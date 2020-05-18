Fear Creates Opportunity
Macroeconomics: The COVID-19 Black Swan Continues to Dominate.
But this too shall pass.
Cash is Trash. Now is the time to invest it in equity and adjustable rate debt of firms that make things or own assets that are inflation resistant.
Macroeconomics: The COVID-19 Black Swan Continues to Dominate
The US economy will be officially in a recession once Q2 ends due to coronavirus induced shutdowns.
- Consumer sentiment was 73.7 in May vs. an 86.6 historic average, and 101 as recently as February 2020.
- The US consumer has gone into hibernation. April retail sales estimates are -16.4% vs. the same month previous year. As predicted in last quarter's report, sales of large ticket items have fallen off a cliff. Car sales are down 34% in April, prompting the dealers to deal*. 5% off the price they were selling for two months ago, not a problem. 0% financing for 6 - 7 years, you got it. For those thinking about buying a new car, now is the time.
- The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the economy lost a historic 20.5 million jobs in April. The big question we need to start to ask, can we turn the lights back on anywhere near as quickly as we turned them off?
- The Powell Put pulled out all the stops. The Fed's fund rate dropped from about 2.5% in July 2019 to 0 in March. Quantitative easing is in full force. The Fed is buying back mortgages and commercial paper in order to keep the markets liquid. And according to Chairman Powell, "there is a lot more we can do. We're not out of ammunition by a long shot. No, there's, there's really no limit to what we can do with these lending programs that we have."Source: Federal Reserve
- Helicopter money is being shoveled out the doors as quickly as possible via the Paycheck Protection Program, $1,200 stimulus checks, and other schemes.In this environment with the official national debt at $25 trillion and climbing, CASH IS TRASH. Don't hold on to it. Put it to work.
- Reminder: we technically still have a phase one trade deal that includes a significant $200 billion targeted increase in US exports to China.A good sign, US shipments of LNG are being received in China. While I doubt the 2020 quota can be met given coronavirus induced shutdowns, I am hopeful we see a recovering China increase purchases.
The Black Swan event called COVID-19 has been sudden and devastating. However, I remind members the American people have shown remarkable resilience in the past, so eventually "this too shall pass". Our most productive focus is therefore to move beyond the fear and turmoil to find where the opportunity lies. This is why Cash Flow Kingdom has published no less than 23 opportunity articles since this time last month:
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Nabors Industries
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Triple Net Lease Preferred
- Fear Creates Opportunity: UMH Properties
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Roth IRA Conversion?
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Bank OZK
- Fear Creates Opportunity: NuStar
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Kinder Morgan
- Fear Might Create Opportunity: Crestwood Preferred
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Williams Companies
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Natural Gas Export Volumes Hit New Record
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Philip Morris International
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Williams Companies And Archrock
- Fear Creates Opportunity: DCP Midstream Partners
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Energy Transfer Partners
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Enterprise Products Partners
- Fear Creates Opportunity: EPR Properties
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Kraft Heinz
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Simon Property Group
- Fear Creates Opportunity: The Stock Market Has Tanked, Now What?
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Enbridge
- Fear Creates Opportunity: CSI Compressco
- Fear Creates Opportunity: Bank Of New York Mellon
- Fear Creates Opportunity: RCI Hospitality Will Survive COVID-19 Shutdowns.
Our timing may have been mostly fortuitous; but, we have also been prolific specifically because opportunities abound. Holding your nose and jumping in as others hesitate locked in fear is never easy. However, so far our Fear Creates Opportunity picks have done quite well both in absolute terms and relative to the S&P 500.
This is not the first time we have been through this. I experienced a decline every bit as sharp on Black Monday 1987. That decline was of course due to a different cause, but I can assure you the suddenness and fear was just as palpable. Nobody knew whether it was going to be the Great Depression 2.0 that Monday and Tuesday. Here, like then, sudden falls can be followed by significant rises. With the coronavirus, we at least know it will eventually burn itself out. Our government has also made it clear they are going to pull out all the stops to spur a recovery. Trust me, back then we didn't have the slightest idea what was going on, much less what to do about it. Here we do.
The Fed has dumped almost $3 trillion into the market in less than three months. A $2.2 Trillion stimulus package has mostly already been doled out. Both the Fed and Congress are clearly signalling there will be more as needed. This is a truly remarkable amount of money; so much it is hard to comprehend. For comparison sake, the "Too Big To Fail" bailout during the Great Recession was $700 billion. Just the stimulus handouts are three times as big. In today's dollar terms, the US national debt increased $1.7 Trillion during WWII. It has increased almost twice that since just late February. This helicopter money drop is quite literally more money than we have ever thrown at any problem before, ever. If throwing money at a problem can help solve it, this will.
Frankly however there's also that little nagging birdy at the back of my head wondering if this might not be the start of a Great Inflation? It appears our leaders have decided they will deal with that problem if and when it happens. Holding cash may have been golden in January and February, it's trash now. Load up your wheelbarrows and take your cash to Walmart to buy toilet paper. Put it into gold bars. Or better yet pile it into the equity and adjustable rate debt of firms that make things or own assets we are still going to want and use regardless of the price, 5 and 10 years from now. Energy will continue to be produced and consumed, trade will continue to occur, even if the bills we use to pay for it have another 0 attached. There is no time like the present to ensure your long-term purchasing power doesn't get ground into dust.
Market Indicators
The Market indicators I follow completely missed the COVID-19 induced crash. They failed plain and simple. In fact all except the new high, new low line remained bullish right up to what now appears to be the March 18th lows.
- 2/10 Yield Curve - Bullish. The 2/10 yield curve inverted on August 28th, but was only inverted for three days and has since recovered. Recent Fed moves have further insured, some would even say forced, a fairly healthy spread near 1.2%.
- New Highs vs. New Lows - Bullish (29 NH vs. 17 NL)
- 200 Day Moving Average Slope - Bearish
- Investor Euphoria - Bullish
The first three measures are probably self explanatory or can be easily looked up on the internet.
The final one however, Investor Euphoria, is a lesser known psychological measurement rather than a financial one. Basically we know non-CFK members -- funds, ETFs, most individual investors, etc.-- tend to be S&P 500 followers. Thus, when the S&P 500 has achieved a new high sometime over the last 99 trading sessions, they feel good about being in the market and there's ongoing pressure to stay in it. If however that positive "recent high" pressure doesn't exist, the natural tendency to act on whatever the key fear of the day is tends to exert more influence (there's always a key fear of the day). The Investor Euphoria indicator thus goes bearish if the S&P 500 hasn't seen a new high in the last 99 trading sessions. It does this because it's more likely indexers and closet indexers fear of the day will cause them to turn risk off.
All four of these measures have been backtested with positive result, usually improving risk vs. return if not improvement in the actual average return. When one measure is bearish, I typically do nothing. That happens frequently. When two are bearish I pretty much stop buying equities, and let the cash from dividend stocks build.
When three or more indicators are bearish I actively look for things to sell. Three of the four indicators turning bearish doesn't happen very often, maybe three times since the Great Recession. The infrequency of this is usually one of the major benefits, as it helps keep you in the market most of the time. Not so much however with COVID-19.
In my experience there is always something to fear in the market. This something is usually exacerbated by the media who find fear a better way to capture ratings than greed. However, if the above mathematically defined indicators don't indicate I should be bearish, I stay long. Anecdotally, these indicators have managed to get me out of the worst of significant downturns a couple of times, albeit nowhere near highs and they completely blew it with COVID-19. I still expect to lose money using these indicators, just less than the market. Basically sometimes they help shave a bit off the worst downturns while keeping us invested most of the time.
But indicators can also help us decide when it's time to dive back in.
In its history the S&P 500 (SPY) has only hit an RSI of 30 seven times. The last five were all excellent times to buy (see red circles in chart above). The last red circle, mid March this year.
Summary
COVID-19 will pass, but the trillions we throw at it will still be here. Cash is trash, put it to work.
Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?
Data verified by Etrade.
The primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. Portfolio's prices fluctuate, the income stream not so much.
By focusing on underlying corporate cash flows, and management capital allocation and alignment, then overlaying sound money management strategy, we help reduce portfolio income volatility. Capture an income stream that helps you stay logical when times are tough. Start your free two-week trial today!
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: I do not know your goals, risk tolerance, or particular situation; therefore, I cannot recommend any specific investment to you. Please do your own additional due diligence.