Noble Corporation - Prepare For Bankruptcy As Company Projects Covenant Breaches Towards Year-End

My expectation is for the company to abstain from repaying the August bond maturity and file for bankruptcy after drawing down the remainder of its credit facility. Investors should exit existing positions and move on.

Bond prices in the low single digits point to the very real risk for the majority of unsecured noteholders to get wiped out alongside equityholders.

Note:

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Last week, leading offshore driller Noble Corporation released Q1/2020 results which came in largely in line with expectations after adjusting for a massive $1.1 billion impairment charge related to the cold-stacked ultra-deepwater floaters Noble Bully I, Noble Bully II, Noble Danny Adkins and Noble Jim Day.

Photo: Drillship "Noble Bully II" anchored offshore Singapore spotted in July 2018 - Photo courtesy of Piet Sinke

The company also disclosed the engagement of restructuring advisors and warned of potential debt covenant violations over the course of this year:

We also remain focused on addressing our capital structure. To that end, we have engaged Evercore as a financial advisor and are actively working with them to evaluate alternatives to enhance our liquidity position and reduce our total amount of debt and corresponding interest costs. These alternatives include, but are not limited to, potential capital exchange transactions as well as a more comprehensive debt restructuring. (...) We continually monitor compliance with the covenants under our 2017 Credit Facility and our senior notes. While we are in compliance with all covenants today, the negative impact on our financial condition of the oversupply of oil, and the substantial decline in demand for oil as a result of COVID-19 and related mitigation steps, raises significant uncertainty as to whether we can remain in compliance throughout 2020.

In the 10-Q, the company further elaborates on the covenant issue:

Unless we are able to access alternative financing in the current market or obtain a waiver from lenders of certain covenants under, or amendment to, our 2017 Credit Facility, we are forecasted to use all of the availability under our 2017 Credit Facility and breach the Minimum Liquidity Covenant by the end of 2020.

Covenant issues also caused the recent repayment of the seller loans for the recently acquired jackup rigs "Noble Joe Knight" and "Noble Johnny Whitstine":

Upon completion of our financial statements for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, we would have exceeded the debt to total capitalization ratio requirement under the Seller Loans. In April 2020, the Company agreed with the lender under the Seller Loans to pay off 85% of the outstanding principal amount of the Seller Loans in exchange for a discount to the outstanding loan balance. On April 20, 2020, the Company made a payment of $48.1 million under the 2019 Seller Loan and $53.6 million under the 2018 Seller Loan, and, upon the lender’s receipt of such payment, the remaining principal balance under each Seller Loan was reduced to $1.00, interest ceased accruing, and the financial covenants set forth in the agreements relating to the Seller Loans ceased to apply. As a result of such early repayment, we avoided a default under the Seller Loans, and the discount was agreed to prior to any default. As long as certain events specified in the related deed of release do not occur within the 90-day period following the payment date, then the Seller Loans will be terminated, and all security interests will be released.

The company had cash of $176 million at the end of the first quarter and after giving effect to the above discussed seller loan repayments and the $300 million minimum liquidity covenant, only $297.8 million remained available under the revolving credit facility.

Looking at the company's bonds, there's an apparent risk for the majority of unsecured bondholders to get wiped out alongside equityholders:

Source: Finra

Keep in mind that both the revolving credit facility and the 2026 bonds are structurally senior to the company's remaining unsecured notes.

While, in theory, the company could use the credit facility to repurchase some of its deeply distressed bonds at a large discount, such a move would consume a material part of Noble's remaining liquidity while entirely failing to address the upcoming debt covenant breaches as well as the company's future capital needs. Keep in mind that the company's cash burn will increase meaningfully starting in the current quarter as more and more rigs are sitting idle. Given these issues, it makes much more sense to secure a material amount of rather low-interest liquidity by drawing the remaining amount available under the credit facility instead of negotiating a likely more expensive debtor-in-possession financing.

With the company likely to file for bankruptcy with approximately $845 million drawn under the credit facility, $750 million of priority guaranteed 2026 notes outstanding and the requirement to raise a sufficient amount of exit financing which I would estimate at around $500 million, it is no surprise that the majority of the company's unsecured notes is trading in the low single digits right now.

Bottom Line:

With Noble Corporation expected to breach debt covenants later this year, investors need to prepare for bankruptcy. But even the relief provided under chapter 11 might not be sufficient for the company to restructure successfully as securing a material amount of exit financing appears to be a Herculean task in the current environment. Should Noble fail to raise new capital, the company might even face liquidation with assets likely being sold for pennies on the dollar at that time.

My expectation remains for the company to abstain from repaying the August notes and instead file for bankruptcy protection after drawing down whatever might be left under its credit facility at that time.

Given these issues, equityholders should exit existing positions and move on.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.