A Thesis Revisit Of Baidu Might Surprise You

Investors should, however, note that we are not in the clear concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the Trump administration could intensify the hostile virus blame game on China, worsening the sentiment toward Chinese stocks.

In Q4 2019, Baidu Cloud surpassed AWS to reach third place in China's cloud infrastructure services market. Its self-developed AI chips could be instrumental in profiting from the smart factories trend.

With Baidu working intensely on its project dubbed Apollo Robotaxis, it is obvious that the company management concurs with Elon Musk on the exciting prospects of autonomous ride-hailing.

However, much has changed at Baidu. Calling it a search engine giant is distracting from its numerous promising endeavors.

With the plunge in Baidu's share price, many readers are asking if Baidu is following the footsteps of IBM into stagnation or worse, irrelevance.

With its share price languishing, while its peers are roaring ahead, Baidu (BIDU) has been regarded as an also-ran in the battle for technological supremacy. After hitting a peak of $274 per share in mid-2018, Baidu took a tumble to settle at sub-$100 currently, erasing seven years of gains.

Long-term shareholders are still sitting on huge returns of more than nine times from the trough in early 2009, during the Global Financial Crisis. That is cold comfort though, as the other Chinese stocks have soared many times more in the same period.

I have written on Baidu under ALT Perspective, Seeking Alpha's Chinese Internet Weekly column, and Seeking Alpha's PRO+ Tech for a couple of years. I have also covered tech stalwart IBM (IBM), with my initiation article positing that Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A)(BRK.B) would trim its holdings in IBM before the end of 2017 given its challenges. I wrote a follow-up article subsequently noting he actually did do so. Hence, I recognize that many readers might be asking if Baidu is following the footsteps of IBM into stagnation or worse, irrelevance.

To begin with, let's accept that Baidu continues to be the search engine leader by far in China, even before COVID-19 struck. The coronavirus pandemic was a shot in the arm as internet users turned to Baidu in droves to seek answers while the population was under lockdown. The company deserves some credit for promptly allocating a dedicated section for COVID-19, including the provision of detailed visualization of relevant data.

It has also created a tracking tool at its maps feature where users can see in one glance the traffic condition changes indicating the recovery of movement restrictions over time. For instance, I include a snapshot of the dashboard for Hangzhou, the city where Alibaba Group (BABA) is headquartered at. Beginning from late February, the congestion level at major expressways in Hangzhou gradually increased till the middle of March, indicating the recovery in activities as the city reopened.

However, much has changed at Baidu. Calling it a search engine giant is distracting from its numerous promising endeavors. Investors who had formed their investment thesis of Baidu in the years past ought to do a revisit, taking into account its latest developments and breakthroughs. Baidu has itself updated its company description to include the mention of Artificial Intelligence: "Baidu, Inc. is a leading search engine, knowledge and information centered Internet platform and AI company."

Autonomous driving could prove pivotal to the revival of Baidu's glory

Elon Musk revealed on Twitter in July last year that a ride-hailing network comprising a fleet of self-driving electric Tesla "robotaxis" could eventually lead to Tesla (TSLA) commanding a market valuation of $500 billion. At that time, Tesla was valued at only around $40 billion. With Baidu working intensely on its project dubbed Apollo Robotaxis, it is obvious that the company management concurs with Elon Musk on the exciting prospects.

In fact, Baidu is apparently way ahead in the rollout of robotaxis. Starting from April 19, residents in Changsha, the capital city of Hunan Province, are able to hail (in Chinese) an Apollo autonomous vehicle by ordering it on Baidu Maps or Dutaxi, a 'mini-program' callable from Baidu App.

The entire ride is free for an undetermined period, meaning that Baidu will not be able to profit at the moment. However, the company is actually getting a good 'deal' from this arrangement, considering that it doesn't have to pay the riders (i.e. testers) in exchange for all the data it would collect which it would use to refine the service.

The rollout in Changsha is an expansion of a limited-scope trial which was launched on September 26 last year with the first batch of 45 self-driving taxis. The cars used were level four EVs jointly developed by Chinese carmakers Hongqi and FAW Group. They were understood to be each equipped with one 40-line LIDAR, nine cameras, two millimeter-wave radar, etc. The 'outsourcing' enables Baidu to avoid the manufacturing hell faced by Tesla in the past.

It is not a case of just Changsha being more friendly to Baidu. Over the past three months, Baidu Apollo has secured bids across cities in China to build autonomous driving Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) pilot zones in Guangzhou, Chongqing's Yongchuan district, Shanxi province's Yangquan city, and Anhui province's Hefei city. V2X is a wireless technology aimed at enabling data exchanges between a vehicle and its surroundings, according to a guide written by STMicroelectronics (STM).

I have written last year on how e-commerce player Pinduoduo (PDD) is savvy to leverage on the heavy investment in infrastructure by the Chinese government to propel its rural-to-urban strategy. Beijing has indicated it will increase spending on 5G, smart cities, and related infrastructure to boost the economy ravaged by COVID-19.

Hence, Baidu is following in the footsteps of Pinduoduo to ride on the bandwagon with its AV deployment. Baidu will install (in Chinese) road sensors, edge computing servers, signal collection systems, and public cloud-based control platforms for V2X and autonomous driving in the pilot zones mentioned earlier. Baidu Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Robin Li has acknowledged the same:

"Baidu has been conducting R&D in artificial intelligence and big data for more than ten years, accumulating industry-leading expertise and technologies. Baidu will continue to fulfill the role of an online platform company in the country's "New Infrastructure" strategy, leveraging our advantages in innovation to empower industrial transformation and accelerate the arrival of the intelligent economy."

By the end of 2019, the Baidu Apollo Robotaxi services in Changsha has already transported around 10,000 passengers. The potential market (in Chinese) is not limited to just taxis but also regular buses and minibuses for plying less popular routes.

Baidu is also into the fast-growing cloud business

Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT) are getting plenty of attention in the West amid the pandemic given the popularity of their AWS and Azure cloud businesses respectively. In Asia and particularly China, Alibaba tends to get most of the limelight. Nevertheless, Baidu is also a significant player in this space.

According to Canalys, a leading global technology market analyst firm, Baidu Cloud accounted for an 8.8 percent market share of China's cloud infrastructure services market in Q4 2019, surpassing AWS to reach third place. This was an improvement from the 8 percent it held in the previous quarter.

The report by Canalys suggested that Baidu Cloud making its online doctor consultation platform free for related medical queries, and opening of its platform and AI algorithm for free to research institutions played a part in demonstrating the "benefits of cloud computing". The firm also believed that "cloud companies that were quick to support existing and new customers over the last three months will stand to gain the most."

Baidu being identified (in Chinese) as one of the top Chinese internet company in terms of charitable contributions (4th) and influence (3rd) in the fight against COVID-19 suggest that it has gone beyond assisting its customers. Just as JD Logistics (JD) gained much goodwill from its efforts to ensure essential products like groceries and medical supplies get delivered, Baidu has likely accumulated goodwill as well, judging from its high ranking on the research study.

Note that Baidu's market share expansion in Q4 2019 happened prior to the coronavirus outbreak. The company could gain further inroads on the weaker players which are unable to provide the comprehensive services as the Big Three or adapt to customers' needs as promptly as necessary. Haifeng Wang, Baidu CTO, recently spoke on the value of technologies in epidemic prevention and the opportunities for technologies in the future, providing a clue to how Baidu could position itself to benefit from this trend:

"AI, big data, and cloud computing have shown their value in serving society and the economy by contributing to the containment of COVID-19 and resumption of work. In particular, Baidu Cloud's smart customer service, Internet of Things, and smart healthcare capabilities have provided timely and effective assistance for COVID-19 prevention and control. It is believed that the next stage will usher in greater development, as city administrators, and sectors such as education, healthcare, and finance, will inevitably leverage AI services through cloud computing."

With the Trump administration doubling down on its threat to cut off China from technology products, it is comforting to know that Baidu has developed its own AI chips. Recently, it announced that its first cloud-to-edge AI accelerator, Baidu Kunlun, has been deployed in Baidu Cloud's smart quality assurance machines.

Baidu has delivered (in Chinese) these machines to Micro-Intelligence, a Chinese company that builds AI-powered quality assurance robots for manufacturing. It is expected that thousands of these Micro-Intelligence robots will have Kunlun AI chips installed by the end of the year. Given the labor disruptions and fear of infections among the workforce, it is expected that the smart factories of the future would increasingly adopt such 'intelligent' robots in place of human workers.

Just like it outsourced the EV used in its AV deployment, Baidu has tapped on Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF)(OTC:SSNNF) to build the chips at its foundry. Another self-developed AI chip named Honghu enables Baidu's smart speakers to "make fewer speech recognition errors and be responsive in noisy environments, all while consuming less energy."

Share-based compensation is rising but net cash remains comfortable

Having discussed Baidu's latest key developments, I will comment on some of the metrics I found are noteworthy. For tech companies, one of the major worries is that the executives could be rewarding themselves too much at the expense of shareholders. Baidu's stock-based compensation change over the last five years stood at 271 percent, the highest among the few selected peers.

That is definitely not something pleasant to see. Nevertheless, that is not too far off from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) and NetEase (NTES). Baidu's Board might also be cognizant of the need to retain talents amid the lackluster stock performance.

One source of comfort is that the level of net cash held by Baidu remains rather stable at $11.4 billion. This is a sizable amount considering the reduced market cap of Baidu, especially when compared to Alibaba. It's also impressive given the heavy investments into diversification away from its core search engine business.

Investor Takeaway

It is impractical to list out all the evolutionary moves Baidu has made in the past year. Nonetheless, I hope in this article I have highlighted the significant ones that would intrigue readers to explore further. Baidu seems to have plenty up its sleeves while keeping its core search engine business steady.

Investors should, however, note that we are not in the clear with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic. A possible second wave could yet derail the recovery in China and exacerbate the unemployment challenges that the government is tackling. In turn, that could affect the spending power of consumers and businesses which are customers of Baidu.

Furthermore, if the Trump administration intensify the hostile virus blame game on China, sentiment toward Chinese stocks like Baidu could be dragged down, however unjustified. The upcoming Q1 2020 results announcement by Baidu would be a good opportunity to hear from the company executives on its prospects post-COVID-19.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, TCEHY, NTES, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.