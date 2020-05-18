Travelzoo Is Beaten Down - But COVID-19 Is Hiding A Business Transformation

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha's service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Travelzoo (TZOO) is an internet marketing firm focused on the travel industry. However, they came about in a consumer focused way, which I think makes their business more durable. I also think they are a potential beneficiary of the way the travel ecosystem will operate in a post-coronavirus world, and they made a recent acquisition which I think should be quite accretive over time.

Background

Travelzoo is consumer and leisure travel focused. The company had its genesis in a regular email newsletter sent out with a list of great value travel deals. That has become the Travelzoo Top 20, with 33 million subscribers. They also run a website, app, and provide travel deal content for a variety of other websites. Finally, they have a "breaking deal" type service, where a single travel deal is sent out to subscribers.

The company charges for placement in all of its various channels. Advertisers pay mostly based on sales of travel through the linked offers. That makes their revenue stream a commission operation. As travel has declined dramatically, I would expect their current earnings to decline precipitously, at least in the short term.

The company has a strong balance sheet, with no debt (other than a promissory note for an acquisition which I'll cover later) and even that is covered by their cash balance at the end of the year. They have indicated they intend to try and re-finance this balance. This makes sense to conserve cash, although I'd expect the interest rate to be potentially high given the state of their markets.

The company has significant sales and marketing expenses (roughly 2/3rds of total expenses). I believe a material portion of that is online advertising. That could certainly be reduced during this period to conserve cash if necessary. I think its reasonable to expect that the company will be able to make it through this period given their lack of debt. Management has also regularly noted that their European and North American businesses are consistently profitable, and that they were investing (aka losing money) in Asia trying to build a business there. That effort has been ended, with the company announcing the close of its Asia-Pacific operations. Asia-Pacific revenue declined in 2019 even prior to the coronavirus, and the segment made significant losses, so I think the decision to pull the plug is logical.

The key performance metrics in Asia are also much worse than they are in Europe and North America. Specifically, cost to acquire a new member is higher than annual revenue per member, while the opposite is true in existing markets. That means that growth in their mature markets is more profitable than growth in Asia.

Post-Coronavius Impact

I believe travel will resume after the COVID-19 crisis has abated, and I think the company's target market (deal focused leisure travelers) will be one of the first segments to come back. This will take time but the percentage of the total travel market addressable by them should expand. That is because while their current market is mostly a group I would call deal focused, most people will probably be looking for deals for their initial travels. That should expand consumer interest in Travelzoo's offerings.

On the other side of the coin, travel suppliers (tours, hotels, cruise lines, etc) will be motivated by their fixed capacity and high fixed costs for perishable goods to increase occupancy even at lower prices. But they won't want to disrupt the pricing of their existing channels more than necessary, so offering deals through third party deal aggregators (that don't show up on online travel agent searches) seems likely to become even more popular. That allows suppliers to offer better pricing to price sensitive customers while keeping prices somewhat higher for loyal or those who have a specific reason to use the provider/property in question. That makes it a form of price discrimination, and travel providers are likely to be more aggressive with that in the near term as they deal with significant vacancy.

That has two benefits for Travelzoo. The first is that they have a limited amount of inventory slots (The Travelzoo top 20 has room for 20 listings) and if there is more demand for those slots there is the potential for them to charge higher prices for them. It is also likely that the quality of the deal required to get one of those slots goes up. As an example, maybe in 2019 a supplier needed to offer 10% off to get into the newsletter, but in 2020 they might need to offer 20% off.

Better deals in the newsletter has multiple benefits for Travelzoo. The biggest is a flywheel effect - if the deals in the newsletter are better, that will improve customer satisfaction with the newsletter. That will result in less canceled subscriptions, more forwards to friends, and generally higher interaction with the newsletter. It is also likely to result in more bookings, and thus more commissions. If bookings increase, the value of the newsletter to suppliers goes up, and so does the price Travelzoo can charge for placements.

So all in all, while I think the amount of leisure travel is almost certain to go down post-coronavirus, at least for awhile, I think the amount of money Travelzoo can take out of the system should go down by a much smaller amount.

The deal-focused nature of consumers going forward is already in evidence. During the shutdown, Travelzoo has started selling flexible booking vouchers for travel providers. They recently issued a press release detailing over 10,000 room nights booked at various locations over the last two weeks. The willingness of travel providers to pay Travelzoo fees for flexible and voucher based bookings is one example of the leverage they'll have going forward, and the willingness of consumers to book now for a deal is also a good sign.

I think that demonstrates that deal focused consumers will be the first to come back. Viad (VVI) operates travel attractions in North America and Iceland, and on their conference call they noted they are expecting that "given what we're seeing now, it's minimal revenue in the second quarter given the impacts of COVID-19." That is a much slower ramp up than Travelzoo seems to be having, suggesting that deal focused consumers may be the first market segment back.

Acquisition

The company had poor timing for a recent acquisition, but they paid a relatively low price for it, which I think is at least partially offsetting. In January, TZOO agreed to buy Jack's Flight Club, a newsletter provider for deals on flights. This business had the same initial premise as the Travelzoo newsletter - an email list of great travel deals, but focused on flights instead of hotels/tours.

But it has evolved in a different way. Because airlines are so consolidated, they pay little to nothing in travel agency commission, and don't pay for deal notification services. That makes the Travelzoo advertising model impossible, and so Jack's uses a subscription model instead. They charge a few dollars per month for access to their premium subscription model, which has more deals and can be customized.

Selling subscriptions probably makes them a better business than Travelzoo, and their margins and return on equity are much better. They filed Jack's 2019 financials which is obviously quite helpful. There was $2.45 MM of EBIT in 2019, and $2.07 MM of net income. The difference was entirely due to tax.

The purchase price for a 60% interest was $12 MM, which implies a 9.7X P/E. Jack's had $2.5 MM in cash and $1.6 MM in deferred revenue (subscriptions where they collected up front but haven't delivered the entire subscription yet) so even calling the deferred revenue debt that is EV/EBIT of 7.8X.

Travelzoo has consistently traded at a higher multiple than that, and Jack's is almost certainly a higher quality business. It also seems likely that Travelzoo will be able to add international growth to Jack's by promoting it through their existing channels, especially in North America. The existing Jack's customer base is very focused on the United Kingdom, and if Travelzoo can gain traction using Jack's in-house software for flight searches to create a comparable business in North America their would be the potential for significant very profitable growth.

Q4 2019 Corporate Presentation

This strategy seems very likely to work. The people who are hotel and tour deal shoppers (and thus Travelzoo subscribers) seem very likely to be interested in air travel deals as well. The same corporate presentation notes that Jack's had 15% growth in premium (paid) subscriptions in the first 7 weeks of 2020 after initially promoting the service to the Travelzoo membership in the UK. They also added 100,000 subscriptions to the free version of Jack's which is a huge new add to the top of their funnel, as free members are almost certainly the best source of future growth in paid members.

All in, I like the acquisition. The price was low given the quality of the business, probably due to its relatively small size. There is significant scope for growth, and Travelzoo is well placed to provide a catalyst for that growth. Jack's is a better business than the pre-existing Travelzoo operations, so the quality of the overall operation has improved by adding it.

Valuation

Travelzoo has pretty consistently traded at a high multiple of earnings. In the recent past that has been over 50X, but consistently around 30X earnings. It's a new economy, social media type business, which has been en vogue. It is also asset light with very high returns on equity. The business is high quality, and their existing subscriber base is an asset with significant recurring value. With the addition of a quality and fast growing subscription business, I don't think 12X earnings would be an unreasonable multiple to pay for such an operation.

The question of forecasting the earnings is quite a different one. It is completely unreasonable to think that 2020 earnings will be anything like 2019, given the sea change in proclivity to travel the world has experienced. Therefore, some assumptions will be necessary. The first one I'll make is that Travelzoo's business will return to something close to its previous level of productivity by 2021. I doubt very much that worldwide travel will have been restored to previous levels by then, but I think the "deals" nature of their business will allow them to monetize more effectively in a down market, so I expect their share of total travel spend to increase, and that some of the cost cuts I expect will stick. I will assume their Asian business is wound down by then, and I will apply a 20% haircut to their ex-Asia results from 2019.

Further, I assume that they will lose 60% of revenue and gross margins in 2020 from their ex-Asia business, and will cut spending there by 30%.

Applying those factors to their 2019 income statement suggests an operating loss of approximately $20 MM.

Taking into account the $19.5 MM in cash on their balance sheet at year end, subtracting a $20 MM operating loss, the $12 MM payment for Jack's and assuming they unwind $6 MM of negative working capital would give them a negative $18.5 MM cash balance. I assume there will be some finance charges associated with borrowing that money, so round it up to a $25 MM charge against my valuation.

Adding the 2019 EBIT of Jack's and my 2021 forecast for legacy Travelzoo gets a figure of $15.5 MM. Assuming a 25% tax rate that produces earnings of $11.6 MM. At a 12X multiple that suggests a value of $139 MM, less the $30 MM, for a valuation of $109 MM.

The company will need to pay for the remainder of Jack's, which will cost $6 MM at the minimum amount. That seems likely given the calculation is based on 2020 results. Deducting that suggests a value of $103 MM.

At $189 MM, that implies a value per share of $8.99, or fully double their current price of $4.48.

Risks and Upside

This will trade with the market's opinion on coronavirus concerns until the pandemic is over, and is a bit of a "risk-on" name. The biggest (and most obvious) risk is that the pandemic will last longer than I've accounted for. Still, there are a number of sources of conservatism here. I haven't accounted for any of the considerable synergies between Jack's and Travelzoo, and the Jack's subscriber base was up 15% because of those synergies less than two months after the acquisition. While I doubt that growth rate will continue, it does speak to the potential. I also think its possible they will cut more than 30% of their costs this year.

Probably the risk I'm most concerned about is that they end up issuing equity or convertible debt at the lows, and diluting away the upside. I assumed the cash they'll need to get through this would be expensive, adding to its value to account for short term financing costs. I would prefer they access straight debt even if it is expensive, and I think the recurring subscription revenue from Jack's should help with that.

I also think it's possible they will have some working capital benefits from their new focus on voucher sales. I doubt they pay 100% of the hotel's share to them immediately, I think it's very likely there is a holdback to ensure the hotel delivers the service and to cover refunds to those who choose to cancel their voucher. Thus, Travelzoo will be able to keep cash on their balance sheet for potentially quite awhile (some vouchers are for 2021 redemption). That should help them bridge the gap.

Conclusion

There is huge upside here to a reasonable base case, and if travel bounces back more than I've expected or they are able to generate meaningful synergies with Jack's the upside could be even greater. I think their clean balance sheet and obvious non-tangible assets (their customer lists) should help them get through the crisis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TZOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.