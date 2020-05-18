Aurora Cannabis: Shares Might Head Back To The Dread Zone If Momentum Is Lost

Aurora Cannabis (ACB), after breaching the $1 minimum listing required by the New York Stock Exchange, pulled out an Uno reverse card and performed a 1:12 reverse stock split. This saw its total number of outstanding shares fall to 110 million from just over 1.3 billion. As the company's market capitalization remains the same, this exercise was primarily to remain in compliance with the NYSE's minimum price standard. This combined with a broadly positive earnings result for its fiscal 2020 third quarter led sentiment towards the stock to dramatically improve. The stock price was up nearly 16% in after-hours trading following the publication of these results and ended the trading day up nearly 70%. The highest single-day percentage gain in its history.

The headline figures mirror that of its recently reporting peers; strong revenue growth underlaid by continued losses and cash burn. However, the results of Aurora's previously announced cost-cutting efforts provided the narrative needed for animal spirits to take hold. The clear objective of turning cash flow positive on an adjusted-EBITDA basis by its fiscal 2021 first quarter also added fuel to this. This is a story that investors in the space should be well acquainted with.

The Q3 2020 Earnings Results

Aurora realized revenue of $53.7 million during the quarter, up nearly 25% quarter-over-quarter and 10% year-over-year. Operational cash outflow of $41.7 million also came in at a material 60% reduction from its quarter-ago figure of $103 million. These broad improvements build upon promises made by Aurora's management in previous earnings calls to implement their rigid cost-cutting program. Repeating this in the quarters ahead will help build the momentum required to reverse more than the year-long decline in its share price.

Further, the pandemic induced panic buying that preceded the start of the lockdowns spilt over heavily into the cannabis sector. This created abnormal levels of demand that is not likely to be repeated in the quarters ahead. Assuming the panic buyers do not consume more than their pre-pandemic averages, this pull-forward in demand will perhaps be reflected by weaker sales in the quarter ahead.

Long-term debt has continued to rise, up 9.4% QoQ and nearly 23% YoY to $383 million. To put this in context, it is 30% of net assets excluding goodwill and intangibles, and 32% of Aurora's current total market capitalization.

Further, gross profit of $19.5 million came in lower than both the quarter and year-ago figures by 15% and 51% respectively. Indeed, this was the lowest recorded gross profit since Q1 2019. The primary driver for this is likely the launch of Daily Special, its "competitively priced" cannabis brand. This was launched halfway through the quarter, hence, the collapse in gross profit might be even more pronounced in the quarters ahead.

And while the 26% QoQ fall in SG&A expenses to $57 million from $76.9 million is material, SG&A as a percentage of gross profit worsened YoY to 292% from 127%. However, this came at a significant improvement to the QoQ figure of 334%.

The dramatic upward movement of Aurora's free cash flow encapsulates the spirit of this quarter. Negative free cash flow reduced by 50% to $101 million from $202 million in the previous quarter. This was the lowest figure since Q4 2018. With Aurora's management guiding for even lower capital expenditure for the remainder of the fiscal year, the company should be expected to maintain this upward swing.

However, readers should note that despite the promise of positive adjusted-EBITDA by its fiscal 2021 first quarter, Aurora's current cash position will likely not extended beyond a few quarters. This raises the spectre of a significant equity offering in the month ahead. The company might very well see it prudent to take advantage of the reignition of its animal spirits.

Aurora Must Maintain Momentum Or Face A Collapse Back Into Dread

From the promises of EBITDA breakeven to the sole focus on cost-cutting, this earnings result felt like deja vu. Cannabis investors will likely have seen the same narrative being played out across most other Canadian licensed producers and US multi-state operators. But unlike its peers, Aurora's management has started to build momentum around their cost-cutting drive. This zeal, represented by the halving of cash burn over a single quarter helps align Aurora's future with value creation versus the territory of dread it found itself in the days preceding the reverse stock split.

The company now needs to maintain its cost-cutting momentum to prevent recollapse. Further, Aurora must make sure it minimizes the dilution of its common shares. This might seem obvious, but this grave mistake catalysed a previously billion-plus float and artificially inflated its market capitalization. Both these factors formed important excerpts for the bearish narrative on the stock. While the outsized stock price reaction might seem exuberant, this quarter seemed to signal the beginnings of a detachment from its historical value-destroying past. That should be enough to get even the bears excited.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.