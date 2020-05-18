PBF Energy: Dividend Gone And Unlikely To Completely Return Anytime Soon

The company's free cash flow appears only to be capable of sustaining approximately half to two-thirds of its previous dividend, which would still provide a yield of up to 8.80%.

If the company were to reinstate its previous dividend, investors buying now would receive a yield on current cost of around 13%, which is very attractive.

Introduction

During normal periods of operating conditions, dividend investors tend to focus on which opportunities present the best value. Whilst this still applies, to help inform this decision-making process it has become important to consider which reduced or suspended dividends are likely to be reinstated down the road once operating conditions permit. The independent oil refiner PBF Energy (PBF) falls into this category, as it recently completely suspended its quarterly dividend, which, if reinstated, would provide a dividend yield on current cost of around 13%.

Dividend Coverage

When assessing dividend coverage, I prefer to forgo using earnings per share and use free cash flow instead, since dividends are paid from cash and not from “earnings”. The graph included below summarizes PBF Energy's cash flows from the last quarter and previous three years.

Since the company's dividend is now completely suspended, it would be rather pointless to assess its ability to sustain it during this downturn. Nevertheless, by reviewing PBF Energy's historical performance during normal operating conditions, it is possible to infer the company's ability to reinstate it once a recovery eventuates.

Its dividend coverage throughout 2017-2019 was quite mixed and varied significantly, ranging from a non-existent level of negative 5.47% in 2017 to a solid level of 143.09% in 2018, with an average across the three years of 78.60%. This indicates that, on average, PBF Energy is funding almost one-quarter of its dividend payments through debt, which is not sustainable in the long term, and thus, its shareholders cannot realistically expect the company to reinstate its previous dividend, especially since the industry is not expected to experience any rapid growth. Any rapid earnings growth is likely to come via acquisitions, which increase debt, and thus, any additional free cash flow would likely be required to deleverage in the medium term.

To provide a margin of safety, I estimate that the company could afford to reinstate approximately half to two-thirds of its previous dividend after a recovery, which would cost approximately $72-96 million. Based on its average free cash flow from 2017-2019, this would result in dividend coverage of 154.52% and 115.89%.

It may be noticed that the operating cash flow numbers utilized in this analysis included a wide array of other cash line items, as listed beneath the graph that is included above. Whilst this is certainly not the textbook definition of operating cash flow, the goal of all my analyses is to present available financial data in what I believe to be the best manner possible to provide a true representation of the company's situation. If these were excluded, it would materially boost PBF Energy's free cash flow and thus dividend coverage, however, it would also be ignoring other demands on its cash flow that I believe outrank paying dividends. At the end of the day, this provides the most conservative approach and thus provides a margin of safety, as I believe that it is better to be surprised to the upside rather than the downside.

Financial Position

Whilst PBF Energy can likely afford to reinstate approximately half to two-thirds of its previous dividend once operating conditions recover, the timeline of this occurring will depend upon its financial position. The three graphs included below summarize the company's financial position from the last quarter and previous three years.

After reviewing PBF Energy's financial metrics from the end of 2019, it appears that the company entered this downturn with a modest and safe level of leverage. Following its subsequent $1.176 billion Martinez Refinery acquisition, the company's leverage has increased significantly and was further hampered by the recent tough operating conditions. Since its leverage is now high, as evidenced by the gearing ratio of 53.25%, this means that PBF Energy will need to deleverage once operating conditions recover, and thus, it will inhibit the company's ability to safely reinstate any material dividend. Whilst its negative net debt-to-EBIDTA and operating cash flow as well as interest coverage would normally be very alarming, this should only prove temporary and hence improve once operating conditions recover.

Naturally, the extent that the company is required to lower its net debt will depend on the length of this downturn and any additional debt that it incurs from continued negative free cash flow. Since this is impossible to accurately predict due to the uncertainties surrounding the timing of any recovery, an example is provided below to illustrate the severity of this task.

It seems most likely that at the minimum PBF Energy will need to reduce its net debt by $1 billion to bring it back closer to its level at the end of 2019. Even if the company were to exit this downturn without incurring any additional debt after the end of the first quarter of 2020 and see its free cash flow surge to $200 million at roughly twice its average from 2017-2019, both of which are very bullish assumptions, reducing net debt by $1 billion would still take it five years. This obviously assumes that the company also abstains from any dividend payments, and thus, waiting this length of time without any dividend is not particularly desirable for dividend investors.

Whilst its leverage is certainly undesirable, thankfully its liquidity is still adequate with current and cash ratios of 1.02 and 0.35 respectively, indicating the company should have no issues meeting its upcoming liabilities. This is further reinforced by the company having no material upcoming debt maturities and $2.6 billion remaining undrawn from its primary $3.5 billion credit facility. Given this, it appears likely that PBF Energy will be able to remain a going concern, provided a recovery eventuates within two years.

Conclusion

Even though it would be excellent to buy now and receive its previous dividend in the future, this seems unlikely to eventuate. Based upon the company's dividend coverage, its future dividend prospects appear closer to half or two-thirds this level, which still would provide a decent yield of 6.60% and 8.80% respectively. Unfortunately, if PBF Energy wishes to deleverage, it appears that it will take quite a number of years before the company could afford to reinstate this dividend, so investors should be prepared for a wait. Given this, I believe that a Neutral rating is appropriate, as it certainly is not my favorite dividend investment.

Notes: Unless specified otherwise, all figures in this article were taken from PBF Energy’s Q1 2020 10-Q, 2019 10-K and 2017 10-K SEC Filings, and all calculated figures were performed by the author.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.