GSX - Don't Be Fooled By Its Valuation

P/S of 19 is too high for an education service firm, whose services are identical to those of competitors.

Facilitating sales through Wechat group and aggressive sales strategy is the company’s competitive advantage, but it is unsustainable.

This is a study of GSX Techedu (GSX) in which I argue that the current valuation of GSX is too high, so it is a risky position for investment, specifically because:

GSX uses very aggressive sales strategy, including Wechat group messages sent by fake users to induce customers to buy classes. These strategies did fool certain parents in the short term, but the marginal effect of their promotion is diminishing because of increasing customer awareness, and GSX is subject to regulatory risk.

The GSX story is more like low-hanging fruit. It grows when the tech giant hasn’t fully stepped into this field. However, because of COVID-19, all the tech giants are focusing on this area, and the competition is evening out quickly. GSX may not hold a competitive position over the other tech giants and the current leaders Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang. Tech giants have larger user bases and better capabilities for product development. In addition, based on our analysis, GSX’s competitors provide better customer satisfaction at lower prices.

GSX’s valuation – compared to its competitors would suggest that its daily visits, indicated by certain search tools, should be much higher than those of its competitors. In fact, they are significantly lower. This suggests that GSX’s sales figures are overstated.

The valuation analysis indicates that GSX’s P/S ratio should not be as high as it is, compared to industry leaders, so GSX is unquestionably overvalued.

Highly manipulated reviews and WeChat group messaging

We have put the IOS rating data of Gaotu APP (GSX’s main business, which takes 70% of sales) into Excel to review them, and we find them very interesting. Of the 5000 reviews of Gaotu, we found that many of the 5-star reviews were fake, and some were copied from the ratings of TAL (the business from TAL group). The “reviewer” carelessly forgot to delete TAL’s name before pasting the reviews.

Table 1: Reviews of GSX that were copied from TAL

Source: IOS store.

We also checked the daily trend of the reviews and found a significant increase after March 10, 2020. This makes it very suspicious that they were brushed.

Figure 1: Reviews of GSX over time. Source: IOS store.

Of the 5000 reviews we ran, 4729 had 5 stars (see Table 2), and there were very few ratings with 2 to 4 stars. If we used a simple Excel function “Remove redundant” to delete redundant content, we could remove 3345 identical reviews from the 4729 5-star reviews, which is massive.

Table 2: Distribution of GSX's ratings of the 5000 reviews we ran

Rating No. of Ratings 1 196 2 17 3 22 4 36 5 4729 Total 5000

Source: So.com

Looking at the reviews with 1 or 2 stars, we found a variety of reasons, such as:

Heavy promotion messages that cannot be easily blocked by phones and heavy phone call promotions

Massive advertisements and fake reviews in WeChat group High prices Heavily manipulated messaging in the WeChat group;

Students were frequently muted during class for no reason, and they received a recorded class instead of a live class.

Some teachers focused more on advertising than teaching。

There were also some positive reviews.

Positive reviews were given to teachers such as Zeng Xi, Xie xinran, and Zhoushuai, who provide great student satisfaction.

The average feedback on tutors was acceptable. Many provided feedback that tutors are available even late at night.

We filtered out the ones with competitors’ names, including Yuanfudao, Zuoyebang, Youdao, and KooLearn, and we found that 10 out of 12 reviews said that the competitors were better choices (See below). If these reviews are true, this could indicate that the actual quality of GSX is less satisfying than its competitors, Zuoyebang and Yuanfudao.

Table 3: Reviews of Gaotu and its competitors

Source: IOS store ratings.

Not only there are massive brushed reviews on the IOS platform, but there are also highly manipulated reviews and messages in WeChat groups. It is GSX’s marketing strategy to put people into groups of students for trial classes and distribute learning materials. Then, when the students and their parents enter the groups, large amounts of positive feedback or payment receipts were sent to the group by different users, misrepresenting the popularity of the service.

Zhihu discussions show screenshots from fake student reviews, giving people the idea that the classes were helpful to them (Figure 2). The marginal benefit of this promotion strategy will gradually diminish as consumers become aware of the massive number of fake reviews and become unwilling to trust them.

This also creates a regulation risk for Gaotu, from both the Cyberspace Administration of China and the WeChat group. This strategy of acquiring customers is not sustainable.

Figure 2: WeChat group operation by GSX. Source: Zhihu

For the people who do not know, in China, there is a technology that can control hundreds of phones with just one computer. This technology can also easily create hundreds of active users for a certain app, leave a great number of comments, or send a massive number of messages. It is very likely that GSX uses this type of technology to create massive amounts of messages in Wechat groups. However, if certain users of the group operation jeopardized the environment, WeChat could limit the use of, or block those accounts or groups.

Average Daily search and downloads do not match the status with $450 million reported annual sales

In general, if a business is in the leading position in online education, daily visits or daily downloads should also be in the leading position. The status of the sales would generally match the status of the number of daily searches or the number. of daily downloads. However, we see a large gap between the status of sales and the status of the daily search or daily download for GSX.

First, we run the number of daily searches on Gaotu (GSX’s main business, which takes 70% of sales) and its competitors on So.com (the second largest search website in China), and then we make a comparison. The results are shown in Figure 4.

Figure 3. Average daily visits to online education websites for March of 2020. Source: So.com.

Figure 3 shows that the daily searches in March of Gaotu online (GSX’s main business, which takes 70% of sales) averaged only 5,540. TAL online has an average daily search of 28,040, and Zuoyebang had an average daily search of 38,220, and Yuanfudao had average daily searches of 21,140. Gaotu’s average daily search is much less than its competitors. It shows that Gaotu has much less popularity compared with its competitors.

The same conclusion can be drawn from Figure 4, in which Gaotu’s peak number. of download was 52,211—significantly lower than Yuanfudao’s, whose peak was 197,689. The sales on IOS are also much lower than those of its competitor Yuanfudao. Both show that Gaotu’s popularity is less than half of Yuanfudao’s.

Figure 4, Trend of daily Downloads and sales on iPhone. Source: Deepaso.com

We know that TAL online has annual sales of ~US$350 million (estimated from the most recent quarter’s sales), which is less than GSX’s reported sales of US$450 million (TTM). Yuanfudao has annual sales of ~US$500 million (estimated, non-audited). Looking into the above figures, in which GSX ranks far behind TAL online and Yuanfudao in terms of the number. of daily searches and the number. of daily downloads, we believe GSX’s sales numbers are overstated.

Valuation Analysis

There are currently six large competitors who are doing the same things as GSX in China, they are TAL, Koolearn (HK: 1797), Yuanfudao, Zuoyebang, DAO (DAO), and Tencent class. Most of their classes are very similar.

Table 4 shows the most recent price to sales (P/S) figures for GSX and its competitors, excluding Zuoyebang, whose financials are not available. GSX’s P/S as of today is 19, while the average is 14.

Table 4. Valuation analysis

Valuation(in billions) P/S Note TAL 320 10 Koolearn 4 13 Yuanfudao 7.8 16 Non-public, estimated value DAO 2.5 13 GSX 8.5 19 Average 14

There isn’t a gap in technology development between the players in the industry. From interviews with experts in the industry, it is clear that there are no technical difficulties in carrying online classes, and online classes can all be very smooth to watch. Differences do exist in class content and post-class tutoring services and GSX did have a higher-than-average tutoring service score, which many students give them credit for. However, the margin is really small (according to reviews on Zhihu.com). Each business has its star teachers, and students tend to pick star teachers rather than to pick websites. Students buy classes because of teachers and post-class services, which makes online education more like a service industry rather than the tech industry.

If an industry offers services that are very similar, and consumers can switch at little cost, there is no scenario of Winner-Takes-All in this industry. From GSX’s P/S 19, which is higher than the industry average of 14 by roughly 36%, there is no question that this company is overvalued.

Significant Amount of Options Exercised and Insider Sell-offs

According to GSX’s 20-f, the company has 18 million shares (or 27 million ADS, see Table 3). These due to the options exercised during 2019. Those options were more than the total number. of shares issued during the IPO (13.7 million shares or 20 million ADS).

Table 3. Number. of Options Exercised during 2019

Source: 20-f.

The average price of the options exercised during 2019 was only RMB 0.01 per share (or RMB 0.007 per ADS), calculated from the increase in shareholders’ equity of RMB 181k divided by 17,977,348 shares. From this, the total gain generated from the options exercised by management and employees was approximately US$270 million in 2019, assuming the average stock price when options were exercised was US$15 per ADS.

Other than the significant amount of options exercised by management and employees, GSX had a follow-on public offering, which was for certain shareholders’ sell-offs, of a total of 20.7 million ADS, at a price of US$14 per ADS (Figure 5). This generated cash amounting to approximately US$290 million. According to the prospectus filed for this offering, the shareholders in this sell-off included pre-IPO investors and the employees of the company.

Figure 5. Number. of shares sold during the offering in November. Source: 20-f

Very strong competitors emerging

GSX had a first-mover advantage when it started to focus on to-C business in 2017, and it quickly became public after TAL and KooLearn Technology were listed (HK: 01797). From its financial performance, we see very strong growth. However, GSX seems like a story of low-hanging fruit, when all the major competitors had not fully entered the online-education field, and there is no website to compare reviews of teachers of online classes.

The tech giants in China, including Bytedance, Alibaba (BABA), Baidu (BIDU), Tencent, Youdao (DAO), and even Bilibili (BILI) all fueled themselves to march into this field in the past two years with strong capital support. Because they have much larger user bases and stronger internet infrastructure, I estimate they will grow quickly in one year.

Tencent invested in about 24 start-ups in online education. Of them, Yuanfudao finished its recent G round of $1 billion financing in March 2020, and VIPkid finished its E round of $150 million financing in September 2019. VIPKid has had cumulative financing of $800 million.

Yuanfudao was founded in 2012 and is now the leader in K-12 online education. It has a valuation of $7.8 billion, per its most recent financing in March 2020. It has had cumulative financing of $1.6 billion. The 36kr said that Yuanfudao had reported revenue of ~$500 million in 2019.

Zuoyebang, founded in 2014 and backed by Baidu and other investors, has cumulative financing of approximately $700 million, and currently, it is one of the most popular online K-12 brands.

Bytedance has launched three online K-12 brands, Daliketang, Gogokid, and Aikid since 2018. Moreover, Bytedance is recruiting really hard in K-12 online education, [sometimes or often?] paying double the wages to recruit talent from other education companies.

Alibaba also extending the education applications of its SaaS product Dingding, and Dingding is currently the most used app for online education for schools in China shut down during COVID-19.

As the tech giants are entering into the K-12 online education field, the competition becomes more even. Compared with GSX, Bytedance, Alibaba, and Tencent have much larger user bases, which makes it easy for them to acquire customers at relatively low costs. Moreover, they are able to develop online products fast, which could make them stand out in a short period of time. Finally, the websites for comparing and reviewing online education classes are also available for use by customers, which makes the information more transparent to customers, further evening out the competition.

GSX was one of the first-movers, but there is no significant first-mover advantage in this industry, and this cannot justify a P/S ratio of 19 which a SaaS company may deserve.

Final thoughts and conclusion

There is no need to deny the fact that COVID-19 creates a great need for online education, especially for the students in China who are about to take the college entrance exams. This event drives up the valuations of all the K-12 online education firms. For example, Yuanfudao, which had a post-financing valuation of US$7.5 billion in March, increased from US$3 billion half a year ago. The same is true for GSX, but the catalyst has already been priced in. However, from the analysis above, there is no significant competitive advantage for GSX rather than Wechat inducement messaging and an aggressive sales strategy. As the government and Wechat focus more and more on the regulation of online education firms, GSX’s current advantage could be eliminated.

From a month of researching actual customer feedback on GSX and its competitors, I found that GSX’s products are nearly identical to those of the competitors. Moreover, the numbers of daily downloads and daily searches indicate that GSX’s popularity is lower than the competitors’, which makes the sales figure suspect. GSX may have a slight margin on post-class tutoring, but it is not obvious. GSX could rank 5th–8th in terms of online education in China, and this position simply cannot match its US$8.5 billion market cap. The valuation of US$8.5 billion with 19 P/S is too high.

From this, I give a sell rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GSX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.