Kohl's In Deep Water Going Into Earnings

Kohl's (KSS) is facing a crunching quarter, with sentiment possibly souring in box-bot retail following J. C. Penney's (JCP) report of filing for Ch. 11 bankruptcy on Friday after hours, after Neiman Marcus and J. Crew sought bankruptcy protection in late April and early May. Estimates are seriously low - EPS around ($1.69) on revenues of $2.2-2.6 billion. In the past report, Kohl's dual beats were dampened by weak guidance, yet that guidance might not be fully taking into account the full picture of the impact of coronavirus to the retailer.

What to Expect

Some big names in retail have fallen due to coronavirus, with J. C. Penney the latest. Kohl's and Macy's (M) have earnings this week and will offer a glimpse into the health of the retailers amid the crisis. On March 19, Kohl's announced in its business update that it would be withdrawing Q1 and full-year guidance as well as closing stores until further notice - stores opened in four states on May 4 and opened in 10 more on May 11 under operational changes and strict guidelines. A different report stated that Kohl's "recently experienced a softening in customer demand particularly in those areas most affected by the coronavirus outbreak but has seen no impact in digital demand."

Customer demand due to store closures and coronavirus (prior to closures) will hurt results, clearly, yet how much of those losses to sales will be offset by digital demand will be key. Kohl's stating that they have seen no impact in digital demand points to no negative effects, yet it doesn't clearly point to a benefit either. E-commerce has been a huge gainer from the outbreak, and should Kohl's show a benefit to its digital sales, shares could respond positively, yet fears amid the fate of big box names and bankruptcy still lie deep.

Lower transaction volume is definitely a key figure in this report - comp sales for the fiscal year 2019 were down 1.3%. Q1 could show comp sales down 10% or higher due to the rapid shift in demand during the middle and end of the quarter. Digital sales are included in comp sales and could offset in-store losses, although most likely not by much; sales in that segment are likely to be dampened by markdowns and shipping costs. However, digital sales for 2019 represented 24% of net sales, up from 21% in 2018, and could be tossed near or above 30% for 2020 due to extenuating circumstances for the first and second quarters, which could continue throughout the year.

Retail sales for March fell 8.7%, one of the largest drops ever prior to the release of April's 16% decline. Clothing/accessory stores fell 50.5% and furniture/home furnishing stores fell 26.8%. As a near combination of the two, Kohl's could be facing steep plunges in sales, especially at the end of the first quarter. For the second quarter, April will prove to be a tough month, although digital sales and drive-up/at-store pick up initiated at the beginning of the month will help alleviate sales. Store reopening in certain states in May will also help benefit Kohl's during this messy period.

One day move after earnings for Kohl's has been highly volatile, averaging +/-8.38% over the past 8 quarters. Shares have closed lower on 6 of the past 8 reports, although the previous report came amid the market selloff (shares opened higher on that day but sold off on weak guidance). Options expiring May 22 are pricing in a ~$2.54 move from the $17.50 strike (14.51%), with the upcoming report facing higher market volatility, uncertainty around Q1 earnings, Q2 guidance, and bankruptcies in the industry.

What to Look For

Kohl's has a decent track record of beating EPS estimates, with results coming in above in 6 of the past 8 quarters; revenues, on the other hand, have not been so strong, missing expectations 5 of the past 8. However, general trends in both EPS and revenue have been showing very consistent YoY declines for the past 8 quarters (although revenues have been flat a couple of times YoY). This trend is pretty much already expected for this year, so it should not have much of an impact on earnings.

Guidance, if it is provided (possibly unlikely), could be key for shares - will Kohl's face another tough quarter ahead or whether the steps it has taken with curbside pick-up and store reopening will help bring it back to a quarterly profit? Digital and comp sales will also be key, and if Kohl's has comp sales down 10% or more YoY, digital sales, even if growing, might not even be important at that point. If digital sales do increase and comp sales aren't extremely bad, we will have to wait and see if management believes digital sales will stay strong throughout the full year and continue growing as a percentage of net sales or if this potential boost digitally is just a one-time thing.

Conclusion

Big box retailers are in a crunching quarter, with three major names already seeking bankruptcy protection or in filings for bankruptcy. Kohl's has not yet reached that stage, but the upcoming earnings report will give a look into the company's operating health during the quarter. Estimates are pegged historically low, with EPS of approximately ($1.69) on revenues in the low to mid $2 billion range. Should Kohl's miss those estimates, shares could easily sink to $16, as posting numbers that low could increase bankruptcy fears even as stores begin to reopen and digital sales possibly up for the quarter. Should Kohl's beat, commentary on the current Q2 situation and potential numbers will be key, as well as comp sales and digital channel growth for the quarter - even if a beat occurs, if those numbers are bad, shares could still fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.