for carpet installation, window replacement, HVAC repair, new water heater, Kitchen counter and cabinet installation, and more. Bathroom remodeling is also now an option. There is also an online project calculator to help estimate the cost of your project. Customers have peace of mind knowing Home Depot, a trusted brand, is behind them.

Home Depot offers workshops and classes for those wanting to tackle their home improvement projects. The opportunity to rent tool and equipment versus buying them stretches the budget and increases accessibility to homeowners who would never be able to afford a project otherwise.

Source: Home Depot Corporate Images

Geography

Home Depot competes in the North American market, primarily in the United States. States having the largest number of stores are: California, Texas, Florida and New York. According to Forbes, Texas enjoys 5 of the top 15 cities with the greatest home price appreciation. California and New Jersey have both some of the highest medium-income family households as well as the oldest housing stock. According to iPropertyManagement, “Most homeowners spent between $5,000 and $10,000 improving their homes in 2018, with those in more densely populated and metropolitan areas spending closer to $18,000.”

Barriers to Entry

Home Depot enjoys high barriers to entry, as demonstrated by high market share and returns on invested capital (ROIC). During fiscal year 2020 (retailers shift their fiscal years to end after Christmas), Home Depot’s return on invested capital declined as a result of an accounting change regarding how companies have to account for leases on their balance sheet.

Lowe’s, while also affected, experienced an increase in operating income last year which helped narrow the gap. Home Depot’s return of 48% continues to far exceed Lowe’s return of 21%. Return on invested capital is calculated as operating income less taxes divided by total assets minus current liabilities.

Economies of scale exist as well, as the company has almost 2,300 stores and 200 distribution centers in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Its size allows the company to achieve buying power from manufacturers and take advantage of co-op advertising.

One might not think of Home Depot when it comes to e-retailing, yet, the company ranks 4th in the United States only behind Amazon (AMZN), Walmart, and eBay (EBAY). It is currently making investments in 150 fulfillment centers with the goal of being able to ship to 90% of customers in the U.S. with same- or next-day delivery.

Operating margins

Home Depot’s operating margins of over 14% are considerably higher than the average retail company, which usually exhibit margins around 6%. In that respect, Lowe’s operating margins of 8% are very good for a retailer but fall short when compared to its largest competitor.

Taking operating margins into consideration with game theory (see “Games Companies Play” below), the vast difference in operating margins between Home Depot and Lowe’s gives Home Depot a huge advantage when entering markets once dominated by Lowe’s. Theoretically, Home Depot could reduce prices by 8%, forcing Lowe’s into a loss, while still remaining profitable itself with a roughly 6% operating margin. According to FactSet data, in the past year, Lowe’s closed 135 stores, while Home Depot opened 4 new stores.

Lowe's was outspending Home Depot for years on capital expenditures, yet Home Depot came out on top when it comes to its growth initiatives in digital. Over the past 5 years, both companies are spending roughly the same amount of revenue on capex.

Economies of scale are evident comparing advertising expenses as a percentage of revenue between the two firms. Home Depot is spending a smaller amount of revenue on advertising despite having revenue growth and a larger store base (1,984 versus 1,728).

Market share

The combined revenues of Home Depot, Lowe’s, Menard’s and Ace Hardware add up to $197 billion. Given Home Depot’s revenue of $110 billion, the firm has a 56% market share in a stable and mature industry.

Catering to the Pros

A focused area of growth is catering to the professional contractors and remodelers. This segment is growing double digits and approaching 45% of total sales. Based on research from Home Improvement Research Institute, 2/3rd of remodelers buy most tools and materials from a single supplier. Most purchases begin with online searches, yet 50% are buying more online, driven by younger professionals. Home Depot also offers delivery within 2-4 hours. This model is similar to that of auto parts companies such as AutoZone (AZO) and O’Reilly (ORLY), which sell to local auto repair shops and offer expedited delivery.

Games Companies Play

There are a number of mature markets dominated by two large companies. Coca-Cola (KO) and PepsiCo (PEP) are perhaps the most famous example, yet Home Depot and Lowe’s have the same characteristics. In Bruce Greenwald and Judd Kahn’s book Competition Demystified, a section titled “Games Companies Play” is devoted to the strategy’s companies in this type of market are faced with.

While the payoffs are hypothetical, the tree diagram displays the real strategies the companies face. If Home Depot enters a market Lowe’s is currently in, Lowe’s has a choice to accept Home Depot or to resist by lowering prices. If Lowe’s lowers prices, Home Depot can either draw back or persist by matching Lowe’s prices or lowering below them. Only in scenario D will Lowe’s not lose money, which is that Home Depot elects not to enter the market.

Growth Drivers

The drivers for future growth were identified in the company’s recent investor presentation. Household formation and Age of Housing Stock are expected to be the two key drivers of future revenue.

Source: Home Depot Quarterly Earnings Presentation

Household Formation

San Francisco Bank economist Fred Furlong researched household formation in his paper “Household formation among young adults” (Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, Economic Letter, May 23, 2016). His research details headship (head of household) rates have declined to levels not seen since before 1990. The financial crisis, high amounts of student debt and the preference of career first, marriage and family later have delayed household formation.

Using Census Bureau projections of headship rates, household formation should average about 1.4-1.5 million per year through 2020, up from just below 900,000 per year for the past five years, according to Furlong.

Home Price Index

The gold standard for home prices is the Case Shiller Home Price Index. A regression analysis between the two suggests an 80% correlation.

Home price appreciation is an important factor as many utilize the equity in their homes to finance home projects. Approximately 17% of projects over $50,000 are financed with home equity loans or lines of credit.

Existing Home Sales

Existing home sales were strong before the recent pandemic hit. Many realtors noted a short supply of existing homes versus the demand for existing homes. Some realtors also noted buyers purchasing a home sight unseen due to the demand in certain areas and price ranges.

Mortgage rates have remained low since the financial crisis providing an easier means to first-time home buyers as well as an opportunity for existing homeowners to refinance at lower rates. With rising home prices, low mortgage rates allow existing homeowners an opportunity to tap the piggy bank and access the equity they have in their home. Home improvement projects over $50,000 are often financed this way.

Age of Existing Homes

The demand for new homes has exceeded new builds since the financial crisis. Homebuilders are reluctant to take on large amounts of debt from buying land to develop. The average age of existing homes is, therefore, increasing. Almost half of homes in the U.S. were built before 1980. Only 6% is less than 10 years old. We see a long path forward for both new home construction and remodeling. Home Depot should benefit from both.

Determining house prices

Given the high correlation between home prices and revenue for Home Depot, it is reasonable to investigate the factors affecting home prices.

A number of demand-side and supply-side factors determine house prices. From the demand side, interest rates are at historic lows, the Federal Reserve is very accommodative with respect to boosting asset prices and Congress is working to boost the economy through fiscal stimulus programs such as direct payments to families and individuals, increases to standard unemployment insurance payments as well as grants and loans to businesses affected by the shutdown.

On the supply side, homeowners are continuing to list homes, even though traffic is softer given social distancing measures. Many contractors have continued to work through the pandemic. Early data suggests home prices are have remained steady over the past couple of months, despite a decline in buyers given social distancing and measures to maintain safety.

There are lots of short-term unknowns, yet, as businesses re-open and people get back to work, the dynamics behind the real estate market should begin to resume where they left off.

Capital allocation

Home Depot’s strategy to shareholder value includes paying a dividend as well as share repurchases. The company has taken advantage of low rates and opportunistically issued debt. In January this year, it was able to issue bonds due in 2029 at 2.95%, and in June 2019, it issued bonds due in 2047 at 3.90%. Most of the debt is due after 2030. Standard & Poor’s (S&P) rates Home Depot’s debt with an “A” rating and Lowe’s with a “BBB+”, which is a notch lower. The higher credit rating generally allows firms to issue bonds at lower rates.

The graph below from FactSet shows Home Depot in billions. One should note, there is no significant debt due in the near term, with most due after 2030.

Investments in growth from 2018 to 2020 are planned to be in excess of $5 billion. High returns on capital allow Home Depot to be a cash-generating machine.

Asset Value

The balance sheet contains the most reliable information, yet is largely ignored by analysts performing valuation. The method, made famous by Benjamin Graham, is where valuation will begin. For intangible assets and certain property, plant and equipment measures, reasonable values are used. Given Home Depot’s high barriers to entry, more attention is focused towards its earnings power value and returns.

Real Estate

The company owns 214 million square feet of retail store space, 2 million square feet of warehouse and distribution center space, and 1 million square feet of office space in Atlanta, Georgia. Our estimates of each segment coincide with marking up the PP&E by 20%.

Valuing the Brand

The Home Depot brand name is one of the most valuable in the world. According to Forbes, it has a value of $18.1 billion. Brandz suggests a value of $53 billion. Another method is to capitalize the advertising expenses of $116 million at the weighted average cost of capital, and this method suggests a brand value of $16.47 billion. For this analysis, a conservative value of $18.1 billion is used.

Workforce

There are 420,000 associates who come to work at Home Depot. Many have valuable experience in the construction industry. Sales associates make $11 per hour plus benefits. White-collar administrative workers make more. An average of $30,000 seems reasonable. Using a recruiting fee of 10%, the value of the workforce is about $1.25 billion.

The asset value of Home Depot is in the table below. Equity is negative. While this is generally a bad thing, the company's equity is negative because of the huge amount of Treasury stock - stock it has repurchased.

Earnings Power Value

The earnings power value method is essentially a discounted cash flow without growth. A value investor seeks to buy a franchise business close to its earnings power value, enabling it to get the growth for free. To begin the valuation, the discount rate or weighted average cost of capital must be determined. An 8% cost of equity is used here given the low interest rate environment as well as Home Depot’s consistent operating history. The company's weighted average cost of debt is 3%.

Revenue - FY2020 revenue is used to be conservative.

Operating margin - The trend includes an increase in margins, with 14.5% being a 4-year average.

Discount rate - As discussed above in the WACC section. Based on an 8% rate for equity and 2.75% rate for debt.

Cash - Every company needs some cash to operate. Here, an estimate of 10% is held back for operations.

Debt - Per most recent financial filings.

Shares - Per most recent financial filings.

The earnings power value (EPV) far exceeds the asset value. Home Depot is undoubtedly a franchise (meaning dominant and high-quality) business. The current market value is 60% higher than the earnings power value, suggesting investors are paying 60% for the franchise. Is this reasonable?

Value investors always want to buy a great business at the company’s EPV and get the growth for free, yet seldom does one get the opportunity to do so. Instead of answering the question directly, it is easier to look at it from a return perspective.

Expected Return for Home Depot

The expected return is comprised of the distribution yield, earning growth and organic growth.

Distribution Yield

The distribution yield is equivalent to all distributions, including dividends, share repurchases, debt reduction and interest paid divided by Enterprise Value (market value of stock + net debt).

The recent distribution yield is 4.5%, yet the 10-year average is 5.1%.

Earnings Growth

There are two methods to assess the organic growth.

The first is calculated using a 10-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for revenue, operating earnings or EBIT, and property, plant and equipment.

The second method is to determine the return the company could earn on incremental invested capital. It requires calculating growth capex and the percent of earnings being used for growth. The ROIC is then multiplied by this amount to determine the returns which can be earned from the growth capital expenditures. This results in a return of 1.5%.

Organic Growth

This is growth which can be achieved for free by either raising prices, increasing quantity, or a combination thereof. Same-store sales are used as a measure of organic growth. In the graph, one can see the huge difference between Home Depot and Lowe’s. While the 10-year average is over 5%, to be conservative we use 3.5%, which is what the company reported in its most recent financial filing.

Home Depot from a return perspective

We expect returns between 10% and 15% for Home Depot. Earnings growth using Method A results in a higher return versus Method B. In today’s environment, we believe this is an attractive investment opportunity.

Consider the Market Multiple

The final piece an investor should keep in mind is the market multiple. Home Depot’s EV-to-EBIT multiple averaged 15 over the time period shown. It is currently trading at a little less than 17. We are not concerned with a multiple contraction at this level.

Final Thoughts

Home Depot is a well-known company. It exhibits powerful barriers to entry. Returns of 10-12% are very attractive. The company has a great track record, the industry is growing and we believe there could be additional spending on home improvement as a result of life changes resulting from the current pandemic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORLY, HD, AZO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclosure: This article is not intended to be investment advice. Risks to investing may include a permanent loss of capital (money). Investors should do their own research and due dilgence before investing.