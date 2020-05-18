Gazprom: Well-Positioned To Weather The Storm

Nevertheless, the company has one of the best risk/reward ratios and its low-cost pricing structure will help it to weather the current storm quite well.

Gazprom (OZGPY), along with other companies from the O&G industry, greatly depreciated in value and now its stock trades at its May 2019 levels. Record low prices for natural gas and the spread of COVID-19 all around the globe contributed to the decline of its shares and it will take time for the stock to recover. Nevertheless, Gazprom once again represents a great buying opportunity for those who haven't been able to purchase it in the past. As a low-cost producer of natural gas, Gazprom can outlive nearly all of its competitors. While there's a high chance that its goal to increase the dividend payout ratio to 50% will be pushed to a later date, the company's long-term outlook is optimistic. While my long position is currently in negative territory, I believe that Gazprom at the current price is a bargain. Considering this, I decided to double down my position and have no plans to close it sometime soon.

Short-term Headwinds

On February 3, I published my latest bullish article on Gazprom. Since that time, the company's stock declined roughly 30% due to a massive selloff that happened all around the globe in late March. In addition, Gazprom also suffered from low prices for natural gas due to the warm weather that dropped the demand for gas. The past winter was the hottest in Europe's modern history. As a result, Gazprom exported to Europe only 199 bcm in 2019 in comparison to 202 bcm in 2018.

Lower prices and lower volume contributed to the decline of the company's earnings. In 2019, Gazprom's revenues declined by 7% Y/Y to ~$104.8 billion, while net income of ~$16.33 billion was down 17% Y/Y. Nevertheless, Gazprom still decided in April to distribute 30% of the unadjusted net profits to its investors in the form of dividends.

However, in the current environment, I won't be surprised if next year the payout ratio will not be increased to 40% like it was planned back in December. As a 95.68% owner of Gazprom Neft, Gazprom receives a bulk of its profits from its oil subsidiary. Considering the current volatility on the oil market and low oil prices due to weak demand, Gazprom Neft will not be able to achieve the same level of profitability as a year ago. At the same time, there's no guarantee that the price of natural gas will increase by the end of 2020. As a result, investors should expect the dividend payout ratio in the future to be the same as it is today.

Another problem that Gazprom is facing at the moment is the inability to finish the construction of Nord Stream 2. Last year, the US threatened to sanction the contractor that was building the underwater pipeline for Gazprom. This forced Gazprom to look for the domestic contractor that has the right ships capable of finishing the job. According to various reports, Russian vessel Admiral Chersky was able to reach German port Rügen after a three-month journey from Russia's Far East and will be able to begin the work shortly. However, a few days ago, the German regulator forced Gazprom to comply with the EU Energy Directive, which says that a gas producer cannot operate a pipeline. To make the pipeline operational, Gazprom will need to go through the unbundling process and give the right to operate the pipeline to an independent entity. As a result, Gazprom will most likely give exclusive rights to operate the pipeline to some of its Russian related entities to comply with the directive on paper.

Long-Term Catalysts

Since Russia is the biggest shareholder of Gazprom, I believe that it's a matter of time before the natural gas from Russia starts to flow through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline. It's unlikely that after years of building the pipeline, Germany decides to kill the project at its final stage and backstab Russia and Gazprom, which supplies most of its gas to German consumers through other pipelines.

In the meantime, Gazprom has lots of catalysts that make it well-positioned to weather the current storm. First of all, its 5-year transit deal with Ukraine will help the company to continue to supply gas to Europe, while Nord Stream 1 and Turkish Stream are also working at full capacity. As the current price of natural gas remains low, Gazprom has enough liquidity not to worry about it a lot. Unlike its foreign competitors, which will most likely declare bankruptcies, as a lot of them have debts with maturity in 2022-2024, Gazprom will not face their fate. Right now, the breakeven cost for US LNG producers is around $3 mmBTU. With the current price below $2 mmBTU, they will not be able to stay in the business for long. If they decide to ship their gas to Europe, the breakeven cost will be even more. The truth is that in the current market environment, only monopolies like Gazprom can survive and outlive its competitors.

In addition, to keep the dividend payout ratio high, Gazprom already outlined a plan to cut its capital expenditures. The company will decrease its CapEx from ~$25 billion in 2019 to ~$13.60 - ~$19 billion in 2020. Also, as the Power of Siberia pipeline is now operational, Gazprom will be able to decrease its exposure to the European market. Currently, the company transfers only 5 bcm to China, but by 2025 the supply will be as high as 38 bcm per year.

On an EV/EBITDA and P/E basis, Gazprom is undervalued to its major global energy peers. Its P/E ratio of 3.48x is way below the industry's median of 13.83x. Once we get the pandemic under control, the demand for commodities will once again increase. When that happens, Gazprom will be first to benefit from it and investors have the chance to purchase its stock at an attractive price.

Considering all of this, I still view Gazprom as a great long-term investment with lots of ability to create value. It has one of the best risk/reward ratios and its low-cost pricing structure will help it to weather the current storm quite well. I decided to increase my long position in Gazprom and have no plans to sell it sometime soon.

