Comparing Whiting Petroluem's Post-Bankruptcy Enterprise Value To Its Reserves

The result of this comparison has implications for how other oil and gas companies might be valued after bankruptcy.

We can then compare that enterprise value to the value of the company's oil and gas reserves.

We can use Whiting's current bond prices to forecast the company's enterprise value after bankruptcy.

On April 1st, Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) announced it was going bankrupt. In late April, it announced how the company will be split between current lenders and shareholders after bankruptcy.

Based on the company's bond prices, we can estimate the post-bankruptcy Whiting Petroleum's enterprise value. We can then compare that enterprise value to the value of the company's oil and gas reserves.

In doing so, we can see how the market is valuing those reserves. Using that valuation, we can guess what other distressed oil and gas companies' reserves might be worth in bankruptcy.

Calculating Whiting Petroleum's Post-Bankruptcy Enterprise Value

Enterprise value is the value of all the money invested in a company. It is the sum of the company's market capitalization, or the total price of its equity (stock), and the value of its debt minus cash (or "net debt").

Whiting Petroleum's debts can be found in its first quarter 2020 quarterly report:

Source: Whiting Petroleum 1Q 2020 10-Q

Post-bankruptcy, the company's shares will mainly be divided among current debt holders. The allocation of those shares can be found in Whiting's Restructuring Support Agreement:

Source: Whiting Petroleum Restructuring Support Agreement

According to the agreement, 97% of the post-bankruptcy stock will go to current noteholders (bondholders) and 3% to current shareholders.

However, it is not that simple. The agreement also notes "8% of the aggregate amount of New Common Stock…shall be reserved for…the Management Incentive Plan." The 97/3 split above only applies to the 92% of shares that won't go to the Management Incentive Plan.

To summarize:

Current Holders Pre-Bankruptcy Face Value Post-Bankruptcy Value Credit Agreement $1,070 million $1,070 million Management Incentive Plan (MIP) N/A 8% of Equity Senior Notes $2,368 million 89.24% of Equity Stock $83.22 million 2.76% of Equity

We can calculate Whiting's post-bankruptcy equity value by looking at the company's bond prices:

Senior Note 5/15/20 Price per $100 in Face Value 1.25% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020 $7.00 5.75% Senior Notes due 2021 $6.75 6.25% Senior Notes due 2023 $7.99 6.625% Senior Notes due 2026 $7.99 Average $7.43

Whiting bondholders feel their bonds are worth, on average, 7.43% of face value. 7.43% of the company's senior notes' face value is $176 million.

If $176 million is equivalent to 89.24% of the company's post-bankruptcy stock, 100% of that stock would be worth $197.22 million.

We calculated Whiting's implied post-bankruptcy stock value using the company's current bond prices. We could also use the current stock price to do the same calculation. The market capitalization on 5/15 was $83.22 million. Current shareholders will get 2.76% of the company's post-bankruptcy stock. If 2.76% of the company's post-bankruptcy stock is worth $83.22 million, the stock will be worth $3,015 million in total.

This is very different from the post-bankruptcy stock value implied by the company's bond prices. Elephant Analytics noted this discrepancy in an article titled "Whiting Petroleum's Bankruptcy: Shares Are Trading At Over 10x The Value Implied By The Unsecured Notes." Elephant argued using historical precedent that current bond pricing, not stock pricing, should "[be] fairly close to representing Whiting's value, at least based on current market conditions." WYCO Researcher's article "Whiting Petroleum Shareholders Are Getting New Stock Under The Bankruptcy Plan" made the same argument.

Bond investors are more likely to be professional investors than stock investors. Between that and Elephant and WYCO's arguments, it seems likely Whiting's bond prices better reflect its post-bankruptcy value than its stock price.

Obviously, there's no way to know where Whiting's stock will trade post-bankruptcy. In this article, we will assume they will trade at the stock value implied by current bond prices. With that value, we can calculate the company's enterprise value.

Post-bankruptcy, Whiting will still have $1,070 million in debt from its current Credit Agreement. According to the Restructuring Support Agreement, the Credit Agreement amount will be refinanced or repaid in full. If refinanced, there will be the same amount of debt. If repaid in full, it will probably be with new debt. Either way, the company will still have $1,070 million in debt.

We don't know Whiting's post-bankruptcy cash amount. We will assume it will be a small fraction of its debt. Because of that, we will ignore it.

Thus, to calculate Whiting's post-bankruptcy enterprise value, we simply add its $1,070 in post-bankruptcy debt to the implied post-bankruptcy stock value of $197.22 million. This totals $1,267.22 million.

Whiting Petroleum's Reserves

At the end of 2019, Whiting Petroleum's underground oil and natural gas reserves had a value of over $3,700 million:

Source: Whiting Petroleum 2019 Annual Report

It is hard to say what they are worth now. Whiting's reserves were measured using the "standardized measure." That measure, also called the "after-tax PV-10," adds up a company's expected cash flows from its reserves and subtracts the costs of extracting those reserves. The resulting net cash flows are then discounted back to the present at a rate of 10%. This discounting compensates for the fact that future profits from extracting oil and gas are not worth as much to the company as profits that can be immediately realized today. Though the "standardized measure" is the most common metric for a company's reserve value, it has flaws. According to the company's 2019 annual report:(Block Quote)If the 12-month average oil prices used to calculate our oil reserves decline by $1.00 per Bbl, then the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of our estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2019 would have decreased by $137 million. If the 12-month average natural gas prices used to calculate our natural gas reserves decline by $0.10 per MMBtu, then the standardized measure of discounted future net cash flows of our estimated proved reserves as of December 31, 2019 would have decreased by $41 million.

Source: Whiting Petroleum 2019 Annual Report

WYCO Researcher's aforementioned article pointed out a problem caused by this passage:

…using a $39 decline in oil and $0.80 decline in gas, the decline in pre-tax PV10% value would be $5.671 billion, which is impossible because it would put the value at a negative $1.929 billion.

Source: "Whiting Petroleum Shareholders Are Getting New Stock Under The Bankruptcy Plan"

This problem comes from how the standardized measure is calculated. As noted in the annual report, the "future net cash inflows" are based on "12-month average" prices. This implies all the company's reserves will be extracted at or around those prices. In Whiting's annual report, those "12-month average" prices were the average prices for 2019.

The part of WYCO's article quoted above uses today's much lower prices to value Whiting's reserves. It uses the formula from Whiting's report to get a reserve value of negative $1.929 billion. Because of this, WYCO concludes the reserve valuation from Whiting's 2019 annual report "is not really a useful metric…to determine the current value of Whiting's assets."

This is a reasonable conclusion. However, I think another interpretation is also possible.

Valuing Whiting's reserves using today's prices implies the company will sell all those reserves at those prices.

This seems unlikely. Whiting produced 45.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBOE) in 2019. This includes both oil and natural gas production, which have been converted into an equivalent volume of oil. The company's 2019 reserves contained 485.8 MMBOE. This is around 10 years of production at 2019 levels.

It's unlikely oil and gas prices will stay at today's levels for 10 years. It thus doesn't make sense to value Whiting's reserves using today's prices. It makes more sense to value them based on the long term price of oil and gas, since that is much closer to the price most of them will be sold at. If you think long term prices will be higher than they were in 2019, the reserves are probably worth more than $3.7 billion. If you think they will be lower, the reserves are probably worth less than $3.7 billion.

There are many opinions on the future price of oil and gas. However, I feel long term prices will not be much lower than 2019's prices.

This can be seen in the U.S. Energy Information Administration's January 2020 Short Term Energy Outlook (PDF). That outlook anticipated declining gas production in 2021 despite a forecasted price of $2.54 per million British Thermal Units (MMBtu).

This only makes sense if the average U.S. natural gas producer will be barely profitable at $2.54/MMBtu. If companies would be highly profitable at that price, they would increase production. Since they're not forecasted to be highly profitable at that price, that implies the average U.S. cost of producing natural gas won't be much lower than $2.54/MMBtu.

If the average long term cost of producing natural gas in the U.S. won't be much lower than $2.54, the long term gas price will be higher than that. This is because natural gas producers won't produce gas unprofitably forever.

Similarly, a May 2019 Rystad Energy report shows much of the world's oil is not profitable to explore for and produce at prices under $40 to $50 per barrel:

Source: Rystad Energy ranks the cheapest sources of supply in the oil industry

This chart doesn't include the much higher prices many oil-producing countries need to balance their budgets. For example, the most recent Federal Reserve estimate indicates Saudi Arabia's fiscal breakeven in the next two years will be around $60 to $70 per barrel. Countries like Saudi Arabia are thus incentivized to manage production volumes so oil prices are above $60 to $70 per barrel.

Based on these factors, the long term oil price is unlikely to be much lower than $55.69/barrel. Similarly, the long term natural gas price is unlikely to be much lower than $2.58/MMBtu. Those are the prices Whiting used to calculate its 2019 reserve value. Thus, Whiting's reserves are unlikely to have a long term value much lower than that 2019 reserve value of $3,701 million

Because of that, we can use Whiting's 2019 reserve value as a benchmark for comparison to Whiting's post-bankruptcy enterprise value.

Comparing Whiting's Post-Bankruptcy Enterprise Value to Its Reserve Value

As calculated earlier, Whiting Petroleum's implied post-bankruptcy enterprise value is around $1,267 million. This is only about 34% of the company's 2019 reserve value, which was $3,701 million. The market thinks Whiting, post-bankruptcy, will only be worth 34% of what its reserves were valued at using 2019 prices.

An oil and gas company's ultimate source of value is its reserves. Enterprise value is a good metric to compare to a company's intrinsic value because ultimately, both lenders and shareholders have a claim on that value. If a company's enterprise value is significantly lower than its intrinsic value, that enterprise value will theoretically rise to meet that intrinsic value. Because the face value of a company's debts is fixed, almost all that rise will occur in the company's stock price.

Hypothetically, if Whiting Petroleum's post-bankruptcy enterprise value were to rise to its $3,701 million in 2019 reserve value, its post-bankruptcy market capitalization would increase from the current implied $197.22 million to around $2,630 million. This is equal to $3,701 million minus the company's $1,070 million in post-bankruptcy debt. This would represent a 1300+% increase in the company's post-bankruptcy stock price.

There's no reason to think this sort of increase will happen. A big reason Whiting Petroleum is going bankrupt is because of the company's problems. These problems include the low prices the company actually gets for oil and gas:

Source: Whiting Petroleum 1Q 2020 10-Q

The average oil price in first quarter 2020 was $46.05/barrel. Despite that, Whiting only got $37.03/barrel due to its "inability to meet the minimum volume commitments" under one of its delivery contracts. Similarly, though the average natural gas price was $1.88/MMBtu, Whiting got $0.17/MMBtu, about 9% of that. This was due to, among other things, "high fixed third-party costs for transportation, gathering and compression services." Such problems will continue even after bankruptcy.

That said, an enterprise value to reserve value ratio of around 34% is cheap. Most oil and gas producers have enterprise values higher than their reserve values. This low EV/reserves ratio is certainly something to keep in mind if the company's operational situation does improve.

Conclusions

Based on the current price of the company's bonds, Whiting Petroleum is expected to trade at an EV/reserves ratio of around 34% after bankruptcy. This is unusually low, though it could be justified due to the company's operational problems.

This result has interesting implications for other potentially bankrupt oil and gas companies. For example, according to a late April 2020 report, Chesapeake Energy (CHK) is also preparing to file for bankruptcy. Using Whiting's example, we could forecast what Chesapeake might be worth after bankruptcy. We could do this by applying an EV/reserves ratio similar to Whiting's to Chesapeake's 2019 reserve value.

Of course, every company's situation is unique. Different companies deserve different EV/reserves ratios based on their circumstances. That said, this method does give us a way to value oil and gas companies considering bankruptcy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The content here is not meant as investment advice. Do not rely on it in making an investment decision. Do your own research. The content here reflects only the author's opinions. Those opinions might be wrong. This content is meant solely for the entertainment of the reader and its author.



Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.