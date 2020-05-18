Dividend Changes: May 9-15, 2020

I monitor dividend change announcements for stocks listed in Dividend Radar, a weekly auto-generated spreadsheet of stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories based on streak length: Champions (25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the past week, three companies in Dividend Radar announced dividend increases, and four companies announced dividend cuts or suspensions. None of my DivGro holdings announced dividend changes this week.

The following table presents a summary of dividend increases.

The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, while Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs is the number of years in the streak, while 5-yr DGR is the trailing compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a five-year period. Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so the last column (1-yr DGR) gives an indication of how the dividend has changed in the past year, on a trailing basis.

A new addition to the summary table is an indication of fair value (FV). Green means In the Margin of Safety, while red means Above Fair Value. An unshaded cell means At Fair Value.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, CAH is a healthcare services company providing pharmaceutical and medical products and services that help pharmacies, hospitals, and other healthcare providers to focus on patient care. CAH also provides medical products to patients in the home.

On May 11, CAH declared a quarterly dividend of 48.59¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.0% from the prior dividend of 48.11¢.

Payable July 15, to shareholders of record on July 1; ex-div: June 30.

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Established in 1914, MSA develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facilities. The company's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fall protection devices. MSA is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

On May 12, MSA declared a quarterly dividend of 43¢ per share.

This is an increase of 2.4% from the prior dividend of 42¢.

Payable June 10, to shareholders of record on May 22; ex-div: May 21.

Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN)

Formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., MTRN manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. MTRN was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.

On May 14, MTRN declared a quarterly dividend of $11.5 per share.

This is an increase of 4.5% from the prior dividend of 11¢.

Payable June 10, to shareholders of record on May 29; ex-div: May 28.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including a chart from F.A.S.T. Graphs for one of this week's dividend raisers, CAH.

In this chart, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the time frame in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CAH's price line [black] is below the primary valuation line [orange] and below the stock's normal P/E ratio [blue]. The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in CAH in July 2010 would have returned 6.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Dividend Cuts And Suspensions

Following requests from readers, I've added this section to my weekly article series.

Please note that I'm only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

On May 11, APTS declared a quarterly dividend of 17.5¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 33.3% from the prior dividend of 26.25¢.

Payable July 15, to shareholders of record on June 15; ex-div: June 12.

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

On May 15, PBFX declared a quarterly dividend of 30¢ per share.

This is a decrease of 42.3% from the prior dividend of 52¢.

Payable June 17, to shareholders of record on May 27; ex-div: May 26.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

On May 13, PAG suspended its dividend.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

On May 11, SKT suspended its dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

I'm redesigning the summary of upcoming ex-dividend dates with added value metrics. I'm hoping to have this section back next week in its new and improved format!

Thanks for reading and happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.