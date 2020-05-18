Thor Industries: Where Are We After Corona?

At these levels, I would buy something else and hold to my "Neutral" rating on Thor. There are many headwinds left in coronavirus, and I'm happy with my allocation.

If you followed my strategy - you did like me and bought Thor Industries cheap. I didn't buy much (there were other great deals) but what I bought is up.

Following the coronavirus crisis, Thor experienced quite a dip only to quickly recover and now trade back around the levels when I last wrote my article.

Thor Industries (THO) earnings estimates and guidance for 2020 have naturally been decimated. The previous articles I wrote with their previous forecasts have been invalidated - at least insofar as FY20 goes. That doesn't mean that the years following this won't be great years, however.

As coronavirus wracked our societies back in February to April of 2020 when stocks (up until now) were down the most, Consumer Discretionary was a segment that suffered particularly as people didn't have the luxury of discretionary spend on luxury items such as new RVs. However, the "good" companies here recovered at a speed even I did not expect.

My own buying of Thor's common shares was quite modest - only a few hundred (dollars) - but I managed to snag them at very appealing prices and lower my cost basis to even more excellent levels than it was.

What we're left with is a company with its near-term forecasts shattered and with the mid-term outlook uncertain at best.

In this article, I show you how I intend to handle my Thor Industries stake and how I consequently would suggest you consider handling yours as well if you share similar investment goals.

Thor Industries - How has the company been doing?

We have 2Q20 and the quarterly presentation actually came in after coronavirus had begun setting its claws into the world. Since the time and including the quarterly, the following has happened.

The company reported record net sales for second quarter, $2B during 2Q20.

An 81.1% gross profit growth on a YoY basis.

Improvement in gross margins to 12.8% YoY in 2Q20.

A total of $530M in debt paid down since the EHG M&A.

During 2Q20, the company which had previously been heavily impaired by inventory rationalization reported revenues in line with expectations and with quarterly profitability returning to normal or even improved levels. The rationalization isn't over - and coronavirus has, of course, worsened it - but for Thor, 2Q20 was excellent.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

The company also used its new market share of European vehicles to launch a new subsidiary, as seen above, to bring EU-designed RVs to NA.

A word on the aforementioned inventory rationalization. It's nearly complete.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

There never really was any specific inventory rationalization for this industry in the EU, where Thor now also is. There may, of course, be some now that coronavirus has made things worse, but time will tell what the final effects are here. The fact is, its interest for recreational vehicles in countries like Sweden has actually gone up (source: Lysekilsposten), with theories being that with coronavirus preventing vacations abroad, people will turn to RVs for a vacation closer to home.

Segment-specific results were equally impressive, with North American towables leading the way at a 2.4% gross margin improvement and 11% YOY net sales improvement. The company's now-included European segment came in at a continued strong EU RV market share of 25.8% for motor caravans/campervans and 20.5% for caravans. The new company portfolio is one that should impress any reader of these articles with its breadth and diversity of brands.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

The unfortunate fact is, however, and despite some positive points, I believe this to be the case, that RV retail registrations will continue to drop on a sequential, quarterly basis in 2020.

(Source: 2Q20 Presentation)

Despite improved inventory trends, there's little to suggest that the future will bring anything but a continuing decline of registrations as people are fighting to put food on the table and go to work - considerations to buy a new or replace an old RV are certainly some of the last things on people's minds at this time. While this trend will most certainly change as we move forward, I think 3Q20 will be a more dire read than this. In the company's SEC filing, Thor notes only small impact from potential raw material shortages due to the situation with China. (Source: Thor Industries, 10-Q, March 9, 2020).

What's happened since the quarterly was released is, among other things, that Thor has enacted several cost-saving measures - and none of them trivial. These are:

All company production in NA and a large part of the EU is halted as of March 23, 2020. The market loved this news and the stock rose almost 8% in after-hours trading that day.

Further cost cuts enacted as of April 6, 2020. The company stated a significant reduction in overhead and CapEx due to the aforementioned shut down. Also, top executives and employees are taking a pay cut and the CEO lowered his own salary (base) to $0.

Company liquidity remains strong - as of the 10-Q, the company had $242M in cash and cash equivalents, over $580M in receivables, and another $190M in factored receivables. The company also announced, as of April 6th, that it had elected to draw down $250M on its asset-backed line of credit just to have liquidity on hand "in-case". This means that Thor should have around $500M in cash and equivalents, with the company's dividend of $1.6/share consuming about ~$88M per year based on the number of shares outstanding as of 2Q20.

As such, the company can in current considerations on the basis of liquidity and coverage, be considered "fairly safe". While it's hard to estimate how things will turn out in 2020, the expectation is for an EPS of $2.12/share, which still covers the dividend with ample space to spare.

Let's look at valuation.

Thor Industries - What's the valuation?

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This picture is a very far cry from the undervaluation we saw months ago. Back in March, Thor was definitely buyable during the deepest crash, but judging just by current valuation in relation to the expected 2020E coronavirus-EPS, it's clear that earnings aren't going to be similar to those of the last few years - and if we consider the EHG M&A, expectations are, in fact, for this not to recover until after 2022.

There's enough uncertainty in the historical forecasts to put doubt into these, however, with a 36% 1Y miss ratio at a 10% margin of error. The argument that Thor, at this valuation, is a sound investment does make sense if we assume a return to more normal EPS as early as 2021-2022 - projections show 4-17% potential annual rates of return including dividends if the stock drives back towards a long-term 15X P/E ratio and the earnings move that way. The fact is, however, based on current P/E expectations and earnings for 2020, the company is trading at a P/E of almost 25X. Not exactly attractive, at least not for the short term.

I consider the long-term value for Thor, even including EHG, to be somewhere between $69/share and $80/share during good days - perhaps even higher once they iron out some of the kinks. However, even if we assume that earnings go back to normal quickly enough, there are still extremely fundamental reasons why I haven't banged on about Thor during the crisis but have instead focused on other companies.

No matter how you slice it, Thor Industries is a class-4 stock. It has BB- credit rating, and while I have researched the company and consider it a fair investment during good and bad times and have no intention of changing or shifting my stake, the company also can't keep up with all of the investment possibilities currently being offered by the market.

While the market based on 2020E company earnings certainly isn't cheap, there are multiple companies, Class 1, 2, and 3, with better credit rating, higher yield, better dividend safety, better moat, better management, longer dividend streaks, and more undervaluation not only in the long term but short term as well that provide better opportunities.

Thor was a great investment when the market as a whole was extremely overvalued. Back then, it stood out as one of the few available quality companies because the number of quality companies on sale was low.

That's very different today. The fact is, I have to be as harsh, as ruthless and as cold and calculated towards any stock when the situation changes. It doesn't matter whether it's Swedish banks, German industrials, American oil, or, as in this case, an RV company I really like and find to be a qualitative investment.

The ambition of my creating my investment methodology and system was to take emotion out of it far more than I previously had or found myself doing. Thor Industries is a stock that I follow and a company that I like, but it doesn't exactly score well compared to the Class 1 or 2 discretionary stocks, against which it "competes".

You could argue that in terms of 2021E EPS, Thor is actually fairly valued at this time and likely to deliver decent returns even on a short- or medium-term basis, and you'd probably be right. However, this situation leads me to a very crystal-clear thesis.

Thesis

While I'm a strong proponent of diversification, I'm not a proponent of senseless diversification. Let's be real. Unless you're a billionaire, you don't have unlimited access to capital or cash. This means that you need to select carefully where to invest your capital - either on a continual, a weekly, monthly, or annual basis.

That means you probably do some sort of "sorting" of stocks. Perhaps by Geography, Sector, Yield, Credit rating, or what have you. Perhaps you're similar to me - I sort using Geography and sector, to begin with.

What this means is that when you go to your broker, you need to select among a multitude of likely appealing investments and pick the best one there is available to you at that time.

Thor Industries is a consumer discretionary stock. To me, it, therefore, means that I at the very least compare it to other consumer discretionary stocks in terms of yield, safety, moat, quality, valuation - all those things that make my "model" what it is. While I'm careful not to add companies that I find lack fundamental quality to that list, I also can't be afraid to say that Thor Industries, at this time, simply doesn't measure up.

The potential short-to-medium upside is meager. Uncertain. Long-term might be good, but it also may take a longer time for the company to recover. Add to that it has BB- credit, it has lackluster management/operational opacity (they don't even do earnings calls, a fact I've touched on in earlier articles), and nothing good about the company can make it measure up to stalwarts like Whirlpool (WHR), Leggett & Platt (LEG) or French Luxury giant Kering S.A (OTCPK:PPRUF), which have the undervaluation and also a better yield, credit, and all things mentioned. And that's just in the same sector.

We don't invest with monopoly money. We invest with our very real monthly cash inflow. We owe it to ourselves and those that we love to handle our investments and allocations responsibly and to the best of our ability in every situation.

So, while I'd love nothing more based on my like for Thor Industries to bang on about the long-term potential upside once COVID-19 dissipates, the fact is that relative to other opportunities on the market today, Thor Industries is at the very best, lackluster at a price of ~$70/share.

And that is deserving of a "Neutral" stance. Don't buy Thor Industries at this time.

Stance

Due to the uncertain upside and short/medium-term prospects, Thor Industries on a comparative basis is not worth investing in right now next to other prospects and, therefore, warrants a "Neutral" rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THO, LEG, PPRUF, WHR.

