Coupa Software: Too Hot

I recommend monitoring the stock now for long-term buyers, and considering a short for those with shorter time horizons.

Coupa has done really well in the COVID downturn and is trading at very high multiples.

Thesis

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) is an amazing company. I have been long for a while and will continue holding. My recommendation for those that believe in the long-term market tailwinds and management's ability to execute should continue to hold and add on dips.

In the meanwhile, for the brave, short-term investor, it would be a decent time to start a short position. On the basis of just valuation, this argument is a bit weak, but it can have merit from a technical and fundamental perspective.

I stand on the hold and buy on the dips side of the fence. Personally, I do not short great companies on valuation.

Source: Website

Historical Performance

Coupa has been a multi-bagger for those who have held over the years. Given a high recent valuation (since mid 2019), the stock has stagnated. It participated in the recent rally with inflationary monetary policy and the general rally. As you can see, the March 2020 dip was a great buying opportunity.

Source: Google Finance

Valuation

I conduct a series of valuation tests to show that Coupa is richly-valued today. For a long-term investor like me, this does not scare me, but also makes me hesitant to add today. I would wait for dips to buy, and also look at technicals to understand momentum.

First, you can see that Coupa trades a premium to a combined measure of analyst estimates, which should give us a guide on intrinsic valuation. It is trading at a 30% premium as of this writing.

Source: TipRanks

Second, we can look at the EV/Sales ratio to see how it is trading based on its fundamentals. We can see that the stock has gotten more expensive over time as COVID hit and investors fled to high growth technology. Trading at the 30x+ range, it is hard to see a valuation expansion at this stage.

Source: Koyfin

Third, we can see how Coupa has traded relative to analyst price targets over time. We can see that it is deep in the red, in a way it has not been before, trading over 20% above analyst estimates. Usually this corresponds with a good buying opportunity and a drop in the share price.

Source: Koyfin

Next, I show a series of independent valuation tests that show Coupa is overvalued by almost any metric you look at. In my book, this is not a reason to sell the stock, but to hold it through this time and wait opportunistically for dips to buy and add.

Here is my first valuation dashboard, showing a price target of $136 based on the most recent public data on the company.

Source: Internal valuation

Looking now at the comparables, I looked at other high growth software businesses, and Coupa trades at the upper end of that range with names like Datadog (DDOG) and Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM). These three businesses are experiencing secular increases in use, but their valuations are a bit out of proportion today.

Source: Internal valuation

Key Risks

Coupa is expensive by any metric today. Any execution flaw can result in a re-rate down towards Earth. I would carefully watch management's moves in the next few months to understand how they react to the new environment.

At the same time, I could see the argument for adding to a position to ride momentum. I do not believe this is wise, but the hold strategy here may miss on short-term rides up on the stock price. That is a key risk with this strategy and analysis.

Coupa Pay is the new crown jewel, and I am carefully watching adoption among existing customers. This is a big part of the thesis for any long today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.