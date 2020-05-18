Cash is Trash. Now is the time to invest it in equity and adjustable rate debt of firms that make things or own assets that are inflation resistant.

Macroeconomics: The COVID-19 Black Swan Continues to Dominate

The US economy will be officially in a recession once Q2 ends due to coronavirus induced shutdowns.

The Black Swan event called COVID-19 has been sudden and devastating. However, I remind members the American people have shown remarkable resilience in the past, so eventually "this too shall pass". Our most productive focus is therefore to move beyond the fear and turmoil to find where the opportunity lies. This is why Cash Flow Kingdom has published no less than 23 opportunity articles since this time last month:

Our timing may have been mostly fortuitous; but, we have also been prolific specifically because opportunities abound. Holding your nose and jumping in as others hesitate locked in fear is never easy. However, so far our Fear Creates Opportunity picks have done quite well both in absolute terms and relative to the S&P 500.

This is not the first time we have been through this. I experienced a decline every bit as sharp on Black Monday 1987. That decline was of course due to a different cause, but I can assure you the suddenness and fear was just as palpable. Nobody knew whether it was going to be the Great Depression 2.0 that Monday and Tuesday. Here, like then, sudden falls can be followed by significant rises. With the coronavirus, we at least know it will eventually burn itself out. Our government has also made it clear they are going to pull out all the stops to spur a recovery. Trust me, back then we didn't have the slightest idea what was going on, much less what to do about it. Here we do.

The Fed has dumped almost $3 trillion into the market in less than three months. A $2.2 Trillion stimulus package has mostly already been doled out. Both the Fed and Congress are clearly signalling there will be more as needed. This is a truly remarkable amount of money; so much it is hard to comprehend. For comparison sake, the "Too Big To Fail" bailout during the Great Recession was $700 billion. Just the stimulus handouts are three times as big. In today's dollar terms, the US national debt increased $1.7 Trillion during WWII. It has increased almost twice that since just late February. This helicopter money drop is quite literally more money than we have ever thrown at any problem before, ever. If throwing money at a problem can help solve it, this will.

Frankly however there's also that little nagging birdy at the back of my head wondering if this might not be the start of a Great Inflation? It appears our leaders have decided they will deal with that problem if and when it happens. Holding cash may have been golden in January and February, it's trash now. Load up your wheelbarrows and take your cash to Walmart to buy toilet paper. Put it into gold bars. Or better yet pile it into the equity and adjustable rate debt of firms that make things or own assets we are still going to want and use regardless of the price, 5 and 10 years from now. Energy will continue to be produced and consumed, trade will continue to occur, even if the bills we use to pay for it have another 0 attached. There is no time like the present to ensure your long-term purchasing power doesn't get ground into dust.

Market Indicators

The Market indicators I follow completely missed the COVID-19 induced crash. They failed plain and simple. In fact all except the new high, new low line remained bullish right up to what now appears to be the March 18th lows.

2/10 Yield Curve - Bullish. The 2/10 yield curve inverted on August 28th, but was only inverted for three days and has since recovered. Recent Fed moves have further insured, some would even say forced, a fairly healthy spread near 1.2%.

New Highs vs. New Lows - Bullish (29 NH vs. 17 NL)

200 Day Moving Average Slope - Bearish

Investor Euphoria - Bullish

The first three measures are probably self explanatory or can be easily looked up on the internet.

The final one however, Investor Euphoria, is a lesser known psychological measurement rather than a financial one. Basically we know non-CFK members -- funds, ETFs, most individual investors, etc.-- tend to be S&P 500 followers. Thus, when the S&P 500 has achieved a new high sometime over the last 99 trading sessions, they feel good about being in the market and there's ongoing pressure to stay in it. If however that positive "recent high" pressure doesn't exist, the natural tendency to act on whatever the key fear of the day is tends to exert more influence (there's always a key fear of the day). The Investor Euphoria indicator thus goes bearish if the S&P 500 hasn't seen a new high in the last 99 trading sessions. It does this because it's more likely indexers and closet indexers fear of the day will cause them to turn risk off.

All four of these measures have been backtested with positive result, usually improving risk vs. return if not improvement in the actual average return. When one measure is bearish, I typically do nothing. That happens frequently. When two are bearish I pretty much stop buying equities, and let the cash from dividend stocks build.

When three or more indicators are bearish I actively look for things to sell. Three of the four indicators turning bearish doesn't happen very often, maybe three times since the Great Recession. The infrequency of this is usually one of the major benefits, as it helps keep you in the market most of the time. Not so much however with COVID-19.

In my experience there is always something to fear in the market. This something is usually exacerbated by the media who find fear a better way to capture ratings than greed. However, if the above mathematically defined indicators don't indicate I should be bearish, I stay long. Anecdotally, these indicators have managed to get me out of the worst of significant downturns a couple of times, albeit nowhere near highs and they completely blew it with COVID-19. I still expect to lose money using these indicators, just less than the market. Basically sometimes they help shave a bit off the worst downturns while keeping us invested most of the time.

But indicators can also help us decide when it's time to dive back in.

In its history the S&P 500 (SPY) has only hit an RSI of 30 seven times. The last five were all excellent times to buy (see red circles in chart above). The last red circle, mid March this year.

Summary

COVID-19 will pass, but the trillions we throw at it will still be here. Cash is trash, put it to work.

