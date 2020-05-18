Merger Arbitrage Mondays - A Large Number Of Rumored Deals But No Cigar

Merger activity sputtered to a stop again last week with no new deals announced and one deal closing. This is the fifth week this year with no new deals announced. There were however some potential deals that were announced last week.

On Monday, May 11, 2020, according to Bloomberg, Amazon.com (AMZN) had discussed a potential takeover of AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC). At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a significant increase in demand for meal-delivery business, Uber Technologies (UBER) announced that it is seeking to acquire Grubhub (GRUB). According to Reuters, on May 12, 2020, Hedge fund Elliott Management publicly called on Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) to sell itself, a week after Alexion Pharmaceuticals entered into a merger agreement to acquire Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA). On May 13, 2020, according to Bloomberg, Billionaire Anil Agarwal announced that he plans to take Indian commodities giant Vedanta (VEDL) private in order to simplify his investments. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) received an unsolicited bid from Melinta Therapeutics almost two months after entering into a merger agreement with AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (ACRX).

Most of these potential deals could make sense but I am perplexed by the rumor of Amazon.com wanting to acquire AMC. I could see the synergies with Amazon.com acquiring Whole Foods but fail to see it with a leveraged movie theatre company. Uber Eats was the fastest growing division for Uber pre-crisis and it makes sense that they want to try to gain additional market share by acquiring a competitor like Grubhub. Considering Grubhub acquired Yelp's Eat24 meal delivery service in 2017, it is possible that regulator might look at the deal closely if this rumored acquisition goes through. Although with Doordash and Postmates, there is plenty of competition in this space.

In the deal updates section, Legg Mason received approval from its shareholders for its merger with Franklin Resources, Standard Diversified (SDI) and Turning Point Brands (TPB) were granted early termination by the FTC under the HSR Act and WABCO Holdings (WBC) and ZF Friedrichshafen AG received regulatory clearance from the Chinese State Administration for Market Regulation.

While not exactly a deal update, investors analyzed the language in Simon Property Group's (SPG) 10Q filing for any hints about how the mall REIT was thinking about its acquisition of Taubman Centers (TCO). An investor that goes by the moniker Wolf of M Street on Twitter highlights some of this change in language in this tweet.

Source: Wolf of M Street and Simon Property Group 10Q Filing

The spread on the deal spiked sharply after this 10Q for the third quarter ended March 31, 2020, was filed as you can see from the spread history chart below and from our Weekly Spread Changes table below.

Taubman Centers Spread History. Source: Inside Arbitrage Merger Arbitrage Tool. (click to enlarge)

Weekly Spread Changes:

The table below shows weekly spread changes between May 8, 2020, and May 15, 2020.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2020 59 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2020 6 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 24 Stock Deals 22 Stock & Cash Deals 4 Special Conditions 4 Total Number of Pending Deals 54 Aggregate Deal Consideration $531.04 billion

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of SORL Auto Parts (SORL) by Ruili International on May 15, 2020. It took 168 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol AnnouncedDate AcquiringCompany ClosingPrice LastPrice ClosingDate Profit AnnualizedProfit CDOR 07/22/2019 NexPoint Hospitality Trust (N/A) $11.10 $2.9 06/30/2020 282.76% 2345.61% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $2.7 06/30/2020 101.11% 838.76% YTRA 07/17/2019 Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) $1.74 $0.97 06/30/2020 79.79% 661.93% TCO 02/10/2020 Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) $52.50 $38.53 06/30/2020 36.26% 300.77% TCBI 12/09/2019 Independent Bank Group, Inc. (IBTX) $27.91 $24.12 06/30/2020 15.72% 130.41% CETV 10/27/2019 PPF Group N.V. (N/A) $4.58 $3.97 06/30/2020 15.37% 127.46% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (GOOG) $7.35 $6.55 06/30/2020 12.21% 101.32% FSCT 02/06/2020 Advent International (N/A) $33.00 $29.52 06/30/2020 11.79% 97.79% BREW 11/12/2019 Anheuser-Busch (N/A) $16.50 $15.015 06/30/2020 9.89% 82.04% DLPH 01/28/2020 BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) $11.96 $11.21 12/31/2020 6.70% 10.72%

The aggregate deal consideration remains unchanged at $531.04 billion as no new deals were announced.

