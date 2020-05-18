Solid Quarter For BioLife, But Dilution Is A Little Concerning

The acquisition strategy is the other main value builder for shareholders, but so far the balance isn't too positive here.

Nevertheless, sooner or later some of its 400+ customers will get FDA approved which will produce a jump in their demand for BioLife's products.

The company experienced a 50% increase in its media revenues, although a considerable part of that is probably inflated by safety inventory building customers.

We have BioLife (BLFS) in the SHU portfolio already for a year or so but grosso modo the shares haven't really done too much:

We bought in the aftermath of the spike in 2018 so we're up a little, but not all that much. Yet there are obvious reasons we like the shares:

The market for cell and gene therapy is still in the very early innings and company revenue grows with:

New customers (16 for their preservation media with another 13 FDA master file cross-reference request processed (which will become additional customers)

Existing customers moving to the next, bigger phase of clinical trials.

Customers getting FDA clearance for commercial launches, producing a big jump in revenues.

The profits and cash the business already generates enables it to acquire companies who supply adjacent products and services, leveraging its sales force and creating revenue and cost synergies.

While BioLife earns a decent buck from the companies that are in the bigger late stage clinical trials, the real money is for their clients to get to commercial.

This is simply a percentage game. As the company has ever more customers (400+ at the moment), the chances are steadily increasing that some of these get cleared by the FDA and start selling commercially.

That will happen, and then things will start to add up in a serious way. The company has just two customers which have been FDA cleared, but another seven that could reach that this year (depending on the outcome of the Phase 3 trials, of course).

But even with just few big customers (commercial and late stage clinical trials) the company's business model affording it to make a decent living and to generate cash enabling it to acquire suppliers of adjacent products and services.

We discussed these in a previous article, so we will be limited here. CBS, the latest acquisition underperformed a little in the quarter as clients are reducing CapEx to save cash, although they could also as easily been holding back for the upcoming new model.

On the other hand, the company is still in the middle of rationalizing the sales channels as there is a considerable amount of overlap here as CBS sells into the same markets as BioLife, but through distributors.

The company is also going to unleash a unified marketing approach to (Q1CC):

expose the entire new customer base to all the products in the portfolio.

They mentioned that they get lots of referrals so it seems that there are still plenty of cross-selling opportunities in front of them, they're applying SalesForce (CRM) solutions to identify these.

Q1 results

At first sight the $12.2M revenue, up 110% y/y looks fantastic but it of course includes the three new companies that weren't there a year ago. Even so, it's core preservation media demand was up 50% y/y and 67% sequentially to $8.7M.

But even this is a little inflated as management argued during the Q1CC that clients are likely to have been stocking up and estimated that effect at between $1M-$2M this quarter.

We argued in our last article that we expected an impact from delayed or perhaps even cancelled clinical trials, but perhaps it's not all that bad. While management noted that all of their customers have been impacted to some degree, they also said this (Q1CC):

Really hard to try to assess impact on clinical trials. I think based on some of the safety stock replenishment ordering, we could infer from that the customers fully expect that as beds get freed up they'll be back in business and enrolling at the pace that they were before this whole thing started.

The company provides disaggregated data on how they perform:

Biopreservation media revenue of $8.7 million.

SAVSU (shipping containers, SaaS) with 10 new customers (nearly 100 in total) and $380K in revenue

Astero Bio (automatic water free thaw media): 6 new customers and $394K in revenue

CBS (high capacity storage freezers) with 8 new customers (750 in total) and $2.7M in revenue.

SAVSU's evo container and SaaS platform revenue isn't all that much yet, but this is really very early days and these customers are mostly in early trials, it will be another ballgame when a few reach the commercial stage.

Still, the company gained 3 patents for their cold storage management tech, bringing the total to 50 with another 34 pending. Here is management explaining (Q1CC):

we've got a bunch of novel processes and functional areas in the evo.is and that really differentiated from the other alternatives that are out there. So we'll continue to write and submit patents on as much of as we can. As you may know, software patents are really hard to get.

They started shipping their new ThawSTAR CB product, enabling the safe thawing of biologic material in cryo bags.

Guidance

Given the pandemic and its impact on clinical trials, the company didn't give any formal guidance, but they did say that April did start "relatively strong" for the media (which is 71% of their revenue), which is somewhat reassuring.

With the worst of the pressure off the healthcare system, more clinical trials will resume and things should pick up, although the $1M-$2M in advanced ordering is likely to dampen demand for one or two quarters a bit, in our view.

Margins

The acquisitions have a downward effect on gross margins (the figures are GAAP and do no yet include Q1)

Data by YCharts

However, given the strong media performance in Q1 gross margin jumped back up to 64.1% (although still lower than the 71.5% last year).

The acquisitions have also added quite a bit of operational cost (this was the first quarter which included all of them entirely) but it's too soon to be too critical here, we feel as there are more cost and revenue synergies to be realized.

Cash

Data by YCharts

The graph does not yet include Q1 figures, the acquisitions have depressed cash flow a bit but there is no reason to worry here as:

Strategic investor Casdin Capital provided $20M (for 1.9M new shares) and now hold 18.4% of the outstanding shares

Two large warrant holders were offered 2.7M shares for the elimination of 3.9M warrants.

So the company now has 26.4M in cash and this is intended for another acquisition.

The acquisitions have increased the share count quite a bit and the fully diluted count is 29.1M, so there is more to come as well (although the graph below does not yet include the Casdin investment and warrant conversion).

Data by YCharts

Valuation

At fully diluted 29.1M shares the company is fairly richly valued with EV/S at 9.5x. On an earnings basis with an expected EPS of $0.35 this year things are hardly cheaper.

One might also keep in mind that the company basically has already incurred the cost of any upcoming acquisition (the $20M Casdin placement), but not yet the benefits, although this doesn't move the needle all that much.

Conclusion

We see this company as a steady grower. It has a solid market position (in a previous article we estimated roughly 40% of the market) in end markets that are in the very early innings.

The kicker for investors is the jump in revenues when customers get FDA approval for commercial launch. With ever more customers (400+ already) the odds are steadily increasing and there are 7 candidates this year to make that jump (although not all of them will, necessarily).

The other kicker is that the company uses its cash flow to increase the wallet share of its customers, but this kicker has two cost (at least so far). It has depressed margins and cash flow, and it has led to a lot of dilution.

Which is probably the reason the shares have traded sideways for quite some time already (apart from the lack of customers receiving FDA approval for quite a few quarters already).

The cold figures force us to cool a little on the company as one could argue that the acquisitions have brought considerably more pain than gain. That balance is likely to shift a bit as more cost and revenue synergies are realized and the acquisition cost lap out of the figures, but still, the dilution has been pretty terrible.

In the absence of the FDA giving approval to one of its customers we wouldn't see a whole lot of immediate upside for the shares, but time is on the company's side here, which is a bit of a saving grace and well enough for us to maintain our position.

