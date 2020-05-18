Sprouts Farmers Market Shares Are Fairly Valued

Investment Overview

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) is on a roll. The company is on its way to exceeding FY20 earnings expectations, with quarterly earnings per share of $0.78 - a 70% YoY growth, or more than 50% of the full-year analyst estimates. The current pantry stocking lifted the company's sales.

The market took notice and SFM shares are up 33.7% year to date. Shares were re-rated higher because other retail grocers' shares are getting too expensive.

SFM unveiled a long-term growth strategy that involves smaller store format and e-commerce focus. Post-coronavirus world, the competition will be intense with leading traditional grocers moving into the company's target markets.

That said, SFM shares are fairly valued at the current price levels. I do not see a P/E multiple expansion as it faces several headwinds in the coming years.

It's Grocery Time

The grocery retail market is certainly bucking the historical trend. With the coronavirus diseases (COVID-19) quickly spreading, consumers are flocking to grocery stores to stock up on nearly every item available. Grocery retailers' shares have been a safer option in volatile markets.

One interesting pick in the sector is Sprouts Farmers Market. Over the past five years, SFM revenues have grown from $4.05 billion in 2015 to $5.64 billion, or a modest 7.8% average annual growth. The business is also cash flow generative, with free cash flow growth from $109 million in 2015 to $172 million in 2019. Management attributed the recent robust performance to the changes it made in running its daily operations including refining its promotional strategy and eliminating inefficiencies.

The ongoing pantry stocking helped. Its Q1'20 financial results were ahead of expectations. SFM delivered net quarterly sales of $1.6 billion, a 16% growth YoY, driven by growth in comparable store sales and new stores opening. Consumers bought more food to consume at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with success in its promotional strategy. The company also benefited from lower shrink and change in product mix from higher sales of grocery and vitamins and supplements, which resulted in higher profit margins. Consequently, net profit for the quarter was $92 million or diluted per-share earnings of $0.78, a 64% YoY increase, and a 70% YoY increase, respectively.

Management has withdrawn its FY20 earnings guidance due to uncertainties surrounding the ongoing pandemic. At this rate, the company will most likely exceed its consensus earnings estimate of $1.39 per share, implying an 11% from the prior year. In April, robust grocery sales continued with the sector reporting a 14.5% YoY growth.

Industry Challenges Remain

Investors were overly optimistic when SFM made its debut in 2013 - trading as high as 124X earnings and 39X cash flow. The company did not meet the market's expectations of a sky-rocket growth scenario, resulting in multiples contractions in recent years.

To be fair, SFM made modest progress in sales and cash flows. But it was not enough to convince investors to bid for higher share prices.

Retail grocery is a challenging business with lots of competition and low margins. An increasing number of grocers have invaded the market. The new entrants are willing to sell at low margins to achieve target volumes and increase customer lifetime value. A prolonged economic downturn will underscore a renewed focus on low prices.

Established players like Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), Costco (COST), and Whole Foods will continue to dominate the grocery retail space, but newcomers are chipping market share away. The sector is also ripe for digital disruption with Amazon (AMZN) leading the way. SFM's management is aware of the competitive landscape, with the strategical focus on building the brand. CEO Jack Sinclair mentioned this in the Q1'20 Earnings Call.

"The Sprouts brand is loved by our customers that shop with us, but our brand recognition is low. We know we can grow our share of wallet by more effective and relevant brand recognition marketing initiatives while spending less on promotions. There's nothing proprietary in promotion and I would rather invest in items where we can drive differentiated benefit over long periods of time, like our Sprouts brand."

There is a good chance that SFM can deliver its marketing and brand initiatives, with emphasis on product differentiation such as attribute-driven paleo, keto, and plant-base products.

Coronavirus-Driven Sales Will Be Short-Lived

It is hard to imagine what demand would look like in a post-coronavirus world. The grocers' explosive sales growth could be short-lived as panic buying from consumers settles. Once the demand surge abates, expect deflationary pressures from reduced demand and excess supply.

In the long-term, grocery stores could lose much of the sales back to out-of-home channels, as a greater percentage of consumers will prefer shopping through e-commerce channels. The scenario seems worrying with pressures in its long-term profitability - with recent increases in salaries, higher healthcare, and occupancy costs. E-commerce sales are also less profitable than traditional ones.

SFM management echoed the same sentiment. It observed that consumers are gravitating towards smaller format stores and increasing e-commerce adoption. For April, e-commerce increased more than 950% from last year, forcing it to enhance its store pickup program to all stores. On April 15th, it announced that it is expanding its partnership with Instacart to further roll out to all of its 340+ stores in May.

With increased e-commerce adoption, the company decided to change its store format from 30K square feet to 21K-25K square feet. This decision results in the lower build-out cost, reduced operating costs, and lower occupancy costs.

SFM will expand 300-400 new stores in selected areas based on where its target customers live, current and future distribution centers, and revenue potential. With this in mind, the company is projecting a minimum of 10% annual unit growth and stabilizing EBIT margins.

SFM Valuations Post-Coronavirus World

The long-term plan is feasible, but the prospects for a sustained double-digit earnings growth are questionable once the grocery retail environment normalizes. Competition in a post-coronavirus world is expected to accelerate, with leading traditional grocers increasingly moving into SFM's target market. At the same time, a limited specialty grocer such as SFM will not be able to compete effectively against a grocer with elevated basket size. Consumers would want to consolidate their shopping purchases and build a big basket as possible whether in-store or e-commerce.

I assume lower FY21 financial results with earnings per share of $1.29, based on lower operating margins as the company executes its expansion plan and focuses on its e-commerce platform. Based on a five-year historical P/E multiple of 19.2X, SFM is fairly valued at $24.51 per share.

SFM shares increased 33.7% year to date, outperforming broader markets. The grocery retail market will continue to benefit from higher home-food consumption for the remainder of the year. Post-coronavirus world, I do not see a significant upside in SFM shares even if they are trading at 18.8X FY21 earnings - a discount when compared to Walmart's 24.8X and Costco's 34.5X.

Conclusion

Investors have not rewarded Sprouts' progress in the last few years. The stock does not look like a bargain, and growth initiatives hinge on its ability to bring its brand to target customers. There is a good chance that management could execute well, but odds are stacked against it in the face of significant competition and permanent demand disruption in a post coronavirus world.

