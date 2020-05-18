Comcast: Grappling With Unpredictability And Debt

There will be a rebound in most of the company’s operations. But as with other major competitors, the old high P/E multiples and growth rates are things of the past.

Now debt-burdened by the recent acquisition of Sky, Comcast is in need of a difficult-to-find high earnings growth engine, but does not have the financial flexibility to acquire other large companies.

Comcast’s business is a mix of some good and some bad, but the predictability of growth prospects is much diminished as compared to its past record.

Overview:

The company is burdened by $100 billion of debt related, largely related to the high bidding for Sky Broadcasting. The good parts of the business mix include more stay-at-home consumer use of Sky services as well as Internet-related services such as Xfinity. But the lockdown situation also accelerates cord-cutting trends in the formerly solid and predictable cable tv division, closures of movie theaters and, with the introduction of Peacock, lots of extra costs related to entry in streaming wars.

Parks and Travel:

Comcast and other media, entertainment, and travel-related companies have borne the brunt of the coronavirus shutdowns. But as with Disney, Comcast has at least in part transitioned into a travel-dependent company and into a lower long-run P/E multiple range via its Universal theme park investments in the US and Asia. The parks will fully reopen, probably within a few weeks or months, and there will likely be a benefit from large pent-up demand. The only problems are that, until virus vaccines and other treatment options become available, crowd-densities, air travel, and consumer spending abilities will be limited and be far below what they had been prior to 2020.

The situation is not any different for the Universal parks in Japan or for the one supposedly still being developed In Beijing, China. In 2019, parks generated 17% of revenues and 26% of adjusted EBITDA of NBC Universal segment operating results. Q1 2020 theme park revenues and EBITDA respectively fell 31.9% and 84.7%, with worse to be expected in Q2 2020.

Broadcast and Cable Nets:

All of these are suffering from a dearth of advertising. For advertisers, there’s no desire to promote many (but not all) products and services next to the seemingly endless Covid stories. Besides, with many stores in lockdown, tremendous unemployment, and family budget constraints on spending, why bother advertising.

As more businesses open, ad spending will pick up but again there’s no bonanza in the cable and broadcast segments except perhaps for the Olympics, postponed till 2021. The question is what ad rates can this delayed and crowd-deprived Olympics command as compared to such previous and always costly events. Over the shorter run, even NFL and NBA games, which will probably start to appear by August, might not have the same verve and excitement as when the fans are packed together in the stands.

Also, monthly per sub affiliate (retransmission consent rights) fees paid by other MSO distributors for cable and broadcast network (including NBC and Telemundo) programming will likely be harder to come by in the future and, if so, additional profit contributions from this segment will be minimal.

Cable, Cord-Cutting. and Streaming:

Video consumers across the industry continue to cut their cords and opt for streaming. Traditional pay TV subscriptions plunged by more than 1.8 million (7.6%) in Q1 2020, and that included a more than 14% drop in satellite subscriptions. These declines will not likely abate in the second or third quarters, though a return of some sports in late summer and fall might slow the losses. Even other video distributors such as Sling TV and AT&T Now lost subs. For example, Dish Network pay tv subscribers fell by 413,000. with its Sling service losing 231,000 of the total in Q1 2020.

Optimists would note that Q1 subscriber gains were seen for Netflix, Disney+, and Hulu, which are now being joined in the streaming wars by AT&T’s HBO Max and Comcast’s ad-supported Peacock. But this has now become a very competitive field and all of the participants are incurring great costs for original programming, marketing, and technology setups.

With so many unemployed or under-employed consumers having no or low disposable incomes, many people will likely find that at most only two or three such services will be sufficient and affordable. Although it might take five years to play out, an industry shakeout of sorts is likely, and profitability will be largely absent in this arena. Companies such as Comcast can sustain such losses for a long time, but streaming will not any time soon bail the companies out of their large debt hangovers.

Resumption of advertising on cable networks including USA, E!, Syfy, CNBC, and Golf will be a positive, however. The other bright spot is the solid growth of high-speed Internet activity, which will likely persist well beyond the current lockdowns. And all of this should at least partially outweigh the probable future difficulty in trying to sustain the steady price increases that the cable industry has, in support of profitability, for so long been able to impose on consumers.

Film and TV:

Universal is a film and television powerhouse, with a deep library of content that it has been successful in re-purposing in the context of broad global distribution capability. Disney is the closest comparative competitor. The problem again is that movie theaters here and abroad will be slow to re-open and will probably be social-distance-limited in the number of tickets they are allowed to sell.

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2020 2019 Growth NBCUniversal Revenue Cable Networks $2,859 $2,868 (0.3%) Broadcast Television 2,684 2,467 8.8% Filmed Entertainment 1,370 1,768 (22.5%) Theme Parks 869 1,276 (31.9%) Headquarters, other and eliminations (48) (66) NM NBCUniversal Revenue $7,734 $8,313 (7.0%) NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA Cable Networks $1,248 $1,262 (1.2%) Broadcast Television 501 387 29.6% Filmed Entertainment 106 364 (70.9%) Theme Parks 76 498 (84.7%) Headquarters, other and eliminations (184) (174) NM NBCUniversal Adjusted EBITDA $1,747 $2,337 (25.3%) NM=comparison not meaningful.

Also, many theaters might not ever re-open because the exhibition business has its own cash flow and heavy-debt woes, with the giant chains -- AMC Theatres (AMC) and the U.K.’s Cineworld Group (OTCPK:CNNWF), owner of Regal Cinemas -- under great financial strain.

.

Universal has tried to make up for some of this with its streaming release of Trolls World Tour, which would probably have generated several hundred million dollars at the box office. Universal instead reportedly reaped $100 million (domestically) of revenues (at $20 a pop) from online distribution. This is a nice offset if, as the company believes, Trolls will ultimately be profitable from all revenue sources. But with the possible exception of the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru in July, it’s a one-off family-film release strategy that would not work for the usual summer tent-pole blockbusters that require global theatrical exhibition to earn the big bucks.

This turn toward streaming, moreover, contains both good and bad news for Universal. On the one hand, the studio here retains around 80% of the streaming revenues versus 50% from theatrical venues. That’s the good news. The bad news…and it’s really bad… is that major theater chains have balked at this collapse of their traditional theatrical exclusivity window (~ 90 days) and they’ve threatened to not exhibit any Universal films on their many thousands of screens.

The upcoming slate of tent-pole films include sequels, Jurassic World Dominion (in 2021) and Fast & Furious 9 (in 2021) that each have potential to produce global box office grosses well north of $1 billion. But it will be greatly challenging for 2020 and 2021 releases to generate those kinds of box office totals if major theater chains in the US and UK refuse to exhibit them.

Meanwhile, as with Disney (DIS), Warner Bros.(T), Paramount *VIAC), and Sony (SNE), Universal likely has $1.5 billion or more in tied up unreleased film inventory that in lockdown mode is earning little in the first half of 2020 and is just piling up interest expense.

Debt Burden and Sky:

Comcast cash flows are no longer nearly as dependably predictable as they had been for the past two decades. The Sky acquisition of October 2018 was hard-fought and ended up loading Comcast’s debt to $115 billion or so (+$48 billion), Sky appears under the circumstances to be doing reasonably well (its most profitable year was fiscal 2015). But the question again is whether consumers will, after the crisis recedes, be as interested in and financially able to support further growth of Sky subscriptions and of subscription prices: Employment prospects and disposable incomes in Europe will, as in the U.S., likely be much diminished over at least the next three years.

Total 2019 revenue for Sky was $19.2 billion and adjusted EBITDA was $3.1 billion.

Sky looked like this in Q1 2020.

($ in millions) 1st Quarter 2020 2019 Growth ConstantCurrencyGrowth5 Sky Revenue Direct-to-Consumer $3,679 $3,834 (4.0%) (1.9%) Content 325 370 (12.3%) (10.5%) Advertising 513 593 (13.5%) (11.6%) Sky Revenue $4,517 $4,797 (5.8%) (3.7%) Sky Operating Costs and Expenses $3,966 $4,134 (4.1%) (1.9%) Sky Adjusted EBITDA $551 $663 (16.9%) (15.3%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.2 % 13.8 %

The major financial ratios for Comcast (see my SA article “Entertainment/Media Stocks: Sorting Possible Winners and Losers” of March 23, 2020) show that even while the American economy was still reasonably strong at the end of 2019, Comcast’s balance sheet and financial ratios were entering danger zones. Of course, every financial ratio for the first half of this year is now much more stretched, and with Q1 2020 cash flows absent, the company quickly needed to tap the credit market, issuing $4 billion at the end of March and ending the quarter with balance sheet debt of $100.6 billion.

Year end 2019 Key Ratios

Financial Leverage (Debt/EBITDA): 2.8

Operating Leverage (EBITDA/Interest: 7.5

Revenue Ratio (Debt:/Revenue: 0.9

Of these, the consolidated revenue ratio is most troubling as for most companies anything over the range of 0.4 to 0,5 does not usually leave much room for error. So even though debt fell by about $8 billion between the end of Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. projected annual revenues fell even faster, pushing the estimated ratio well above 1.0.

Moreover, total debt coming due between 2021 and 2023 amounts to $16.6 billion. This is probably a manageable but not comfortable situation. No one ought to be surprised if Comcast issues more multi-billion debt securities sooner rather later. These will almost certainly be with higher coupon rates (i.e., with more interest expense) than those of the recent past.

Conclusion:

Comcast is large enough and has a sufficiently broad asset and intellectual property base to get through the virus crisis. But its business mix and financial structure seems to be more frail than many long-term investors would like to believe. With more than 33 million in the U.S. unemployed, the turnaround will not be quick and easy, and the macroeconomic risks of broadcast, advertising, and theme park segments have now been fully exposed.

In particular, the theme park operations reveal that Comcast is now much more travel and tourism-dependent and macro-economically cyclical (see my Travel Industry Economics, 3rd ed., Springer 2016) than had been realized. And this suggests that future P/E multiples will likely be much lower than previously.

Comcast is grappling with greater than usual earnings unpredictability (forecasting is not reliable) and a burden of debt that will not be readily reduced by growth. The pivotal issue for the next three years, it seems, is whether revenue growth can rise faster than total debt falls. That’s not a high-confidence proposition even with lockdowns soon ending, parks opening, live sports resuming, and the 2021 Olympics drawing closer.

The shares are in my opinion likely to trend sideways to lower over the near to medium term. I wouldn’t yet be in a hurry to buy.

