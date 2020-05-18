The Next Stage For VIQ Solutions Is Stepping Up Organic Growth

VIQ is now addressing organic growth through the introduction of new products, initiation of a white label program, and adding data analytic services.

VIQ's client base is made up of customers providing essential services and is not overly sensitive to COVD-19 business distortion.

VIQ Solutions (OTCQX:VQSLF) [TSX:VQS] is a provider of cloud-based A.I. enhanced transcription services for law enforcement, insurance and media companies as well as government agencies and court systems. VIQ has been acquiring companies that perform transcription services mostly by humans and migrating the acquired customers to its platform where transcription services are performed mostly by software which results in improving gross margins from about 22% to a target of 50% or higher.

VIQ has proven that it can successfully scale and that its growth by acquisition strategy works as I presented in previous articles. Revenues have more than doubled from $11.5 million in fiscal 2018 to $25.1 million for fiscal 2019. Almost 90% of this growth has been achieved through acquisitions. Management plans to continue on its acquisition track, but is now adding an emphasis on organic growth to its business plan. In this article, I want to briefly discuss what effect the pandemic has had on VIQ and then focus on the outlook for organic growth.

COVD-19

VIQ reported revenues for 2020 Q1 that were 19% higher than for the equivalent period the prior year, but more importantly EBITDA doubled from $300K to $600K despite the business distortion created by the COVD-19 pandemic. The Australian court system temporarily shut down. Lost revenue from Australia was almost entirely made up by increased video conferencing and web meetings primarily from the new media and news customers.

Management lowered forward guidance for this fiscal year from $40 million to between $35 million to $38 million. The $40 million revenue target remains almost unchanged when adding in the government payroll protection subsidies from Australia and the U.S.

VIQ expects EBITDA to be 10-15% of revenue or $4 to $6 million for this fiscal year. All figures are in U.S. dollars and do not include the $3 million backlog or the possibility of additional revenue from a new acquisition.

The first-quarter report as well as the forward guidance illustrate that the company remains on course despite the pandemic.

Organic Growth

VIQ is aiming at driving organic growth by:

Developing data mining and analytic solutions which will be deployed in the second half of this year.

New products that have recently been introduced.

Offering white label service.

Marketing additional new products that are currently in development stage.

VIQ recently introduced two new products which are offered as add-ons to existing customers which include about 65,000 court/tribunal rooms and over 400 police clients. The CapturePro Conference is an audio video device for virtual court hearings and the MobileMic Pro will allow police officers to orally produce reports through their mobile phone.

VIQ is following the roadmap that Nuance (NASDAQ:NUAN) used to gain market share in the health industry. Nuance grew by acquisitions and by providing "white label service." White label is when a product is produced by company A but sold by company B under company B's name. According to VIQ CEO Sebastien Pare, sales exploded for Nuance once it introduced white label service and he expects the same success for VIQ. Mr. Pare forecasts that 10% of sales for the second half of the fiscal year will be from white label service.

Higher Margins

Migration of acquired customers to VIQ's NetScribe platform was 30% completed at the end of March. The company expects to complete migration of 70% of its customers by the end of June and 100% by early next year. Margins are expected to climb from the 43% reported for Q1 to the 50-55% range.

Margin expansion will also result from a reduction in R&D expenses as the bulk of the NetScribe infrastructure has been completed. Higher margins result in higher EBITDA, which the company can take to the bank and refinance at credit terms currently at double-digit rates to single-digit rates. Improved credit terms will allow the company to resume its acquisition strategy.

Technicals

I thought the first-quarter report was very positive and initial market response was also positive, but then there was a selloff and the stock price held tight at a key support level, the 200-day MA.

Data by YCharts

Here's another chart version displaying the sharp volume increase and a bottoming out on MACD.

Conclusion

VIQ provides investors with a diversified and essential client base which is an element of safety not found in high-growth micro caps. The company has proven that it is able to scale by improving margins in acquired customers and is now adding an extra layer in organic growth with new products, white label service and analytics. Growth in margins will lead to improved profitability which will enable the company to continue its acquisition strategy while it is also improving organic growth.

The information for this article comes from my own research, a new interview with CEO Pare which included a potential investor and discussion with IR.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VQSLF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.