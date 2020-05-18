Quest Diagnostics Incorporated: A Leader In Diagnostic Information Services

The company has contributed to the COVID-19 relief by expanding the number of tests available to the public.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) is the world’s leader in diagnostic information services. With roughly 37% upside potential from current trading levels, the company is positioned well even during the current COVID-19 pandemic. DGX has contributed to the relief efforts by providing tests to the public. They have also developed a blood-based antibody test, which I believe will be a contributor to investors believing in the stock again. During the market selloff, DGX was down as low as $73.34 per share, levels not seen since April of 2016. Since the most recent selloff, the stock is currently up about 50%, but I believe there is still about 38% upside potential for the stock. This would price shares at $152. I have also priced in downside risk of 15%, where shares would trade around $95. Over the next 12-24 months, the stock is positioned well to outperform the overall market.

Background

According to the company’s annual 10-K:

"…the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services. We play a crucial role in the healthcare ecosystem, empowering people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. In the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. "

Company Overview

DGX reports revenues to two distinct business segments. The first is their Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) segment, which makes up 96% of the company’s overall revenue. The other 4% of revenue comes from the company’s Diagnostic Solutions segment. See chart after explanation of operating segments showing a breakdown of revenue. Below is a breakdown of how each segment operates and what they do.

Diagnostic Information Services

According to the company’s annual 10-K statement:

"We provide information and insights based on the industry-leading menu of routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing and anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. We have strong testing capabilities, including services for the predisposition, diagnosis, treatment and monitoring of cancers and other diseases, and offer advanced tests in many fields, including endocrinology, immunology, neurology and oncology."

Their clinical lab tests, “which are characterized as either routine, non-routine, or advanced, generally is performed on whole blood, serum, plasma and other body fluids, such as urine, and specimens such as microbiology samples” (10-K). Routine tests examine major organ functions, such as the kidney, heart, and liver, among others. The major tests ordered and performed in this area are blood chemistries, allergy tests, and blood cell counts. Non-routine tests are more challenging and typically require professional hands-on attention from highly skilled and trained professionals. These tests require advanced technology and materials, and thus, it may not be cost-effective for hospitals, IDNs (Integrated Delivery Networks), or smaller physician labs to offer these specific tests. Therefore, the majority of these tests are outsourced to clinical testing facilities with the expertise and ability to perform the tests. Advanced testing analyzes molecular diagnostics, oncology, and germline genetic testing.

DGX has a nationwide network of laboratories, including advanced labs and rapid response labs. The rapid response labs are used specifically for routine only testing services to customers who require a quick response. The company’s employees include medical directors, scientific directors, and genetic counselors who all assist in providing consultation services to healthcare providers and patients in regard to the tests and test results.

The company strives to be the first to provide solutions for emerging infectious diseases. Given the current COVID-19 pandemic, this fact can be crucial to potential investors. If the company is able to provide testing services and medical solutions to the pandemic, investors will view this positively and it will be a major catalyst for the stock price soaring.

DGX also offers Quanum health information technology solutions to their healthcare network. This platform allows for better overall patient health by giving clinicians the ability to understand patients’ health trends better. The platform also connects health providers to each other to provide the best possible care for all patients, no matter where they are in the country. Because of the ease of use of the platform and easily attainable patient information, DGX continually reviews compliance laws and regulations to ensure the platform can achieve its goals.

DGX provides solutions to pharmaceutical companies, specifically for companion and complementary diagnostic companies. In an article on Clinical Lab Manager’s website, it discusses the similarities and differences between these two types of diagnostic solutions. The company also offers Quest Clinical Trials Connect to assist these companies in accelerating clinical trial periods. This system provides these pharmaceutical companies with better access to appropriate patients and assists in physician outreach.

Finally, this segment is also made up of the BluePrint for Athletes performance tools. These solutions include testing services to collegiate and professional sports teams for their athletes to understand their bodies on a better level. Performance indicators, nutritional education and intervention programs, and injury assessment are just some of the things this platform is used for.

Diagnostic Solutions Segment

According to the company’s 10-K statement, “Our Diagnostic Solutions group includes our risk assessment services business, which offers solutions for insurers, and our healthcare information technology businesses, which offers solutions for healthcare providers”.

ExamOne, a Quest Diagnostics company, is the largest provider of risk assessment services in North America, according to the company’s 10-K. This company is responsible for providing underwriting support to life insurance companies, paramedical examinations, and lab testing/analytics. This support is important to life insurance companies so they can better understand the risks associated with each person who wants a life insurance policy.

*Chart obtained from the company’s annual 10-K statement showing the breakdown of revenues.

Competition/Market Share

The diagnostic information industry is extremely competitive. Companies with access to new and emerging technology are positioned to break into the market with more ease than those who do not have the same access. Some of the companies also have ties to hospitals, which could help drive their revenue for certain diagnostic tests and solutions. I believe DGX is positioned well as a leader in this space, so they are trusted by hospitals and other health services companies. Trust and track record are extremely important in the healthcare space because of the high-pressure situations companies are put under. For example, for a patient who needs fast results, they are more likely to use DGX’s rapid response labs over a new company due to the company's leading position in the space.

Response to COVID-19

DGX has made substantial investments to the COVID-19 relief efforts. According to the company’s most recent 10-Q statement, they are capable of conducting more than 50,000 COVID-19 tests per day and “have been effectively managing challenges in the global supply chain; and at this point, [we] have sufficient supplies to conduct our business”. They have also begun performing a blood-based antibody test, which they have the capability to provide approximately 150,000 tests per day.

The company believes COVID-19 will continue having an adverse effect on their business, but I believe they are actually positioned well during this time. This is in part due to their efforts to assist people with testing services. Being in the research health industry, I think if they can use their resources and expertise to develop and/or create better COVID-19 testing procedures, investors will see this as extremely positive news.

Valuation

I have created many different models and examined different metrics to try to value DGX effectively. The models I have built include a Comps Analysis, a Ratio Analysis (used to analyze ROE, ROA, Payout Ratio, etc.), Full-Projection Model, DCF Model, Sensitivity Analysis, and a Beta Calculation of DGX to GSPC. All of these models help me determine a fair intrinsic value for the company. Based on all of my models, I want to emphasize my bullish sentiment on DGX with about 37% upside potential. Below are all of my models and analysis.

Comps Analysis

For my Comps Analysis, I chose to compare DGX to Laboratory Corporation of America (LH) and NeoGenomics (NEO). LH is the best competitor for DGX because of extremely similar market capitalizations and services. LH is a smaller company and I wanted to analyze how a smaller company in the space trades relative to two large, well-established companies. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data gathered from respective company’s 10-Q statements.

Based on the above model, DGX is trading at a discount compared to their best competitor, LH, based on the P/E ratio I calculated. NEO’s calculated P/E ratio is extremely high compared to DGX and LH which is something smaller healthcare companies tend to have in common.

Ratio Analysis

The Ratio Analysis model I built allows me to better understand trends the company may be seeing over the last few years. The specific numbers I want to analyze by building this model are ROS, ROE, ROA, Payout Ratio, and Dividend Yield. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from 10-K statements.

This model is specifically built to analyze DGX from 2017-2019. I use this model to look for patterns or trends in the company’s data. After analyzing these metrics, I determined the company has been pretty consistent on a YoY basis. Sales have been steadily increasing and all the metrics I wanted to analyze have remained fairly consistent YoY. I see this trend continuing moving forward because of the overall strength of the company.

Full-Projection Model and DCF

For the projection model I built out, I project the company’s three financial statements for the next five years. This model allows me to have a better understanding of growth trends and margins moving forward. Below is my model:

*Created by the author using data obtained from the company’s 10-K statements.

My projection model allows me to build out my DCF model. I use the projections in this model to build out the DCF model which leads me to an intrinsic value for the company. Below is the model I created:

*Created by the author using data gathered from Full-Projection Model.

Based on this model, the intrinsic value for DGX is $159.38. At the current trading price of $111.08, this model signifies 43% upside potential. However, I take multiple metrics and models into consideration when determining a fair intrinsic value for companies. In my “Final Price Target Recommendation” section, I examine this closer.

Sensitivity Analysis

*Created by the author analyzing different growth rates and WACC’s from the DCF model.

The above sensitivity analysis analyzes how a change in WACC and terminal growth rate affect my DCF model’s intrinsic value calculation. I have determined a fair-trading range for the company to fall in the green highlighted boxes (which is $95-$200), while the red highlighted boxes signify negative stock prices, which should not be used in any further calculation. The average price target I determined from this model is $173.05. This price target signifies 56% upside potential.

Final Price Target Recommendation

Using all of the data I have obtained and analyzed, below is my model for determining an intrinsic value for DGX:

*Created by author showing how final price recommendation was achieved.

The above chart pulls intrinsic values which I have calculated from my DCF model, an average of the Sensitivity Analysis model, and a fair P/E multiples value. I then give each value a respective weight that I believe is appropriate to take into account for the final price. These percentages are determined by examining how effective the model is at determining, what I believe to be, a fair value for the company.

For the P/E multiples model, I used a P/E of 14 to value DGX. I believe a P/E of 14 prices in an appropriate amount of downside risk relative to my other models and historical trading trends for the company. In the green highlighted box is the 36.50% upside potential and the red highlighted box signifies 15% downside risk.

Risks to Consider

When considering investments in a portfolio, it is always smart to analyze the risks associated with the investment. One of the biggest risks I see is the possibility of lawsuits from patients. This could happen if test results are incorrect and people are hurt or killed because of it. This would be clearly detrimental to the company and to the stock. Another possible risk is the company’s ability to provide safe solutions to patients. The healthcare industry is typically more volatile than the overall market due to FDA approval processes. Because of this, if they do not get approval for new solutions to patient illnesses or diseases, investors could easily lose faith in the company and pull their money, driving the stock price lower.

To show how DGX’s stock tends to move with the overall market, I have built a Beta model below. I use this model to analyze how risky and/or volatile the company is compared to the overall market.

*Both of the above charts were created by the author analyzing monthly returns for DGX and GSPC.

The beta of the overall market is considered to be 1.00, so with DGX having a beta of 1.34, they are considered more volatile than the overall market. I attribute this higher beta to the market recognizing the aforementioned risks I have stated for DGX.

Conclusion

In conclusion, I’d like to emphasize my bullish sentiment on DGX. I believe the company is positioned well to outperform the market given their well-established market-leading position. My price target is strong at $152, and I will put a downside risk at $95. These trading levels represent 37% to the upside and 15% to the downside. I believe the company will continue to be a leader in this space and should strongly be considered for a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.