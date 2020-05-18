Kinder Morgan: The Time Is Now To Buy Shares As States Get Ready To Reopen

Energy stocks in general have been decimated over the past few years and the COVID-19 added a powerful accelerant to the flames. Roughly five years prior Kinder Morgan (KMI) and others within the energy infrastructure segment looked as if they were on the brink of destruction. KMI fell from $43.13 on April 27th, 2015 to $13 per share on January 11th, 2016 losing about 70% of its value in less than a year. Since that dramatic decrease shares of KMI have been trading sideways between the mid-teens and low twenties until COVID-19 occurred. KMI's shares decreased from $22.14 on February 18th, 2020 to a low of $12.35 on March 16th, 2020. Over the course of one month, history repeated itself as shares of KMI lost 44% of its value. The difference is today KMI is a much different company than in 2015. KMI has worked extremely hard to strengthen its operations and the new KMI has generated over $1.7 billion of adjusted EBITDA for more than twenty consecutive quarters which included three sharp declines in crude oil prices. I believe in my long-term energy thesis because there will never be a day where energy is not needed. Companies like KMI have one of the largest moats in any industry as the barriers of entry are some of the most severe to break through between political hurdles and the sheer cost of new infrastructure in time and capital. Over the short term COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on day to day life but I don't believe this will be the long-term story and in ten years looking back on this event it will look like a blip in time. If there was ever a time to purchase shares of energy infrastructure companies, the opportunity is now. As states and even the world economy start to reopen, more energy will be utilized and KMI will be there to deliver much-needed fossil fuels throughout the country. I believe we will see KMI over $20 by this time next year which is a 37.37% return prior to the dividends shares produce.

(Source: KMI Q1 2020 Presentation)

Kinder Morgan is a company transformed and is prepared for the headwinds produced by COVID-19

It's no secret that the global pandemic was the accelerant on top of the current issues for the energy industry as supply and demand issues were causing enormous pain points. The energy market was oversupplied and OPEC had agreed to multiple production cuts to offer some stability to declining commodity prices. The failed cuts which occurred in Q1 prior to the latest agreement when Russia said no to Saudi Arabia's proposal was an enormous blow to the stability of commodity pricing as supply was quickly overshadowing demand. Once economies started to shut down, globally, the demand for energy overall approached a screeching halt as we have never witnessed an event of this magnitude. For the past six weeks or so, life has been dramatically different as shelter in place orders have been in effect and the normal course of business has been altered. Demand for energy has fallen off of a cliff and the question isn't if it's more of a when for demand gradually increasing and the world getting back to some type of normal. This is presenting a long-term opportunity for investors who can ignore negative headlines and look at the energy space in a logical view.

KMI's business model like other midstream operators is primarily comprised of take or pay and fee-based services. These types of contracts help mitigate risk on the transporter side to offset the possibility of declining commodity prices and the correlating effects throughout the energy industry. KMI has "64% of its contracts scheduled to a take or pay methodology." This ensures KMI is paid the negotiated rate regardless of the amount of fuels that pass through its system. By companies electing to enter into a take or pay contract with KMI, they are reserving future capacity based on their future projections. The other popular contract for midstream operators is fee-based where a fixed rate is negotiated upfront between KMI and its customers. The revenue which is generated from fee-based contracts is based on volume which passes through the system as the fee has already been set. Fee-based contracts also are a mitigation method to an uncertain commodity market as fees are agreed upon upfront so regardless if commodity prices increase or decrease KMI is generating a revenue amount that is attractive to their overall business. It is just as important to select high-quality customers as securing take or pay and fee-based contracts which guarantee revenue. The energy sector has been on unstable ground since 2015 and we are seeing history rewrite itself as many exploration and production companies may be forced to file for Chapter 11 protection. As KMI noted in its Q1 presentation "less than $10 million of its DCF was effected in 2016" when E&Ps went through a similar situation as they are being faced with today. KMI has been very selective to which companies they enter into agreements with as "70% of KMI's customers are high-end companies such as large integrated energy and utility companies." Management has steered the ship in the correct direction as the larger companies are more resilient to downturns in commodity pricing especially when it extends for longer periods of time as we are seeing in today's markets.

Putting the negative news aside, we simply need energy for normal day to day aspects of life. I don't believe a day will come where energy is not needed and while a shift may occur to renewables I have not seen any data which shows fossil fuels becoming extinct over the next several decades. It's no secret that today we need less energy than we did two months ago. The question I want readers of this article to ask themselves would be is the current landscape of life sustainable for an extended period of time? Eventually, there will be a cure and/or treatment for COVID-19. We are already seeing shelter in place orders being lifted with staggered plans by multiple states about getting back to work and some type of normal. We will not be back to the way it was in the near future, but we also won't stay as stagnant as we have been through the month of April. As we get back to life as we knew it energy consumption will increase. I don't think anyone can answer when we will be back to normal but I also don't believe anyone believes shelter in place will be a long-term occurrence. Also don't forget that globally the population is growing and when population grows so does the demand for energy. When I take a step back I see a global picture where demand has been decimated but the overall civilization is growing. The demand for energy will increase in the long-term picture and even if supply overshadows demand for an extended period of time, energy will still need to move to its end users. KMI and companies like them are critical to the backbone of society and fuels will continue to move through their systems. The time is now to buy KMI for the long term because the services it provides will be needed today, tomorrow and for decades to come.

(Source: KMI Q1 2020 Presentation)

Outlook

KMI's projections on how the recent events due to COVID-19 are certainly negative and its annual operations will be impacted. KMI reported in its Q1 2020 presentation that its new adjusted EBITDA forecast would be $7 billion which is a reduction of roughly 8% while DCF would decline by 10% to $4.6 billion. On the positive side, at $4.6 billion, KMI's DCF is still in a position of strength as only $1.05 per share is paid out in dividends which would leave $0.97 per share in DCF. While crude and refined products have taken a large hit due to the current shutdown, natural gas is still in demand as well as storage. KMI is in a better position than others as the decrease in some business segments has been marginally offset by an increase in terminal capacity as excess production in conjunction with decreased demand created a scenario where the unleased terminal capacity came into high demand. Almost every tank KMI operates is now under contract and this presents a long-term opportunity because once the economy reopens this could generate new business as companies may transport their products with KMI as they are currently stored within KMI's facilities.

KMI has reduced its capex in 2020 by roughly $700 million which is about 30% of its previous budget. KMI still has $1.7 billion of expansion capital allocated to its roadmap of growth projects. Through 2022 KMI has a backlog consisting of $3.3 billion of commercially secured capital projects. From now until Q3 of 2020 KMI has 7.4 bcfd of projects coming online including the Permian takeaway projects, ELBA Liquefaction, Bakken G&P expansions and additions to the exports to Mexico. I believe these projects will be critical to KMI's future growth and success. COVID-19 is creating a short-term problem even though it seems like it will go on for years. The world population will continue to expand which will have a direct impact on an increasing global energy demand. As the world grows so will the demand for energy as hydrocarbons touch many different aspects of life. Even though today may look gloomy, the future is still bright for KMI and other midstream operators.

(Source: KMI Q1 2020 Presentation)

Dividends

Dividends are large incentives to investing in energy companies as they offer some of the most attractive dividends. Since KMI slashed its dividend in 2015 from $0.51 quarterly to $0.125 quarterly, KMI has slowly brought its dividend back to $0.2625 on a quarterly basis. KMI previously announced a capital allocation plan with an emphasis on increasing the dividend over a period of three years. Last year KMI increased its dividend by 25% and was supposed to increase its dividend by an additional 25% in 2020. If you read articles from @bradthomas he always says "the safest dividend is the one that's just been raised."

KMI's management team recently addressed its plans for the dividend. KMI indicated that its balance sheet is strong enough to follow through with its previously announced allocation program increasing the dividend by 25% in 2020 but the smart choice is to preserve its flexibility and balance sheet capacity. KMI didn't increase the dividend to $1.25 from $1 instead shareholders got an increase of 5% to $1.05. A 5% increase still shows management's confidence in the strength of its business operations and the security of its cash flows. Management indicated that assuming there is a return to normal economic activity throughout the fall, KMI's board will review the previous plans of increasing the dividend at its January 2021 meeting for the Q4 2020 dividend. KMI remains committed to increasing the dividend to $1.25 on an annual basis and this could occur within the 2020 fiscal year.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

In times of crisis, opportunities will emerge. KMI, in my opinion, is an opportunity as the need for energy will never go extinct. I believe the long-term thesis for fossil fuels is intact as the global population and middle class continues to expand, creating a long-term uptrend in the global energy demand. Despite the present situation with COVID-19 KMI has a runway for growth and share price appreciation. As shelter in place orders are lifted and the nation gets back to work, we will see the energy demand pick up from its recent level. KMI is a long-term play on the need for energy and shareholders are getting rewarded with a healthy dividend which is fully covered by KMI's DCF. With a dividend that has just been increased with a forward yield exceeding 7% and the possibility of another increase for the Q4 2020 dividend, shareholders have a lot to be excited about. KMI is a buy and shares could increase more than 30% by this time next year as I see shares getting back to the $20 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KMI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor or professional. This article is my own personal opinion and is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors should conduct their own research before investing to see if the companies discussed in this article fits into their portfolio parameters.