Valuation Dispersion Between Growth And Value Stocks Exceeds Dotcom Highs: 3 Value Stocks Worth Considering

Below we outline three interesting value opportunities that generate significant ROE's and free cash flow, and yet trade several standard deviations cheap to historical trading patterns.

While the market is quite expensive, valuation differentials have reached levels even exceeding the dotcom era.

Value equities have underperformed the S&P 500 by almost 100% cumulatively in the past decade.

David Tepper last week on CNBC warned that stocks are the most overvalued he’s seen since 1999, when dotcom valuations pushed even the S&P 500 to a 30x price-earnings ratio.

Today, with earnings expected to be $126 per share on the S&P 500 in 2020, stocks now are trading at 22.7x this year’s earnings. That is pretty rich.

In a world of lower interest rates, higher P/E ratios are entirely justified (mathematically speaking). But perhaps not this much. If 18-20x is arguably a fair value multiple, then why get long now? Using that range, the S&P would trade between 12% and 20% lower than today.

On 2021 earnings, S&P fair values between 18 and 20x suggest downside of 9% to upside of 13%. Again, not terribly interesting. Better than casino odds, but not much.

Investors, particularly index buyers, should exercise caution today.

But let’s explore valuation differentials between growth and value stocks today. Not every name trades at 22.7x earnings obviously. There is a distribution of equity valuations. Some trade at 5x, some at 50x or more.

For those of us investing during the late 1990's, the tech bubble was a wonder to behold. The internet had created a "new paradigm" and a frenzy to own a piece of it. But oft forgotten is the punishment of value stocks during the late 1990s.

I distinctly recall my broker pitching me a “safer” and profitable dotcom stock at 84x earnings. Simultaneously, I recall Philip Morris trading at 11x earnings and a 9% dividend yield. No growth; dead money I was told. You can guess how this story unfolded over time.

I also remember in 1999, when some pundits argued that Warren Buffet was past his prime, and a failure for missing out on the technology “revolution.”

I sense an eerie similarity today to this epoch in history. I understand that the world is migrating at an accelerated pace into digital realms, but investors piling into some of these names might be sorely disappointed.

Indeed, many names (as Tepper says) trade at “insane” valuations. Holders of SAAS stocks, or highly valued but poor business model “disruptors” (Tesla, Uber, Lyft, Peloton, Beyond Meat, Zoom to name just a few), should be quite cautious. Is Zoom worth 40x sales and 300x EBITDA? Even Elon Musk tweeted that his stock is overvalued.

Growth Vs. Value

Cliff Asness of quant fund AQR penned a fantastic blog on Friday May 8th.

Is (Systematic) Value Investing Dead?

It is a bit long, so I’ll summarize it. He takes a mathematical approach, looking at the valuation differential of the most expensive (33%) stocks in the market, and compares them to the cheapest 33% of stocks in the market. He ignores the middle 33% of equities.

On price-earnings, price-to-book as well as on price-sales ratios, he concludes that the top 33%, the most expensive (growth) stocks, are trading at the highest levels ever seen (relative to value stocks).

Even higher than the 2000 dotcom bubble.

This is his chart of the P/B spread between the most expensive 1/3 of the market, vs the bottom (cheapest) 1/3 of stocks. He has equal weighted the top 1000 stocks.

This means if the bottom 1/3 trade at 1x book, then the top names are trading at 6x book.

This valuation differential worked out to be true too on other metrics as well:

This table indicates that value stocks are trading 5.5 standard deviations (wow!) cheap relative to growth stocks on a forward P/E basis (or 2.7 standard deviations on a price-to-sales basis, the nearest metric).

That means this only happens, honestly I don’t even know. In a normal distribution, 3 standard deviations from the mean implies 99.7%, or 3 times in a 1000. So at 5.5, we are talking about levels seen maybe once in many blue moons. Even if the tails are fatter as I expect, then we are at 95th+ percentiles at least.

He goes on at length to take out tech, telecom and media, as well as the FAANGs, and also sorts them within industries in an effort to determine if certain new industry monopolies are skewing the results.

He also looked at average leverage and margin levels over time, and found that the cheapest 1/3 are no more levered nor generating lower ROE’s than they have historically.

In summary, cheap stocks are NOT “cheap for a good reason.” I have heard that a lot over the past couple of years. But the math suggests that they are as valid business models with similar leverage as always.

He concludes by saying:

Today is the maximum ever and 23% more above median than the tech bubble peak. Again, this is a sort on intra-industry price-to-sales, not price-to-book, for you price-to-book haters! Value is simply exceptionally cheap any way you slice it and any way you try to reduce it by excluding whomever you think the culprits may be. In fact, it’s record-cheap on what we think are common methods many quants use (like neutralizing the industry bet and using more measures than just price-to-book) and usually by a decent margin."

A quick look at the Invesco S&P Value Index (RPV) tells us the same story. The P/E ratio of this value portfolio is a mere 9.1x.

Sure, lots of these names are not terribly exciting, but I see lots of good companies in here that generate solid ROE’s. Insurers, grocery stores and pharmacies, distributors, financials. These can’t all be dead money. The Nasdaq is trading at 32.7x earnings.

This is a chart of the Value S&P ETF vs the S&P 500.

The S&P is up 11.6% on average per year over the past decade. Comparatively the S&P Value ETF (ticker RSV) is up 7.2% per year. Cumulatively, that is a whopping 100% return differential in a decade (99.9% cumulative returns for the RPV, vs 199.3% for the S&P).

Momentum Vs Growth

I also found this interesting. This chart is the value index vs the momentum index.

From 2016 until this year, value equities have clearly been a dismal place to invest capital. Momentum names have done exceptionally well.

Anyone who has followed equities for as long as I have knows full well that market-beating investing strategies attract lots of capital. Generally they attract so much capital, that they cannot continue their market beating ways.

Here is the same value vs momentum indicator from 2006 until 2010.

The 2006 to 2009 peak to trough outperformance of the Momentum index over the Value index was 156% (value down 21% vs momentum up 135%).

Eventually, as we can see in green, value names performed exceedingly well. In fact, value stocks tend to outperform growth stocks in the aftermath of a recession.

In this cycle (since 2017), the outperformance is more balanced at 79% (value down 47% vs momentum up 32%).

If the next 3-4 years follows this pattern, then value stocks look extremely attractive. I cannot tell if we are at the first blip above, "Are we HERE?" or the lower one “Or Here”. I am not sure it matters; we won't time this change perfectly. The key is some patience.

Factors to Watch

One of my favorite bloomberg functions is FTW GO, Factors to Watch.

Academics have noted that historically speaking, low P/E stocks outperform high P/E stocks. On a long term basis, even with value underperforming growth dramatically over the past seven years, Value continues to outshine all other strategies by many magnitudes.

Within value however, while the past seven years looks quite awful, there are areas within value that have beaten growth.

The best strategy per this table is to invest in stocks which beat earnings estimates by the largest percentage. If only we had a crystal ball able to predict which names will beat estimates every quarter and by how much (and hence have the largest upward EPS revisions).

But notably, the third best performing strategy over the past 15 years is investing in companies cheap on a FCF to Enterprise value basis.

Growth came in at 65% returns over the past 15 years, far below either of the FCF factors above.

This is why we focus on, and only invest in, high free cash flow business models. They simply outperform over long periods of time.

What should investors do today?

There often is a moment when investment strategies simply fall apart. Housing in 2008. Dotcom stocks which peaked in March 2000. I recall vividly how disappointed investors were with Q4 numbers as earnings trickled in for these go-go names in early 2000.

This time there does not appear to be a catalyst at hand. Tech is a beneficiary to this pandemic, more shopping is being done online, and it does appear a safer place to park capital. But is it really “safer” when valuations reach extremes?

No doubt, I like many of the FAANGs as discussed. I am not a seller where secular trends look favorable and valuations reasonable. Net of cash, Facebook is trading at under 20x forward 2021 earnings. I am a keeper.

Google is simply an incredible monopoly in search with an arsenal of irreplaceable assets too (like YouTube and Waymo and Maps which have yet to be fully monetized). Net of cash, Google trades at an undemanding 19.1x 2021 earnings. Both are huge free cash flow generators.

Many in this market may be stuck in FOMO mode, buying stocks regardless of fundamentals. But chasing certain names with highly inflated valuations in an effort to buy “safe” stocks, likely are unwittingly investing more dangerously.

Others have resigned themselves to missing this rally, and are prudently waiting to get past terrible Q2 numbers, and hoping to add exposure later this year at better prices. Not a bad strategy, particularly for an index buyer.

But we continue to recommend a balanced approach, with select core growth names, but also recommending a few value stocks (and ones that throw off lots of free cash flow).

Admittedly, a long term perspective is required. The market clearly "doesn't care" about value stocks right now. I hear investors all the time fail to even consider these names when mentioned. I wouldn't be surprised if megatech, healthcare and staples continue to dominate for the next few months.

But a recovery will likely shift capital away from these popular stocks, and into the beaten up, value names out there.

Value Ideas

I would highlight a few favorite value stocks right now:

Centene (CNC). A Managed Medicaid provider, CNC fell on Medicare For All fears last summer, and still has not fully recovered. Centene fetches only an 11.6x forward earnings multiple, vs typically trading at 17.5x. They are a provider of Managed Medicaid and, after the WellCare acquisition which closed in January 2020, also a bigger player in Medicare Advantage offerings. They will grow EPS 22% if you believe Street estimates next year. Management aims to grow revenue by 10% per year over time. With unemployment high, more individuals will end up in Centene’s Managed Medicaid plans. Medicare Advantage has huge demographic tailwinds behind it too. The company has grown EPS by an eye-popping 19% in the past 15 years (yes, better than Microsoft). Probably a fantastic long term hold. Street estimates are $7.76 in 2024. At 17x that, CNC is a double in four years.

Ameriprise (AMP). We sold this right before Covid-19 shutdowns struck in March, but it remains 30% below its highs. Adjusting for NOL’s, EPS came in at $4.31 in Q1, up 15% yoy. Revenue grew 4%. While my math suggests that lower rates will take EPS down by $231mm or $1.80 per share in EPS, they have increased their hedging book to reduce market exposure. Rate exposure cannot hurt them any more than it already has. Cash balances continue to grow among their clients (as customers sell equities and hold cash), so will offset a portion of lower NIM. I estimate AMP can do $12-15 in EPS on a forward 12 months basis. With $2BB of cash at the holdco, plenty of liquidity, this one is trading roughly 9x reduced earnings. They raised the dividend 7% a couple of weeks ago (a 3.4% yield today), and anticipate buying back shares even in Q2. AMP has grown EPS at a 13% CAGR since 2005.

Synnex (SNX). Q2 and Q3 will be awful, but assuming their call center business normalizes next year, this name trades at 6.5x 2021 earnings. SNX is the single cheapest Compounder on 2021 numbers. Tech Data held this spot for a couple of months last year, until the company was acquired. We wrote about how cheap TECD was repeatedly. Synnex has grown EPS at an eye popping 17% annual growth rate since 2005, and even grew during the Great Recession. We like management here.

Synnex, like Tech Data, is a hugely volatile stock. So be warned. You can buy a little at $90, and it plummet to $70 in a flash on missed earnings. These are almost always buying opportunities, despite the violence of the sell offs. But there appears no reason to believe this name should trade at 6.5x earnings, when it typically fetches a 12x multiple. It peaked at $140 last year, and could be a $200 stock in 3-4 years quite easily. Insiders purchased tons of stock just below $72 in March.

As investors seek out value names, I would caution readers to ensure that "cheap" names are ones that generate free cash flow. Sure Tenneco is "cheap". But with EBITDA of $750mm, and capex of $500, there isn't a lot of FCF to go around. SNX will do $1.2BB of EBITDA next year give or take, and requires $120mm of Capex. Which value name would you rather buy? Both trade around 6x forward EBITDA.

Conclusion

These are just 3 value stocks (one healthcare, one tech and one financial), worth highlighting for the long term investor. All are trading at material discounts to prior valuation levels, and fit into the value bucket largely ignored by investors today.

Thanks to Cliff Asness and AQR for doing the legwork on valuation discrepancies. I have noted valuation dispersion increasing lately, and am glad to see some data to back it up.

